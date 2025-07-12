Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Championship LIVE Sunday, July 13, at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Ladies’ Doubles Championship at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

Breakfast at Wimbledon Airs at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of The Championships, Wimbledon, culminates on ESPN platforms Sunday, July 13, with Breakfast at Wimbledon at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ followed by the Gentlemen’s Championship beginning at 11 a.m. ET LIVE on ESPN and ESPN+ (English and Spanish). ESPN Deportes will present the Gentlemen’s Championship Pre-Show at 10:30 am. ET, followed by the Gentlemen’s Championship match at 11 a.m. ET.

Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz

The Gentlemen’s Championship match begins at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, featuring No. 1 Jannik Sinner vs. No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz. World No. 1 and reigning US Open and Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner, 23, has advanced to his first Wimbledon final and fourth consecutive major final. Only three other men have reached the final at four or more majors in a row this century: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Five weeks after his epic victory over Sinner in the Roland Garros final, five-time major champion Carlos Alcaraz, 22, is aiming for his third straight Wimbledon championship.

Chris Fowler, John McEnroe and Patrick McEnroe will call the match in English. ESPN Deportes’ Luis Alfredo, Jose Luis Clerc, Daniel Orsanic and Sebastian Martinez-Christensen will call the match in Spanish.

A special encore presentation of the Gentlemen’s Championship will air on ABC at 3 p.m. ET.

The Ladies’ Doubles Championship will air first at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ featuring No. 4 Su-Wei Hsieh of Taiwan and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia vs. No. 8 Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens of Belgium. Mary Joe Fernández and Jason Goodall will call the match.

2025 Wimbledon (all times ET)