All of the 2025 US Open. All in One Place.

New 15-Day Tournament Begins on Sunday with ABC Broadcast Premiere at Noon ET

Prime Time Dual Network Coverage on ESPN and ESPN2 August 25 and 26

Middle Sunday Coverage on ABC Returns August 31

Men’s Final on ABC Returns September 7

Up to 16 Courts Streaming Live on ESPN+ Daily with Exclusive Coverage of the Men’s Doubles Final Saturday, September 6

Every Match Streams Live on the ESPN App

ESPN will present 15 days of exclusive coverage of the 2025 US Open beginning for the first time on Sunday, August 24, at noon ET and premiering on ABC. Every match from the tournament streams live on the ESPN App. Special prime time, dual network coverage continues Monday and Tuesday, August 25 and 26 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN2. ESPN2 coverage will be made available to all Disney+ subscribers on Sunday, August 24 from 3 to 11 p.m. ET.

More than 280 hours of coverage will air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes, with over 550 main draw matches on ESPN+. ESPN Deportes will present more than 100 hours of play in Spanish, including the Women’s and Men’s Semifinals and Finals.

ABC will present US Open coverage on both Sundays: the Middle Sunday Round of 16 on August 31 and the Men’s Final on September 7.

Daily marathon coverage from all courts – first ball to last ball – will culminate with the Women’s Singles Final on Saturday, September 6, at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and the Men’s Singles Final on Sunday, September 7 at 2 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN Deportes. The US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special airs on ABC at 1 p.m. ET. The Women’s Doubles Final will air on Friday, September 5 at noon ET on ESPN2 with the Men’s Doubles Final streaming exclusively on ESPN+ Saturday, September 6 at noon ET.

The newly enhanced ESPN App will be the All-In-One-Place streaming home for the US Open with every match streaming live on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN on ABC and ESPN+ for all fans who subscribe to ESPN, whether through a traditional pay TV package or directly with an ESPN DTC subscription.

ESPN+ will live stream up to 16 courts from first ball-to-last ball

On the ESPN App for Apple TV and Xbox, ESPN offers a One-Click Multicast functionality. The feature automatically curates the top live events into one tile on the home screen, allowing fans to select watching up to four simultaneous live court feeds of the US Open

The ESPN App is also the home for on-demand viewing of match replays,live press conferences each day, and official US Open films, documenting select Championships and other memorable matches from previous years.

On Sunday, August 24 from 3-11 pm ET, ESPN2 coverage will be made available to all Disney+ subscribers.

More TV and Digital Coverage

SportsCenter on location: SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt: returns from its summer break with a special live edition on location at the US Open Tuesday, August 26 at 11:30 p.m. ET SportsCenter with Elle Duncan and Kevin Negandhi, Tuesday, September 2 and Wednesday September 3 at 6 p.m. ET

The female-hosted show streaming exclusively on Disney+ will film a special edition from the “Stars of the Open” on August 21. The show will stream on Disney+ August 22 at 5 p.m. ET and feature an interview with Alex Morgan, host Ari Chambers, and ESPN tennis analyst Rennae Stubbs talking all things US Open. News and information : ESPN.com, espnW.com and ESPNDeportes.com

: ESPN.com, espnW.com and ESPNDeportes.com ESPN and its affiliated networks around the globe:

Television: Latin America (Spanish), Brazil (Portuguese), Caribbean (English) and Canada (English & French)

ESPN Radio SiriusXM will offer listeners across North America comprehensive coverage, produced by ESPN, of the entire 2025 U.S. Open Early round matches air on SiriusXM channel 392; semifinals and the championship air on ESPN Xtra, SiriusXM channel 81 SiriusXM listeners will hear live play-by-play of matches as well as pre-match programming. Subscribers can access all the content in their cars and on the SiriusXM app



The ESPN Tennis Team

Top Row (L-R): Mark Donaldson, Kris Budden, Chris Eubanks, Sam Borden, Mike Monaco, Sam Querrey, Rennae Stubbs, James Blake, Katie George, Darren Cahill, CoCo Vandeweghe, Jason Goodall.

Bottom Row (L-R): Luke Jensen, Sam Gore, Pam Shriver, Chris Fowler, Mary Joe Fernandez, Patrick McEnroe, Chris Evert, John McEnroe, Chris McKendry, Cliff Drysdale, Sloane Stephens, Brad Gilbert, John Isner.

Guest Commentators:

Sloane Stephens, the 2017 US Open Women’s singles champion, will make her debut with ESPN at this year’s US Open.

the 2017 US Open Women’s singles champion, will make her debut with ESPN at this year’s US Open. John Isner is best known for playing the longest tennis match in history, when he defeated Nicolas Mahut in an 11-hour, five-minute match at Wimbledon in 2010. Isner rejoins ESPN for the 2025 US Open to provide insights and analysis.

The ESPN Deportes Tennis Team

Play by Play: Luis Alfredo Alvarez, Eduardo Varela

Analyst: Jose Luis Clerc, Feliciano Lopez, Daniel Orsanic

Reporter: Pilar Perez, Alejandro Klappenbach

Host: Carolina Guillen

ESPN Serves Up New Tennis Bracket Experience on ESPN.com and the ESPN App

ESPN has introduced an upgraded, responsive tennis bracket experience available on ESPN.com and, for the first time, on the ESPN App. The completely redesigned tennis bracket includes deeper historical data, more intuitive navigation and a faster, more engaging user experience for all tennis majors going forward, including the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open.

ESPN Marketing Campaign featuring K.Flay:

This year’s US Open marketing campaign is soundtracked by K.Flay’s cover of “New York Groove” originally made famous by Kiss’ Ace Frehley. Within the backdrop of New York City, the spot highlights tennis’ biggest stars looking to find their groove alongside the city and fans eager to help them. The cover will also be featured in the US Open Manifesto, institutional videos and air on ESPN platforms throughout the tournament.

2025 US Open on ESPN (All Times ET)