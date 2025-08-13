ESPN Begins Three Weeks of US Open Coverage on August 18

All Four Days of the 2025 US Open Qualifying Tournament Live and Exclusively on ESPN Platforms

For the First Time, Mixed Doubles to Debut During Fan Week with Coverage on ESPN2, ESPNEWS, and ESPN+

“Stars of the Open” with Coco Gauff, Andre Agassi, Venus Williams, Andy Roddick, John McEnroe and more on ESPN2 August 21 at 7 p.m. ET

Every Match Streams Live on the ESPN App

The 2025 US Open kicks off with more tennis than ever before. On August 18, ESPN begins its coverage of a newly expanded three-week schedule featuring 15 days of competition, enhanced Fan Week experiences, and a reimagined Mixed Doubles Championship. Following Fan Week, ESPN’s exclusive ‘first ball to last ball’ coverage of the main draw begins on Sunday, August 24, marking the first time the tournament opens on a Sunday, and the first time coverage begins on ABC.

All four days of the Qualifying tournament will stream live on ESPN+ and air on ESPNEWS and ESPN2, from Monday, August 18 through Thursday, August 21. The qualifying competition features 128 men and 128 women competing for the final 16 slots in each of the 2025 US Open singles draws.

New this year during Fan Week is the Mixed Doubles tournament totally reimagined with teams featuring eight men and six women ranked inside the top 10 in singles and nine Grand Slam champions vying for $1 million in championship prize money. Rounds One and Two air Tuesday, August 19, at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+ and at 1 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS and ESPN+. The Mixed Doubles Semifinals and Final air Wednesday, August 20 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Mixed Doubles teams feature prominent American players: Venus Williams and Reilly Opelka; Emma Navarro and Jannik Sinner; Amanda Anisimova and Holger Rune; Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz; Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe; Jessica Pegula and Tommy Paul; Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton.

Closing out the week is “Stars of the Open,” a fun, fan-focused exhibition match featuring Coco Gauff, Andre Agassi, Venus Williams, João Fonseca, Andy Roddick, John McEnroe, Juan Martín del Potro, Dana Mathewson, Casey Ratzlaff, and more. The match will be presented on ESPN2 on August 21 at 7 p.m. ET.

Following Fan Week, ESPN will present exclusive “first ball to last ball” coverage of the 2025 US Open. For the first time, coverage begins Sunday, August 24 at noon ET on ABC, one day earlier than its traditional Monday start and extending the tournament to a 15-day event. Every match streams live on the ESPN App.

ESPN & the 2025 US Open Qualifying Tournament