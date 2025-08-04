ESPN Announces Athlete Ambassadors for its Youth Sports Initiative Take Back Sports

Today, ESPN announced a growing list of athlete ambassadors for its youth sports initiative Take Back Sports, which is designed to get and keep kids playing sports. Take Back Sports ambassadors include:

Natasha Cloud, New York Liberty

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Luka Dončić, Los Angeles Lakers

Diana Flores, MEX National Flag Football

Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Max Holloway, UFC fighter

Jordan Larson, LOVB Omaha Volleyball

Sydney Leroux, Angel City FC

Francisco Lindor, New York Mets

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Eli Manning, 2x Super Bowl Champion and Super Bowl MVP

Peyton Manning, NFL Hall of Fame Quarterback, 5x NFL MVP

Lexi Rodriguez, LOVB Omaha Volleyball

Ben Shelton, professional tennis player

Jordan Spieth, professional golfer

Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres

Frances Tiafoe, professional tennis player

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

“Ensuring kids have access to quality sports that helps them gain lifelong skills is one of my top priorities at the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation,” said Stephen Curry. “I’m excited to team up with ESPN on Take Back Sports because we’re united in the mission to help kids thrive through the transformative power of sports.”

A series of vignettes featuring the athlete ambassadors will air across ESPN’s platforms beginning on Monday, Aug. 4. The ambassadors talk about critical issues in youth sports including the importance of community rec leagues, quality coaching, multisport play and having fun.

“Play changed my life. Every kid deserves the chance to play, learn, grow, have fun and make friends,” said Luka Dončić. “The Luka Dončić Foundation and ESPN’s Take Back Sports initiative are focused on making youth sports more accessible and less stressful for everyone. Together, we can bring the joy back to the game.”

The vignettes also are featured on TakeBackSports.org, a premier online destination managed by Positive Coaching Alliance for youth sports parents, caregivers and coaches. The site includes tips, resources and actionable strategies on how to improve the youth sports experience for their child and others.

“All of these incredible athletes have one thing in common: they care about the future of youth sports and want to help the system become more accessible and fun,” says Kevin Martinez, vice president of ESPN Corporate Citizenship. “We’re so proud to be teaming up with them to drive messaging that encourages more kids to play and keep playing.”

About Take Back Sports

Take Back Sports is a youth sports initiative led by ESPN and powered by Disney, designed to get and keep kids playing sports. With only 38% of kids playing sports on a regular basis, ESPN is helping parents, coaches and caring adults take back sports and make it fun again. Together with its league, business and community partners, Take Back Sports is working to make the youth sports system more accessible so that kids across the country have the opportunity to play sports.

