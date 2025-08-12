2025 Little League Softball® Championship Game Presented by Dick’s Sporting Goods Was the Most-Watched Little League Softball® Game Ever

Little League SoftballSoftball

2025 Little League Softball® Championship Game Presented by Dick’s Sporting Goods Was the Most-Watched Little League Softball® Game Ever

Photo of Ronce Rajan Ronce Rajan12 hours ago

All of ESPN. All in One Place. Coming August 21.

For the first time ever, ESPN will offer its full suite of networks and services directly to fans, along with an enhanced ESPN App that integrates game stats, betting information, fantasy sports, commerce, multiview options and a personalized SportsCenter For You. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, these new features and functionality will be available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. For more visit the ESPN DTC Press Kit.

ESPN media contacts: [email protected] and [email protected].

-30-

Tags
Photo of Ronce Rajan Ronce Rajan12 hours ago
Photo of Ronce Rajan

Ronce Rajan

Back to top button