Bundesliga 2025-26 Season Exclusively on ESPN Networks Starting Friday, August 22

A bevy of U.S. stars in Bundesliga to watch leading into the 2026 World Cup

Season-opening match FC Bayern München-RB Leipzig today at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN2

Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz – Saturday morning multi-view, action-packed window returns

ESPN will kick off exclusive coverage of the 2025-26 Bundesliga season today with the live presentation of reigning Bundesliga champions FC Bayern München vs. RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena in Munich at 2:30 p.m. ET. The league’s season-opening match will stream on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with simulcasts on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

Match commentary: Derek Rae , Steffen Freund (English), Kenneth Garay and Barak Fever (Spanish).

, (English), and (Spanish). Pitchside: ESPN Germany-based reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt , and analysts Thomas Hitzlsperger and Jan Åge Fjørtoft .

, and analysts and . Studio: Kay Murray and analyst Alejandro Moreno host the English-language ESPN FC pre- and post-game shows.

Bundesliga season opener – The matchup

FC Bayern München , the most successful club in German football history, opens the new campaign in pursuit of an unprecedented 34th Bundesliga title.

, the most successful club in German football history, opens the new campaign in pursuit of an unprecedented 34th Bundesliga title. Bayern’s star-studded roster features some of the world’s top players, including Harry Kane (England), Luis Díaz (Colombia), Alphonso Davies (Canada), Joshua Kimmich, Manuel Neuer (Germany), and Michael Olise (France).

(England), (Colombia), (Canada), (Germany), and (France). RB Leipzig, absent from European competition last season for the first time in eight years, looks to rebound under new manager Ole Werner, with dynamic midfielder Xavi Simons leading the side into a challenging season opener against Bayern.

Bundesliga Matchday 1 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platforms Fri, Aug 22 2:30 p.m. FC Bayern München vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+, ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Aug 23 9:30 a.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. FC St. Pauli vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+ Sun, Aug 24 9:30 a.m. 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. 1. FC Köln ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Hamburger SV ESPN+

Every Bundesliga match on ESPN+; select games on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ABC; all on the ESPN App

This season, ESPN+ will stream more than 300 Bundesliga matches in English and Spanish. Select matches will also be televised on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes. Under a multi-year agreement, the ESPN App is the exclusive U.S. streaming home for all Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga matches.

The Bundesliga continues to be a key destination for top American talent, including Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg), Lennard Maloney (Mainz), and James Sands (St. Pauli). With many of these players projected to feature prominently for the U.S. Men’s National Team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, the Bundesliga remains one of the must-follow leagues for U.S. fans. Highlights:

ESPN’s 2025-26 Bundesliga broadcast team

ESPN will showcase Bundesliga action with a world-class commentary team:

Voices of the Game : Derek Rae and Mark Donaldson on play-by-play.

: Derek Rae and Mark Donaldson on play-by-play. From the Pitch : Archie Rhind-Tutt, Arne Friedrich, Thomas Hitzlsperger, and Jan Åge Fjørtoft reporting and analyzing.

: Archie Rhind-Tutt, Arne Friedrich, Thomas Hitzlsperger, and Jan Åge Fjørtoft reporting and analyzing. ESPN FC Hosts : Kay Murray and Alexis Nunes on ESPN FC match surround shows.

: Kay Murray and Alexis Nunes on ESPN FC match surround shows. Expert Analysts : Kasey Keller, Alejandro Moreno, Shaka Hislop, Lutz Pfannenstiel, and more.

: Kasey Keller, Alejandro Moreno, Shaka Hislop, Lutz Pfannenstiel, and more. Special Guest: Jürgen Klinsmann, 1990 World Cup champion and former Germany and U.S. head coach.

ESPN+ Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz Returns

Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz returns exclusively on ESPN+ this Saturday at 9:20 a.m. ET. The 90-minute live program offers a dynamic multi-view experience, capturing the most important moments from every match being played simultaneously — from goals and scoring chances to game-changing plays.

ESPN FC

ESPN FC is the daily destination for Bundesliga news, highlights, and analysis in the United States. Hosted by Dan Thomas, the show features a rotating panel of experts, including Craig Burley, Moreno, Keller, Hislop, and regular contributors Archie Rhind-Tutt reporting from Germany. Available exclusively on ESPN+, ESPN FC also offers pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage on select match days.

Futbol Americas

During the season, Futbol Americas, hosted by Herculez Gomez and Cristina Alexander, will air twice weekly with a focus on the performance of players from across the CONCACAF region — including the United States, Mexico, Canada, and others — in the league. The program will feature player interviews, in-depth analysis, informed commentary, and special appearances by Derek Rae, the lead English-language commentator for Bundesliga matches.

SportsCenter

SportsCenter, ESPN’s flagship program, will bring fans closer to the Bundesliga all season with unmatched highlights, in-depth analysis, exclusive interviews, and spotlight features on American stars playing in Germany’s top league.

Digital Soccer and Video Coverage

ESPN.com/soccer, the global digital platform for soccer news and information, will lead ESPN’s 24/7 news and information coverage of the Bundesliga 2025-26 season. Europe-based soccer reporters Tom Hamilton and Constantin Eckner will provide in-depth reporting about German football’s topflight league.

ESPN Deportes

In addition to live broadcasts of select matches, ESPN’s 24-hour Spanish-language sports network will deliver comprehensive Bundesliga coverage across its signature shows, including SportsCenter, Ahora o Nunca, Equipo F, Generación F, Enfocados, and Fútbol Picante.

ESPNDeportes.com will complement the match telecasts with in-depth reporting, exclusive digital content, and season-long coverage from the platform’s acclaimed soccer correspondents.

ESPN Social

ESPN’s social media team will provide comprehensive, season-long Bundesliga coverage across Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube and Facebook. Content will include match highlights, behind-the-scenes access, fan-generated submissions, custom edits, and additional features. Social Producer Alex del Valle will contribute exclusive on-site coverage of select matches.

