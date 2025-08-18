ESPN Announces ACC Network, SEC Network & SEC on ABC Anthems ahead of 2025-26 College Football Season

As the summer inches closer to fall, ESPN is launching a slew of new anthems to get fans hyped up for the 2025-26 college football season.

This year, ESPN is collaborating with country music stars Bailey Zimmerman and Luke Combs, 2025 breakout singer-songwriter Alex Warren, British Folk Band Mumford & Sons, and the multifaceted musician, producer, songwriter and fashion designer Pharrell Williams. Fans will hear all three songs across ESPN platforms throughout the upcoming college football season.

“Music is the spark that turns college football from a game into a spectacle,” said Curtis Friends, ESPN Vice President of Sports Marketing. “Every artist we collaborate with brings a sound that matches the adrenaline, unpredictability, and wildness that define Saturdays.”

SEC on ABC: Bailey Zimmerman & Luke Combs:

The song “Backup Plan” by Bailey Zimmerman featuring Luke Combs comes off Zimmerman’s second studio album, “Different Night Same Rodeo.” The song released May 2 and debuted across ESPN platforms during Southeastern Conference (SEC) Media Days.

ACC Network: Alex Warren:

2025 breakout singer-songwriter Alex Warren and his recently-released track, “Bloodline” featuring Jelly Roll is the ACC Network’s anthem for the upcoming season. Additionally, Warren’s song, “You Can’t Stop This” will be featured across ACC Network Saturday Football Primetime promotions throughout the season.

SEC Network: Mumford & Sons and Pharrell:

SEC Network is featuring “Good People” by Mumford & Sons as its 2025-26 music anthem. The song, produced by Pharrell Williams, was the British folk rock band’s first new song in five years – dating back to “Blind Leading the Blind” in 2019.

ESPN remains the home of college football with an unparalleled portfolio of marquee rivalries, non-conference showcases, conference championship contests and comprehensive postseason coverage in 2025. Fresh off the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Live Series for the rookie season of the SEC on ABC franchise, and entering the second year of an all-in agreement with the SEC, the first year of a new, expanded rights deal with the Big 12 and its continued long-term all-in relationship with the ACC, ESPN will present approximately 1,000 regular season games across all platforms, kicking off across the pond in Week 0 and concluding with the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

