ACC Network Powers into 2025 Fall Sports Season with Expansive Live Event Programming
The ACC is primed for another standout fall season, with ACC Network’s coverage of the conference’s elite programs across women’s and men’s soccer, volleyball and field hockey set for the spotlight. More than 80 total showdowns are slated for linear action on ACCN, part of ESPN’s record fall Olympic sports programming for the 2025-26 season.
Women’s Soccer
Eight ACC teams are ranked in the top 25, tied for the most of any conference nationally – with North Carolina, Notre Dame, Florida State and Duke occupying the top four spots. Also in the United Soccer Coaches Women’s Top 25 are No. 7 Stanford, No. 10 Wake Forest, No. 14 Virginia Tech and No. 15 Virginia.
UNC’s Kate Faasse, the reigning MAC Hermann Trophy winner, returns to lead the defending national champion Tar Heels. Matchups highlighted by ranked-on-ranked action include No. 11 Penn State at No. 15 Virginia (Sept. 4), No. 3 Florida State at No. 1 North Carolina (Sept. 17), No. 3 Florida State at No. 15 Virginia (Oct. 23) and No. 10 Wake Forest at No. 3 Florida State (Oct. 30). With a deep pool of talent and multiple contenders, the ACC is poised to continue its streak of national championship appearances after it clinched all four Women’s College Cup spots in 2024. The 2025 ACC Women’s Soccer Championship kicks off on ACC Network on Sunday, Nov. 2, with ACCN action continuing through the semifinals and the championship game also featured on an ESPN platform.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform
|Thu, Sep 4
|6 p.m.
|No. 11 Penn State at No. 15 Virginia
|ACC Network
|Sun, Sep 7
|1:30 p.m.
|Alabama at No. 4 Duke
|ACC Network
|Wed, Sep 10
|8 p.m.
|Miami at No. 10 Wake Forest
|ACC Network
|Thu, Sep 11
|6 p.m.
|No. 7 Stanford at Clemson
|ACC Network
|Sun, Sep 14
|1 p.m.
|Cal at Clemson
|ACC Network
|Wed, Sep 17
|7 p.m.
|No. 3 Florida State at No. 1 North Carolina
|ACC Network
|Wed, Sep 24
|6 p.m.
|No. 1 North Carolina at Notre Dame
|ACC Network
|Sun, Sep 28
|6 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Clemson
|ACC Network
|Thu, Oct 2
|7 p.m.
|No. 10 Wake Forest at NC State
|ACC Network
|Sun, Oct 5
|2 p.m.
|Cal at SMU
|ACC Network
|4 p.m.
|Pitt at No. 1 North Carolina
|ACC Network
|Thu, Oct 9
|7 p.m.
|No. 3 Florida State at Notre Dame
|ACC Network
|Sun, Oct 12
|3:30 p.m.
|SMU at Notre Dame
|ACC Network
|Thu, Oct 16
|7 p.m.
|No. 10 Wake Forest at Clemson
|ACC Network
|Sun, Oct 19
|Noon
|No. 7 Stanford at Miami
|ACC Network
|Thu, Oct 23
|6 p.m.
|No. 3 Florida State at No. 15 Virginia
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|Notre Dame at No. 14 Virginia Tech
|ACC Network
|Sun, Oct 26
|7 p.m.
|No. 4 Duke at NC State
|ACC Network
|Thu, Oct 30
|6 p.m.
|No. 10 Wake Forest at No. 3 Florida State
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|NC State at No. 1 North Carolina
|ACC Network
|Sun, Nov 2
|TBD
|ACC Women’s Soccer Championship Presented by Ally (First Round)
|ACC Network
|TBD
|ACC Women’s Soccer Championship Presented by Ally (First Round)
|ACC Network
|Thu, Nov 6
|TBD
|ACC Women’s Soccer Championship Presented by Ally (Semifinals)
|ACC Network
|TBD
|ACC Women’s Soccer Championship Presented by Ally (Semifinals)
|ACC Network
Men’s Soccer
A nation leading eight ACC teams are featured in the Preseason United Soccer Coaches Poll, led by SMU at No. 5, followed closely by Wake Forest (No. 6), Pitt (No. 7) and Clemson (No. 9). With perennial powerhouses like Stanford (No. 13), NC State (No. 14), Duke (No. 15) and Virginia (No. 17) also ranked, the ACC promises a fiercely competitive season. Opening night on ACCN features marquee matchups such as the doubleheader of Ohio State at Virginia Tech and Maryland at Wake Forest. Conference play runs through October, culminating in the ACC Championship from November 5-16 on ESPN platforms, including ACC Network, with the final at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. The NCAA College Cup returns to Cary on December 12 and 15.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform
|Thu, Aug 21
|6 p.m.
|No. 3 Ohio State at Virginia Tech
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|Maryland at No. 6 Wake Forest
|ACC Network
|Mon, Aug 25
|7 p.m.
|Michigan State at No. 7 Pitt
|ACC Network
|Tue, Aug 26
|7 p.m.
|South Carolina at No. 9 Clemson
|ACC Network
|Fri, Sep 5
|7:30 p.m.
|North Carolina at No. 14 NC State
|ACC Network
|Sun, Sep 7
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 11 Indiana at Notre Dame
|ACC Network
|Fri, Sep 19
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 6 Wake Forest at No. 17 Virginia
|ACC Network
|Tue, Sep 23
|7 p.m.
|Kentucky at Louisville
|ACC Network
|Fri, Sep 26
|7:30 p.m.
|NC State at No. 7 Pitt
|ACC Network
|Fri, Oct 3
|8 p.m.
|No. 7 Pitt at No. 15 Duke
|ACC Network
|Sun, Oct 5
|6 p.m.
|No. 17 Virginia at No. 14 NC State
|ACC Network
|Fri, Oct 10
|7 p.m.
|No. 9 Clemson at No. 14 NC State
|ACC Network
|Tue, Oct 14
|7 p.m.
|No. 4 Denver at No. 7 Pitt
|ACC Network
|Fri, Oct 17
|8 p.m.
|No. 15 Duke at No. 9 Clemson
|ACC Network
|Sun, Oct 19
|5 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at North Carolina
|ACC Network
|Fri, Oct 24
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 6 Wake Forest at No. 7 Pitt
|ACC Network
|Fri, Oct 31
|8 p.m.
|No. 15 Duke at North Carolina
|ACC Network
Women’s Volleyball
Opening serve for ACC volleyball on ACC Network is set for Thursday, Sept. 4 and the conference enters the season with unmatched depth. Pitt – voted the ACC preseason favorite for the second straight season – leads the way at No. 3 in the AVCA/Taraflex Preseason Poll, followed by Louisville (No. 4), Stanford (No. 6), SMU (No. 10) and Georgia Tech (No. 22). The league boasts the most teams in the top 10 of any conference, setting the stage for a thrilling season. ACCN showcases several ranked squads this season, including ranked-on-ranked showdowns such as No. 18 UCLA at No. 6 Stanford (Sept. 21), No. 3 Pitt at No. 10 SMU (Sept. 24), No. 22 Georgia Tech at No. 3 Pitt (Oct. 5), No. 6 Stanford at No. 22 Georgia Tech (Oct. 26), and closes out the season with a heavyweight bout featuring No. 4 Louisville at No. 3 Pitt. The fourth-ranked Cardinals are set for four straight appearances on ACCN to wrap up the 2025 regular season.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform
|Thu, Sep 4
|8 p.m.
|Washington at No. 10 SMU
|ACC Network
|Tue, Sep 9
|7 p.m.
|Showdown at the Net – No. 16 Florida at North Carolina
|ACC Network
|Wed, Sep 10
|6 p.m.
|Showdown at the Net – South Carolina at NC State
|ACC Network
|Sun, Sep 21
|6 p.m.
|No. 18 UCLA at No. 6 Stanford
|ACC Network
|Wed, Sep 24
|8 p.m.
|No. 3 Pitt at No. 10 SMU
|ACC Network
|Sun, Sep 28
|1:30 p.m.
|Cal at Virginia
|ACC Network
|Wed, Oct 1
|7 p.m.
|Duke at North Carolina
|ACC Network
|Sun, Oct 5
|Noon
|No. 22 Georgia Tech at No. 3 Pitt
|ACC Network
|Wed, Oct 8
|7 p.m.
|NC State at Wake Forest
|ACC Network
|Wed, Oct 15
|7 p.m.
|Virginia at Virginia Tech
|ACC Network
|Sun, Oct 19
|2 p.m.
|UNC at Syracuse
|ACC Network
|Wed, Oct 22
|7 p.m.
|Syracuse at Boston College
|ACC Network
|Sun, Oct 26
|Noon
|No. 6 Stanford at No. 22 Georgia Tech
|ACC Network
|Wed, Oct 29
|7 p.m.
|No. 4 Louisville at Notre Dame
|ACC Network
|Fri, Oct 31
|6 p.m.
|No. 10 SMU at North Carolina
|ACC Network
|Sun, Nov 2
|1:30 p.m.
|No. 3 Pitt at North Carolina
|ACC Network
|Wed, Nov 5
|7 p.m.
|Florida State at Miami
|ACC Network
|Sun, Nov 9
|1 p.m.
|Virginia at No. 3 Pitt
|ACC Network
|Wed, Nov 12
|7 p.m.
|No. 22 Georgia Tech at Clemson
|ACC Network
|Thu, Nov 13
|7 p.m.
|Florida State at No. 4 Louisville
|ACC Network
|Sun, Nov 16
|1 p.m.
|Miami at No. 4 Louisville
|ACC Network
|Sun, Nov 23
|1 p.m.
|No. 4 Louisville at Clemson
|ACC Network
|Wed, Nov 26
|7 p.m.
|No. 4 Louisville at No. 3 Pitt
|ACC Network
Field Hockey
The 2025 ACC field hockey season swings into action on ACCN on Friday, Sept. 5, with No. 9* Duke hosting perennial powerhouse and defending national champion Northwestern. No. 1* North Carolina – fresh off its 15th national semifinal appearance in 16 seasons – leads a formidable group of ACC squads, including the Blue Devils and additional 2024 NCAA Tournament participants No. 7* Boston College, No. 8* Virginia and No. 11* Syracuse, as the ACC featured the most postseason programs in the country. The ACC Championship will be held Nov. 4-7 in Louisville, with the NCAA Final Four and Championship (Nov. 21 & 23) also in ACC country as Jack Katz Stadium in Durham, N.C. hosts the pinnacle of the postseason.
* All rankings are Nov. 12, 2024 edition of the NFHCA Division I National Coaches Poll
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform
|Fri, Sep 5
|6 p.m.
|Northwestern at Duke
|ACC Network
|Sun, Sep 7
|Noon
|Northwestern vs. Boston College (Durham, N.C.)
|ACC Network
|Sun, Sep 21
|Noon
|Boston College at Wake Forest
|ACC Network
|Fri, Sep 26
|6 p.m.
|Duke at Syracuse
|ACC Network
|Sun, Sep 28
|Noon
|North Carolina at Boston College
|ACC Network
|Fri, Oct 3
|6:30 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Louisville
|ACC Network
|Sun, Oct 12
|Noon
|Louisville at North Carolina
|ACC Network
|Fri, Oct 17
|6:30 p.m.
|Duke at Boston College
|ACC Network
|Fri, Oct 24
|6 p.m.
|Syracuse at Boston College
|ACC Network
|Tue, Oct 29
|6 p.m.
|Maryland at Virginia
|ACC Network
Fall ACC Championships kick off with Louisville hosting the ACC Women’s and Men’s Cross Country Championships on Friday, Oct. 31.
