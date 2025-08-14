ESPN & ABC’s Star-Studded 2025-26 NBA Regular Season Broadcast Schedule

11th Season of Marquee National NBA Game of the Week: NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Presented by Wingstop Returns with January 24 Tripleheader during NBA Rivals Week

First-Ever Thanksgiving Eve NBA Tripleheader on November 26, Featuring Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards and Cade Cunningham

Longstanding ESPN Christmas Day Tradition Continues with All Five Games Airing on Both ESPN and ABC

ESPN and ABC, in partnership with the NBA, today announced the highly anticipated broadcast schedule for the 2025-26 NBA regular season. Marking ESPN’s 24th consecutive season broadcasting NBA games, the 2025-26 campaign promises to deliver the most star-studded schedule yet – underscoring ESPN’s position as the premier national home of the NBA.

NBA games will generally air on ESPN Wednesday nights, presented by State Farm, and on ABC Saturday nights and Sunday afternoons with the top-two marquee franchises NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC presented by Wingstop and the NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC presented by Popeyes, respectively. In addition to carrying the highest-profile games of the season, ESPN will continue its unmatched coverage with the deepest roster of NBA commentators, analysts, and reporters in the industry, all season long.

Season-Opening Action

ESPN tips off its coverage of the 2025-26 season with back-to-back nights of basketball action, beginning Wednesday, October 22 with a blockbuster doubleheader. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell visit the New York Knicks, led by reigning Clutch Player of the Year Jalen Brunson. The nightcap features the much-anticipated debut of this year’s first overall pick, Cooper Flagg, as he and the Dallas Mavericks host the San Antonio Spurs and former first overall pick Victor Wembanyama.

On Thursday, October 23, the reigning NBA Champion Oklahoma City Thunder and reigning M.V.P. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continue their pursuit of a second title with a 2025 NBA Finals rematch against the reigning Eastern Conference Champion Indiana Pacers, led by Pascal Siakam. The night concludes on the West Coast, where former M.V.P.s Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors host Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets in another must-watch matchup.

First-Ever Thanksgiving Eve Tripleheader

ESPN will present the first-ever Thanksgiving Eve NBA tripleheader on Wednesday, November 26. The action tips off at 5 p.m. ET as the Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown host the Detroit Pistons and Cade Cunningham. At 7:30 p.m., the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards visit the Oklahoma City Thunder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in a 2025 NBA Western Conference Finals rematch.

The night concludes at 10 p.m., when the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry host the Houston Rockets and former teammate Kevin Durant, delivering fans a full night of marquee matchups ahead of the holiday.

All three matchups are Group Play games in the Emirates NBA Cup 2025.

Christmas Day Star Power

ESPN will showcase its marquee game packages by continuing its longstanding tradition of carrying all five exclusive NBA Christmas Day games presented by State Farm on Thursday, December 25 – the biggest day on the NBA regular season calendar. The action tips off at 12 p.m. from Madison Square Garden, where the Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell return to New York to face the Knicks and Jalen Brunson. At 2:30 p.m., the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama visit the Oklahoma City Thunder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Coverage continues at 5 p.m. as the Dallas Mavericks and Cooper Flagg visit the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry. At 8 p.m., the game’s biggest names take center stage in Los Angeles when the Lakers, led by LeBron James and Luka Dončić, host the Houston Rockets and newly acquired star Kevin Durant.

It all wraps up at 10:30 p.m., as the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards, fresh off consecutive Western Conference Finals appearances, visit the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokić.

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Presented by Wingstop Enters 11th Season – Continues as Premier National Game of the Week

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Presented by Wingstop returns for the 2025-26 season, continuing as the premier, exclusive national NBA game of the week for over a decade, with fans being treated to the league’s most captivating and highest-profile matchups. The action tips off with a spectacular tripleheader on January 24 as part of NBA Rivals Week, beginning at 3 p.m. when the New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson visit the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid. At 5:30 p.m., the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards face the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry. The evening concludes as Luka Dončić, alongside LeBron James, leads the Los Angeles Lakers against his former team, the Dallas Mavericks – nearly a year after being traded.

Additional ABC Schedule Highlights:

Six appearances each by the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks;

Five appearances by the Oklahoma City Thunder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander;

Colossal interconference Sunday Showcase matchup between last season’s top two record holders in the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder on February 22;

Stephen Curry and LeBron James add another chapter to their storied rivalry in a pair of Saturday Primetime matchups as Golden State Warriors face Los Angeles Lakers on February 7 and February 28;

Lone Star-Studded Showdown: the Houston Rockets and Kevin Durant host the Dallas Mavericks, led by Anthony Davis, on January 31.

Additional ESPN Schedule Highlights:

League-leading eight appearances for the reigning NBA Champion Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets;

Seven appearances each by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs;

Thanksgiving Eve Tripleheader on November 26: Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors;

Winners of 4 of the last 5 M.V.P. awards clash as the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokić visit the Oklahoma City Thunder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on February 27;

2026 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on February 13.

NBA on ESPN Opening Week Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Wed, Oct. 22 7 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks ESPN Wed, Oct. 22 9:30 p.m. San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks ESPN Thu, Oct. 23 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers ESPN Thu, Oct. 23 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors ESPN

Christmas Schedule

Time (ET) Game Platforms 12 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks ESPN, ABC 2:30 p.m. San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ESPN, ABC 5 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors ESPN, ABC 8 p.m. Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers ESPN, ABC 10:30 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets ESPN, ABC

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Presented by Wingstop Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Jan. 24 3 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Jan. 24 5:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Jan. 24 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks Jan. 31 8:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets Feb. 7 3:30 p.m. Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Feb. 7 8:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers Feb. 21 8:30 p.m. Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks Feb. 28 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Mar. 7 8:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Mar. 14 8:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC Presented by Popeyes Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Feb. 8 12:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Feb. 22 1 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Feb. 22 3:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Mar. 1 1 p.m. San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks Mar. 1 3:30 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Mar. 8 1 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Mar. 8 3:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Mar. 15 1 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Full ESPN and ABC Broadcast Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Platforms Wed, Oct. 22 7 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks ESPN Wed, Oct. 22 9:30 p.m. San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks ESPN Thu, Oct. 23 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers ESPN Thu, Oct. 23 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors ESPN Wed, Oct. 29 7 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics ESPN Wed, Oct. 29 9:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ESPN Wed, Nov. 5 7:30 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks ESPN Wed, Nov. 5 10 p.m. San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers ESPN Sat, Nov. 8 10:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers ESPN Wed, Nov. 12 7 p.m. Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks ESPN Wed, Nov. 12 9:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ESPN Wed, Nov. 19 7 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat ESPN Wed, Nov. 19 9:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks ESPN Wed, Nov. 26 5 p.m. Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics ESPN Wed, Nov. 26 7:30 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ESPN Wed, Nov. 26 10 p.m. Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors ESPN Thu, Dec. 25 12 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks ESPN, ABC Thu, Dec. 25 2:30 p.m. San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ESPN, ABC Thu, Dec. 25 5 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors ESPN, ABC Thu, Dec. 25 8 p.m. Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers ESPN, ABC Thu, Dec. 25 10:30 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets ESPN, ABC Wed, Jan. 7 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs ESPN Wed, Jan. 7 10 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors ESPN Wed, Jan. 14 7 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers ESPN Wed, Jan. 14 9:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks ESPN Fri, Jan. 16 7 p.m. Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets ESPN Fri, Jan. 16 9:30 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets ESPN Wed, Jan. 21 7 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets ESPN Wed, Jan. 21 9:30 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks ESPN Sat, Jan. 24 3 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers ABC Sat, Jan. 24 5:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ABC Sat, Jan. 24 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks ABC Wed, Jan. 28 7 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers ESPN Wed, Jan. 28 9:30 p.m. San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets ESPN Fri, Jan. 30 7:30 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans ESPN Fri, Jan. 30 10 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets ESPN Sat, Jan. 31 8:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets ABC Sun, Feb. 1 3:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics ESPN Wed, Feb. 4 7 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks ESPN Wed, Feb. 4 9:30 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs ESPN Sat, Feb. 7 3:30 p.m. Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ABC Sat, Feb. 7 8:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers ABC Sun, Feb. 8 12:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics ABC Sun, Feb. 8 3 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ESPN Wed, Feb. 11 7:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers ESPN Wed, Feb. 11 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets ESPN Fri, Feb. 20 7:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ESPN Fri, Feb. 20 10 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers ESPN Sat, Feb. 21 8:30 p.m. Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks ABC Sun, Feb. 22 1 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ABC Sun, Feb. 22 3:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors ABC Wed, Feb. 25 7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies ESPN Wed, Feb. 25 10 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets ESPN Fri, Feb. 27 7 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons ESPN Fri, Feb. 27 9:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ESPN Sat, Feb. 28 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors ABC Sun, Mar. 1 1 p.m. San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks ABC Sun, Mar. 1 3:30 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets ABC Wed, Mar. 4 7 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New York Knicks ESPN Wed, Mar. 4 9:30 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks ESPN Fri, Mar. 6 7 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics ESPN Fri, Mar. 6 9:30 p.m. LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs ESPN Sat, Mar. 7 8:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ABC Sun, Mar. 8 1 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers ABC Sun, Mar. 8 3:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers ABC Wed, Mar. 11 7:30 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic ESPN Wed, Mar. 11 10 p.m. Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets ESPN Sat, Mar. 14 8:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers ABC Sat, Mar. 14 10:30 p.m. Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers ESPN Sun, Mar. 15 1 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ABC Wed, Mar. 18 7 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics ESPN Wed, Mar. 18 9:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets ESPN Wed, Mar. 25 7 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons ESPN Wed, Mar. 25 9:30 p.m. Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ESPN Wed, Apr. 1 7:30 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic ESPN Wed, Apr. 1 10 p.m. San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors ESPN Wed, Apr. 8 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons ESPN Wed, Apr. 8 10 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers ESPN Sun, Apr. 12 6 p.m. TBD ESPN Sun, Apr. 12 8:30 p.m. TBD ESPN

In addition to its vast regular season programming, ESPN platforms are the exclusive home of the NBA Finals on ABC, the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals and the 2026 NBA Draft, and also broadcast first- and second-round playoff games.

All ESPN NBA programming is available on the ESPN App. ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes also offer comprehensive coverage throughout the season and postseason. NBA Today, ESPN’s daily NBA studio show, airs Monday through Friday from 3-4 p.m. Schedules for ESPN’s robust portfolio of NBA surrounding programming, including Inside the NBA, will be announced soon.

All of ESPN. All in One Place. Coming August 21.

For the first time ever, ESPN will offer its full suite of networks and services directly to fans, along with an enhanced ESPN App that integrates game stats, betting information, fantasy sports, commerce, multiview options and a personalized SportsCenter For You. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, these new features and functionality will be available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. For more visit the ESPN DTC Press Kit.

-30-

ESPN media contacts: [email protected] and [email protected].