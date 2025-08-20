All of the 2025 US Open. All in One Place.

New 15-Day Tournament Begins on Sunday with ABC Broadcast Premiere at Noon ET
Prime Time Dual Network Coverage on ESPN and ESPN2 August 25 and 26
Middle Sunday Coverage on ABC Returns August 31
Men’s Final on ABC Returns September 7
Up to 16 Courts Streaming Live on ESPN+ Daily with Exclusive Coverage of the Men’s Doubles Final Saturday, September 6
Every Match Streams Live on the ESPN App
ESPN will present 15 days of exclusive coverage of the 2025 US Open beginning for the first time on Sunday, August 24, at noon ET and premiering on ABC. Every match from the tournament streams live on the ESPN App. Special prime time, dual network coverage continues Monday and Tuesday, August 25 and 26 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN2. ESPN2 coverage will be made available to all Disney+ subscribers on Sunday, August 24 from 3 to 11 p.m. ET.
More than 280 hours of coverage will air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes, with over 550 main draw matches on ESPN+. ESPN Deportes will present more than 100 hours of play in Spanish, including the Women’s and Men’s Semifinals and Finals.
ABC will present US Open coverage on both Sundays: the Middle Sunday Round of 16 on August 31 and the Men’s Final on September 7.
Daily marathon coverage from all courts – first ball to last ball – will culminate with the Women’s Singles Final on Saturday, September 6, at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and the Men’s Singles Final on Sunday, September 7 at 2 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN Deportes. The US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special airs on ABC at 1 p.m. ET. The Women’s Doubles Final will air on Friday, September 5 at noon ET on ESPN2 with the Men’s Doubles Final streaming exclusively on ESPN+ Saturday, September 6 at noon ET.
The newly enhanced ESPN App will be the All-In-One-Place streaming home for the US Open with every match streaming live on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN on ABC and ESPN+ for all fans who subscribe to ESPN, whether through a traditional pay TV package or directly with an ESPN DTC subscription.
- ESPN+ will live stream up to 16 courts from first ball-to-last ball
- On the ESPN App for Apple TV and Xbox, ESPN offers a One-Click Multicast functionality. The feature automatically curates the top live events into one tile on the home screen, allowing fans to select watching up to four simultaneous live court feeds of the US Open
- The ESPN App is also the home for on-demand viewing of match replays,live press conferences each day, and official US Open films, documenting select Championships and other memorable matches from previous years.
- On Sunday, August 24 from 3-11 pm ET, ESPN2 coverage will be made available to all Disney+ subscribers.
More TV and Digital Coverage
- SportsCenter on location:
- SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt: returns from its summer break with a special live edition on location at the US Open Tuesday, August 26 at 11:30 p.m. ET
- SportsCenter with Elle Duncan and Kevin Negandhi, Tuesday, September 2 and Wednesday September 3 at 6 p.m. ET
- Vibe Check: The female-hosted show streaming exclusively on Disney+ will film a special edition from the “Stars of the Open” on August 21. The show will stream on Disney+ August 22 at 5 p.m. ET and feature an interview with Alex Morgan, host Ari Chambers, and ESPN tennis analyst Rennae Stubbs talking all things US Open.
- News and information: ESPN.com, espnW.com and ESPNDeportes.com
- ESPN and its affiliated networks around the globe:
- Television: Latin America (Spanish), Brazil (Portuguese), Caribbean (English) and Canada (English & French)
- Spanish, Portuguese, English and French in Latin America, the Caribbean and Canada
- ESPN Radio
- SiriusXM will offer listeners across North America comprehensive coverage, produced by ESPN, of the entire 2025 U.S. Open
- Early round matches air on SiriusXM channel 392; semifinals and the championship air on ESPN Xtra, SiriusXM channel 81
- SiriusXM listeners will hear live play-by-play of matches as well as pre-match programming. Subscribers can access all the content in their cars and on the SiriusXM app
The ESPN Tennis Team
Top Row (L-R): Mark Donaldson, Kris Budden, Chris Eubanks, Sam Borden, Mike Monaco, Sam Querrey, Rennae Stubbs, James Blake, Katie George, Darren Cahill, CoCo Vandeweghe, Jason Goodall.
Bottom Row (L-R): Luke Jensen, Sam Gore, Pam Shriver, Chris Fowler, Mary Joe Fernandez, Patrick McEnroe, Chris Evert, John McEnroe, Chris McKendry, Cliff Drysdale, Sloane Stephens, Brad Gilbert, John Isner.
Guest Commentators:
- Sloane Stephens, the 2017 US Open Women’s singles champion, will make her debut with ESPN at this year’s US Open.
- John Isner is best known for playing the longest tennis match in history, when he defeated Nicolas Mahut in an 11-hour, five-minute match at Wimbledon in 2010. Isner rejoins ESPN for the 2025 US Open to provide insights and analysis.
The ESPN Deportes Tennis Team
Play by Play: Luis Alfredo Alvarez, Eduardo Varela
Analyst: Jose Luis Clerc, Feliciano Lopez, Daniel Orsanic
Reporter: Pilar Perez, Alejandro Klappenbach
Host: Carolina Guillen
ESPN Serves Up New Tennis Bracket Experience on ESPN.com and the ESPN App
ESPN has introduced an upgraded, responsive tennis bracket experience available on ESPN.com and, for the first time, on the ESPN App. The completely redesigned tennis bracket includes deeper historical data, more intuitive navigation and a faster, more engaging user experience for all tennis majors going forward, including the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open.
ESPN Marketing Campaign featuring K.Flay:
This year’s US Open marketing campaign is soundtracked by K.Flay’s cover of “New York Groove” originally made famous by Kiss’ Ace Frehley. Within the backdrop of New York City, the spot highlights tennis’ biggest stars looking to find their groove alongside the city and fans eager to help them. The cover will also be featured in the US Open Manifesto, institutional videos and air on ESPN platforms throughout the tournament.
2025 US Open on ESPN (All Times ET)
|Date
|Time
|Platform(s)
|Event
|Sun Aug 24 – Sun Sep 7
|11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Up to 16 Courts Streaming Live
|Sun Aug 24
|11 a.m. – noon
|ESPN2
|Welcome to the US Open
|Noon – 3 p.m.
|ABC
|Day 1: Coverage presented by Heineken 0.0 (First Round)
|3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|First Round
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – First Round
|Mon Aug 25
|11 a.m. – 1:25 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|First Round
|11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Day 2: Coverage presented by Heineken 0.0 (First Round)
|5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|First Round
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|First Round
|7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – First Round
|7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|First Round
|Tue Aug 26
|11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|First Round
|11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Day 3: Coverage presented by Heineken 0.0 (Second Round)
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN
(Arthur Ashe Stadium)
ESPN2
(Louis Armstrong Stadium)
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Second Round
|ESPN Deportes
|Second Round
|Wed Aug 27
|11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Second Round
|11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Day 4: Coverage presented by Heineken 0.0 (Second Round)
|4:45 p.m. – 7 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Second Round
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM –
Second Round
|ESPN Deportes
|Second Round
|Thu Aug 28
|11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Second Round
|11:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|ESPN
|Day 5: Coverage presented by Heineken 0.0 (Second Round)
|5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Second Round
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Second Round
|ESPN Deportes
|Second Round
|Fri Aug 29
|11 a.m. – 1:25 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Third Round
|11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|ESPN
|Day 6: Coverage presented by Heineken 0.0 (Third Round)
|5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Third Round
|6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Third Round
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Third Round
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Third Round
|Sat Aug 30
|11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Third Round
|5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Third Round
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Third Round
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Third Round
|Sun Aug 31
|11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|ESPN
|Round of 16
|3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|ABC
|Round of 16
|6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Round of 16
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Round of 16
|Mon Sep 1
|11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Round of 16
|11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Round of 16
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Round of 16
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Round of 16
|Tue Sep 2
|11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Day 9: Coverage presented by Heineken 0.0 (Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals)
|11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals
|Wed Sep 3
|11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Day 10: Coverage presented by Heineken 0.0 (Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals)
|11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Quarterfinals
|Thu Sep 4
|
7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN
|Women’s Semifinals Coverage presented by Lingo by Abbott
|ESPN Deportes
|Fri Sep 5
|12 noon – 2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Women’s Doubles Final
|3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Men’s Semifinals
|3 p.m.– 6 p.m.
|ESPN
|Men’s Semifinal #1 Coverage presented by Lingo from Abbott
|7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
|ESPN
|Men’s Semifinal #2 Coverage presented by Lingo from Abbott
|7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Men’s Semifinals
|Sat Sep 6
|Noon – 2 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Men’s Doubles Final
|3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Women’s Championship Preview Special
|4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Women’s Final
|4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Women’s Final presented by Cadillac
|Sun Sep 7
|1p.m.- 2 p.m.
|ABC
|US Open Men’s Final Preview Special presented by Clos du Bois Chardonnay
|2 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
|ABC
|Men’s Final presented by Cadillac
|1:30 p.m.- 2 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special
|2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Men’s Final
|8 p.m. – 11 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Men’s Final (Encore)