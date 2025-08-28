Bussin’ With The Boys to Join Get Up, Additional ESPN Content for 2025-26 Football Season

ESPN’s signature morning show Get Up starring host Mike Greenberg will be joined this football season by two of the most entertaining new voices in sports media.

Starting Thursday, Sept. 4, former NFL players Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, the hosts of the popular podcast and sports entertainment brand Bussin’ With The Boys’, will make appearances across ESPN platforms throughout the football season, mainly on Get Up.

“What Taylor and Will have built with Bussin’ With The Boys is impressive, and it’s clear to us they know how to connect with fans,” said Burke Magnus, President, Content at ESPN. “Their energy and chemistry will be great additions to the roster of personalities across ESPN content, especially alongside Greeny and the Get Up crew. We’re excited for them to bring their perspective to our platforms this football season.”

In addition to Get Up, Lewan and Compton will make select appearances on SportsCenter and other ESPN studio content.

Said Compton & Lewan, “We’re fired up to join our new teammates at ESPN this fall. We’ve always said we’re just two guys who love ball and love telling stories, and now we get to bring Bussin’ With The Boys to the biggest stage in sports. Whether it’s breaking down plays or bringing the locker room to life, we’re here to entertain, share our takes, and have some fun along the way.”

Get Up, which made its debut in 2018 from the Seaport area, now calls its home 7 Hudson Square, inside the new Walt Disney Company’s New York headquarters in Hudson Square.

