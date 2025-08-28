ESPN Announces Saweetie as Monday Night Football Music Curator for 2025-26 Season

Saweetie is the first-ever female Monday Night Football music curator for ESPN

ESPN is launching a nail pop-up salon at 21 Greene St. in New York City on Sept. 6

ESPN announced today that multi-platinum recording artist Saweetie will serve as the first-ever female music curator for Monday Night Football (MNF). Throughout the 2025-26 NFL season, she will hand-pick tracks for select ESPN MNF games, featured in promotional spots, live telecasts, and Monday Night Countdown.

To kick things off, ESPN will bring the game-day energy to New York City with a one-day-only pop-up nail salon on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 21 Greene St. from Noon – 5 p.m. ET. Fans will have the chance to get game-inspired nail designs and gear up for the MNF season, which begins Sept. 8, when the Minnesota Vikings face the Chicago Bears.

“Football has always been in my blood, so I’m beyond grateful to be the first female curator for Monday Night Football on ESPN,” said Saweetie. “Pull up to the NYC pop-up on Sept. 6 and get icy—fresh nails included—before the NFL season kicks off.”

Said Curtis Friends, Vice President of Sports Marketing at ESPN: “Bringing Saweetie into the fold as our Monday Night Football music curator is more than the tracks themselves – she has that energy, persona and cultural impact that resonates with the game. This pop-up nail salon shows why because now we can bring her creativity and passion for nails to life in a fresh, fun way that has fans ready for Monday Night Football on ESPN.”

Her track “Pressure” off her recently-released five-song EP “Hella Pressure” will be used in the Week 1 creative ahead of Vikings – Bears.

Saweetie joins J Balvin (2024), Timbaland & Justin Timberlake (2023), Marshmello (2022), Drake (2021), DJ Khaled (2020), and Diplo (2019) as ESPN Monday Night Football music curators.

Monday Night Football Returns with the League’s Biggest Stars

ESPN’s Monday Night Football returns for the 2025 NFL season with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge. ESPN’s NFL schedule will feature 25 games, headlined by 21 Monday Night Football games, a Week 18 Doubleheader Saturday, a Monday night Wild Card and Divisional playoff game.

Highlights of the Monday Night Football schedule include, the Kansas Chiefs appearing twice, hosting the NFC runner-up Washington Commanders (Week 8) and, earlier in the season, will be on the road for second-pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter’s first nationally televised NFL game when the Chiefs travel to Jacksonville (Week 5). The Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens (Week 3) is one of the season’s first marquee games and features a Super Bowl contender from each conference while the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers from historic Lambeau Field (Week 10) is a rematch of last season’s Wild Card game. More information on ESPN’s NFL schedule can be found here.

