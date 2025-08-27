ESPN and DAZN reach agreement for U.S. college football and basketball rights in selected territories in Europe and MENA

DAZN today announced it has acquired live rights to a wide range of U.S. college football and basketball content through a multi-year sublicensing agreement with ESPN.

From the 2025 season, fans across selected territories in Europe and the MENA region* will be able to enjoy up to 25 college football games per week during the regular season only on DAZN, including the biggest matchups from top-tier conferences including the SEC, ACC, and Big 12. Moreover, DAZN’s offering will include the complete College Football Playoff and CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T, as well as all other major bowl games. DAZN will also bring the iconic College GameDay pregame show to fans every Saturday, along with making a range of on-demand football content available on the platform.

Significantly expanding its U.S. basketball offering, DAZN will broadcast approximately 20 games per week across men’s and women’s basketball, as well as 63 March Madness games across both the Men’s and Women’s tournaments, including the entirety of the Elite Eight, Final Four and National Championship.

The new U.S. college football and basketball content will be available to all DAZN users in selected territories in Europe and MENA free-to-view for a limited time.

The addition of an extensive range of U.S. college football and basketball content strengthens DAZN’s growing proposition of U.S. sports available to fans internationally, extending beyond NFL Game Pass (excl. China, U.S.) and NHL.TV (excl. U.S., Canada, and the Nordics).

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: “DAZN is committed to bringing the best possible entertainment experience and a comprehensive portfolio of thrilling U.S. college football and basketball content to fans in selected territories in Europe and MENA. Working with ESPN, this agreement allows DAZN to expand its global offering of premium North American sports properties, extending beyond NFL Game Pass and NHL.TV. It also means DAZN can broaden access to exciting U.S. sports content and support top-tier leagues in growing their international fanbases.”

Diego Londono, SVP Networks & Sports EMEA at The Walt Disney Company, said: “We are excited to team up with DAZN to serve sports fans across Europe during the upcoming NCAA Football and Basketball seasons. Through this agreement, fans will be able to watch some of the most competitive matchups throughout the regular season, highlighted by marquee events such as the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Division I Basketball Tournaments, as well as the College Football Bowl Games and Playoff.”

*College football and basketball content will be available in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, DACH (football only), Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Poland, Portugal, Belgium, the MENA region (Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine (inclusive of all naming), Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen), Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Bulgaria, Philippines.