Viewership For 2025 T-Mobile Home Run Derby Exclusively On ESPN Platforms Up Five Percent From Last Year

Viewership for the 2025 T-Mobile Home Run Derby, which aired exclusively on ESPN platforms – ESPN and ESPN2 – was up five percent from last year, according to Nielsen. An average audience of 5,729,000 viewers watched the event, compared to 5,451,000 viewers in 2024.

The combined ESPN and ESPN2 audience peaked with 6,307,000 viewers at 9:30 p.m. ET. The T-Mobile Home Run Derby was the most-watched program of the day across all of broadcast and cable television and in all key demographics.

The traditional presentation of the T-Mobile Home Run Derby on ESPN averaged 5,230,000 viewers and the T-Mobile Home Run Derby: StatCast Edition on ESPN2 added 499,000 viewers.

-30-

ESPN media contacts: ben.cafardo@espn.com; alex.feuz@espn.com.