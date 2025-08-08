Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool FA Community Shield Match Exclusively on ESPN+

FA Cup and Premier League Champions Meet Sunday at 10 a.m. ET in English Football’s Season-Opener

Unofficial Kickoff of European Soccer Season on ESPN Platforms: LALIGA, Copa del Rey, Supercopa de España, Bundesliga, DFB Pokal, English FA Cup, Dutch Eredivisie, and More

The 2025 FA Community Shield, the annual football match between FA Cup and Premier League titleholders, will stream live exclusively on ESPN+ in Spanish and English, live from Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. ET. Coverage will begin with a 30-minute ESPN FC pre-game show at 9:30 a.m., and a post-game show after the match.

Commentators:

Jon Champion (play-by-play) and analyst Craig Burley will call the match in English. Ricardo Ortiz and 1978 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner Mario Kempes (Argentina) will handle Spanish-language commentary.

(play-by-play) and analyst will call the match in English. and 1978 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner (Argentina) will handle Spanish-language commentary. Analysts Nedum Onuoha , a former Crystal Palace defender, and Frank Leboeuf will report and offer updates from the sidelines at Wembley. Liverpool FC beat reporter Beth Lindop will contribute.

, a former Crystal Palace defender, and will report and offer updates from the sidelines at Wembley. Liverpool FC beat reporter will contribute. Alexis Nunes, Liverpool legend Steve Nicol, and Shaka Hislop will host the ESPN FC pre-game, halftime, and post-game shows from Bristol, Conn.

About the FA Community Shield

The FA Community Shield has been contested annually as the curtain-raiser for the English football season since 1908, when Manchester United defeated Queens Park Rangers. Previously known as the FA Charity Shield (until 2002), Manchester United’s 21 titles in 30 appearances are the most appearances and titles in the history of the competition.

Reigning Premier League champions Liverpool FC are seeking their 17th FA Community Shield. Crystal Palace, in its first appearance in the game after winning the club’s first ever major trophy (the FA Cup) in May.

2025-26 European Soccer Competitions on ESPN+

The 103rd FA Community Shield kicks off the 2025-26 season of European football on ESPN+, the most comprehensive collection of live matches from European leagues and cup competitions on one platform in the United States. The ESPN+ soccer portfolio includes three of the top six leagues in UEFA coefficient rankings for men’s football – Spain (#3), Germany (#4), and the Netherlands (#6). In addition, the most popular domestic cup competitions in football, such as the FA Cup, the oldest and most prestigious domestic cup competition, Germany’s DFB-Pokal, Spain’s Copa del Rey, and more, stream live on ESPN+.

The Eredivisie Returns – Matchday 1 Games on ESPN+

Matches featuring the big three clubs – Ajax, Feyenoord, and PSV Eindhoven – in the Eredivisie (Netherlands’ top league) will stream live on ESPN+ this weekend.

U.S. Men’s National Team players Serginio Dest and Ricardo Pepi lead reigning Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven at home against Sparta Rotterdam, Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

After a dramatic late-season collapse in May, Ajax FC opens their 2025-26 campaign at home vs. SC Telstar, which is playing in the Eredivisie for the first time since 1978 (Sunday at 8:30 a.m.).

Eredivisie Matchday 1:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Sat, Aug 9 12:45 p.m. Feyenoord vs. NAC Breda ESPN+ 3 p.m. PSV Eindhoven vs. Sparta Rotterdam ESPN+ Sun, Aug 10 8:30 a.m. Ajax vs. Telstar ESPN+ 8:30 a.m. AZ Alkmaar vs. FC Groningen ESPN+

*Subject to change

All of ESPN. All in One Place. Coming August 21.

For the first time ever, ESPN will offer its full suite of networks and services directly to fans, along with an enhanced ESPN App that integrates game stats, betting information, fantasy sports, commerce, multiview options and a personalized SportsCenter For You. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, these new features and functionality will be available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. For more visit the ESPN DTC Press Kit.

-30-