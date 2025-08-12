August 10 Edition of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One Draws Nearly Two Million Viewers for Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game

The August 10 edition of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One – the Chicago Cubs vs. the St. Louis Cardinals – generated an average audience of nearly two million viewers (1,977,000), according to Nielsen. The audience peaked with 2,115,000 viewers at 9:15 p.m. ET.

Sunday Night Baseball is averaging 1,727,000 viewers in 2025, which is the largest average audience for the franchise since the 2017 season. Overall, Major League Baseball games on ESPN in 2025 – including Opening Day and additional games – have averaged 1,693,000 viewers. Both Sunday Night Baseball and ESPN’s MLB game broadcasters overall are up 10 percent in viewership year over year.

On deck: the Seattle Mariners and the New York Mets square off in the MLB Little League Classic Presented by New York Life on the August 17 edition of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One.

All of ESPN. All in One Place. Coming August 21.

For the first time ever, ESPN will offer its full suite of networks and services directly to fans, along with an enhanced ESPN App that integrates game stats, betting information, fantasy sports, commerce, multiview options and a personalized SportsCenter For You. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, these new features and functionality will be available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. For more visit the ESPN DTC Press Kit.

