ESPN BET’s New Brand Campaign Puts the Focus on Fandom

ESPN BET is kicking off football season with the debut of a new brand campaign and platform – The Sportsbook for Sports Fans. The campaign highlights key product enhancements and deep integrations across ESPN’s media ecosystem that make betting with ESPN BET a seamless component of sports fandom.



ESPN BET is built to offer unique features and direct integrations into the ESPN content fans are already consuming. From the stats obsessed and those tracking their bets while locked in on the game, to the fantasy player looking to double down on their roster, ESPN BET is the the Sportsbook for Sports Fans.



Key features highlighted in the campaign spots include:

Bet tracking on ESPN DTC , allowing users to view live markets and follow their bets on screen while watching games on ESPN’s recently-launched DTC product.

FanCenter and ESPN Fantasy integrations , making it easy for users to find markets personalized to their wagering history, ESPN app favorites, and the players on their ESPN Fantasy rosters.

ESPN BET Player Insights , giving users access to in-app stat cards for quick access to browse recent stats and game logs to inform their player prop bets.

ESPN Programming Integrations, highlighting ESPN BET bets and boosted markets with premier shows and talent including Get Up , First Take , ESPN BET Live , and more.

The campaign brings these unique features and integrations to life through smart, entertaining creative that highlights how ESPN BET helps fans easily find, place, and track the bets they care about in one seamless media, betting, and fantasy ecosystem.

“From the start, our vision has been to make ESPN BET the sportsbook for sports fans. FanCenter is the embodiment of that promise — built to bring fans closer to the action and capture moments of thrill at every step,” said Gadi Rouache, Head of Design and Creative, at PENN. “This campaign brings our new personalization features and ESPN integrations to life, demonstrating how we pair one-of-a-kind experiences with speed and simplicity. By offering more markets, and more ways to play, we’re creating the ultimate media, betting, and fantasy experience and putting the focus on fandom.”

In the Tools spot, one fan is lost in multi-screen research before turning to ESPN BET to quickly and easily browse player stats and insights to inform their selections. A second fan watching ESPN studio programming is able to open the ESPN BET app and find featured markets related to the segment he’s watching.

In the second spot, Game Time, a sports fan is seen browsing live markets on screen within ESPN’s DTC service, allowing her to quickly place a bet on ESPN BET and then track a wager that heightens the excitement of the viewing experience. The spot then cuts to two fans at a bar who pull up FanCenter and place a bet that doubles down on their ESPN fantasy matchup with just a few taps.

The two Sportsbook for Sports Fans spots are voiced by First Take Commentator and Executive Producer, Stephen A. Smith.

The spots were developed in collaboration with creative agency Prophet.

ESPN BET is available on iOS, Android, and web in 20 U.S. jurisdictions. For more information about ESPN BET, click here.

