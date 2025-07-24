UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Whittaker vs. de Ridder

3 p.m. ET: Main Card (ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes & ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM)

12 p.m. ET: Prelims (ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes & ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM)

UFC action travels to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder, live from Etihad Arena, on Saturday, July 26. The main card will be available on ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM, beginning at 3 p.m. ET. The prelims will start at 12 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes & ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM.

Main Event:

Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (27-8) meets Reinier de Ridder (20-2) in a pivotal main event just weeks ahead of the upcoming middleweight title fight. Currently ranked No. 5, Whittaker makes his second consecutive start at Etihad Arena, aiming to rebound after his bout with Khamzat Chimaev last October. Whittaker has remained one of the toughest tests in the division with wins over Paulo Costa and Ikram Aliskerov. No. 13-ranked de Ridder enters on a surge following a dominant 2025 campaign that includes stoppage victories over Kevin Holland and Bo Nickal. The Dutch standout now looks to extend his unbeaten UFC run with his biggest win yet.

Co-Main Event:

Bantamweights Petr Yan (18-5) and Marcus McGhee (10-1) clash in a high-stakes co-main event that could shake up the division. Yan, ranked No. 3, has bounced back from a rough stretch with strong wins over Song Yadong and Deiveson Figueiredo in 2024, reestablishing himself as a title threat. No. 13-ranked McGhee has won all four of his UFC starts to date and six straight overall and now looks to make a statement by toppling the former champion in his toughest test to date.

ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives:

On the call:

John Gooden will call the action alongside former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and UFC lightweight Paul Felder. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET):

Fri. 7/25 10 a.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Whittaker vs. de Ridder ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. UFC Live ESPN2 Sat. 7/26 12 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Whittaker vs. de Ridder (Prelims) ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM 3 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Whittaker vs. de Ridder (Main Card) ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes & ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM 6 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Whittaker vs. de Ridder ESPN+

*Immediately following main event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):

3 p.m. Main Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder Co-Main Petr Yan vs. Marcus McGhee Undercard Shara Magomedov vs. Marc-Andre Barriault Undercard Asu Almabayev vs. Jose Ochoa Undercard Nikita Krylov vs. Bogdan Guskov 12 p.m. Feature Bryce Mitchell vs. Said Nurmagomedov Undercard Muslim Salikhov vs. Carlos Leal Undercard Davey Grant vs. Da’Mon Blackshear Undercard Amanda Ribas vs. Tabatha Ricci Undercard Ibo Aslan vs. Billy Elekana Undercard Mohammad Yahya vs. Steven Nguyen Undercard Martin Buday vs. Marcus Buchecha

