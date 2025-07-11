Wimbledon Ladies’ Championship LIVE Saturday, July 12, at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

No. 8 Swiatek vs. No. 13 Anisimova

Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

Breakfast at Wimbledon Airs at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of The Championships, Wimbledon, continues on ESPN platforms Saturday, July 12, with Breakfast at Wimbledon at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ followed by the Ladies’ Championship beginning at 11 a.m. ET LIVE on ESPN and ESPN+ (English and Spanish). ESPN Deportes will present the Ladies’ Championship Pre-Show at 10:30 a.m. ET, followed by the Ladies’ Championship match at 11 a.m. ET.

A New Wimbledon Ladies’ Singles Champion Will Be Crowned

The Ladies’ Championship match begins at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, featuring No. 8 Iga Swiatek of Poland vs. No. 13 Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. Anisimova enters her first Grand Slam final ever while five-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek is seeking her first Wimbledon championship. Chris Fowler and Chris Evert will call the match in English. ESPN Deportes’ Eduardo Varela, Daniel Orsanic and Sebastian Martinez-Christensen will call the match in Spanish.

A special encore presentation of the Ladies’ Championship will air on ABC at 3 p.m. ET.

More Championships:

The Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship will air first at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+, featuring Australian Rinky Hijikata and David Pel of the Netherlands facing No. 5 Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool of Britain.

Match commentary by Jason Goodall and James Blake.

Beyond these two Championships, all the other courts and matches are available beginning at 6 a.m. ET on ESPN+, including finals in Juniors and Wheelchair as well as Invitation Doubles action.

2025 Wimbledon (all times ET)

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Event/Format Sat, July 12 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship 10 a.m.– 11 a.m. Breakfast at Wimbledon 11a.m.– 2 p.m. Ladies’ Championship 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ABC Encore Presentation – Ladies’ Championship 10:30 a.m. –11 a.m. ESPN Deportes Ladies’ Championship Pre-Show (Spanish) 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ESPN Deportes Ladies’ Championship (Spanish) Sun, July 13 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Ladies’ Doubles Championship 10 a.m.– 11 a.m. Breakfast at Wimbledon 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Gentlemen’s Championship 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ABC Encore Presentation – Gentlemen’s Championship 10:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. ESPN Deportes Gentlemen’s Championship Pre-Show (Spanish) 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN Deportes Gentlemen’s Championship (Spanish)

