X Games Salt Lake City 2025 Delivered Double-Digit Growth Across ESPN Platforms as Youth Audience Surges

Up 12% Year Over Year Across ABC and ESPN2

Competition Saw 328% Year Over Year Growth Among 12–17-Year-Olds

BOULDER, CO — In its 30th year, X Games Salt Lake City 2025 Presented by SONIC delivered double-digit growth across ESPN platforms, a 12% increase year-over-year. Among 12–17-year-olds, viewership soared 328% year-over-year, while viewership among 25–34-year-olds jumped 74%.

On Saturday (June 28), X Games Salt Lake City delivered double-digit growth, up 13% year-over-year on ABC and a 63% spike on ESPN2.

That momentum extended far beyond the screen. More than 40,000 fans packed into the Utah State Fairpark & Event Center in Salt Lake City over the weekend, and all ticketed bleacher events sold out — a powerful testament to the energy, community, and cultural pull of the X Games.

The surge in youth viewership reflects the rising cultural force of action sports and the magnetic appeal of the next generation of X Games stars.

“This was never just about chasing ratings—it was about returning to what made X Games iconic in the first place,” said Jeremy Bloom, CEO of X Games. “We brought back legends, we leaned into tune-in strategy, and we brought on a new production company to tell deeper stories about a new generation of athletes who are redefining what’s possible. The numbers are a clear validation that the path we’re on—back to our roots, but aimed at the future—is resonating.”

Leading that wave are breakout athletes rewriting history:

Arisa Trew , at just 15 years old, the skateboarder became the most decorated female athlete in X Games summer history—a trailblazing performance that captivated audiences around the world.

, at just 15 years old, the skateboarder became the most decorated female athlete in X Games summer history—a trailblazing performance that captivated audiences around the world. Gui Khury, already being compared to legends like Tony Hawk, now holds more X Games medals than any athlete in history at age 16.

With ESPN as its exclusive broadcast home for three decades, X Games has long been the home of progression and possibility. The Salt Lake City event marked a turning point—both creatively and commercially—with an elevated focus on athlete storytelling, real-time data overlays, AI insights, and boundary-pushing competition formats that resonated with both legacy fans and first-time viewers.

“The growing popularity of X Games among the youth audience is exceptional and something we’re incredibly proud to be part of,” said Burke Magnus, ESPN’s President of Content. “Throughout our three-decade history with the X Games, the brand has consistently delivered the kind of storytelling, competition and cultural relevance that connects deeply with younger audiences, and we’re excited about the continued positive momentum.”

ABOUT X GAMES

X Games is the global leader in action sports competition and culture. With a 30-year legacy of spotlighting the world’s most innovative athletes, X Games is evolving into a modern sports and lifestyle platform—connecting fans through unforgettable live events, award-winning content, and a bold new league model launching in 2026.

