UFC is in Las Vegas this weekend with UFC Fight Night presented by Bud Light: Dolidze vs. Hernandez live from UFC APEX on Saturday, Aug. 9. The main card begins at 7 p.m. ET, preceded by prelims starting at 4 p.m., both available on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM.

Main Event:

Streaking Top 10 middleweights No. 9 Roman Dolidze and No. 10 Anthony Hernandez go head-to-head in Saturday’s main event. Dolidze (15-3), currently riding a three-fight win streak across two divisions, comes into his second main event this year looking to make a statement and move into the title conversation. Hernandez (14-2), the Dana White’s Contender Series alum with the division’s most takedowns, heads into the Octagon with a win streak of his own, planning to make it eight in a row with a showstopping finish.

Co-Main Event:

In the co-main event, No. 10 flyweight Steve Erceg and Ode Osbourne face off inside the Octagon at bantamweight. Erceg (12-4), the former flyweight title challenger in his third year on the roster, looks to return to form that saw him go 3-0 to start his UFC career in what will be a pivotal matchup in a different weight class. Osbourne (13-8), the Dana White’s Contender Series alum making his second appearance of the year, plans to build on his momentum last time out and make it two consecutive knockout wins.

On the call:

John Gooden will call the action alongside UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier and former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. Karyn Bryant will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET):

Thu. 8/7 8 p.m. UFC: Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes Fri. 8/8 5 p.m. UFC Live ESPNEWS 5:35 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Dolidze vs. Hernandez ESPN+ Sat. 8/9 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Dolidze vs. Hernandez (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Dolidze vs. Hernandez (Main Card) 10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Dolidze vs. Hernandez ESPN+

*Immediately following main event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):

7 p.m. Main Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez Co-Main Steve Erceg vs. Ode Osbourne Undercard Iasmin Lucindo vs. Angela Hill Undercard Andre Fili vs. Christian Rodriguez Undercard Miles Johns vs. Jean Matsumoto Undercard Eryk Anders vs. Christian Leroy Duncan 4 p.m. Feature Julius Walker vs. Rafael Cerqueira Undercard Elijah Smith vs. Toshiomi Kazama Undercard Joselyne Edwards vs. Priscila Cachoeira Undercard Uros Medic vs. Gilbert Urbina Undercard Gabriella Fernandes vs. Julija Stoliarenko Undercard Cody Brundage vs. Eric McConico

