ESPN Bolsters Monday Night Football Sideline Reporters by Extending Lisa Salters, Elevating Laura Rutledge and Adding Katie George and Peter Schrager to Select Games

With the 2025 Monday Night Football season on the horizon, ESPN has extended Lisa Salters, elevated Laura Rutledge’s sideline reporting role and added both Katie George and Peter Schrager to its game coverage, resulting in two sideline reporters for all 25 NFL on ESPN games.

Monday Night Football’s Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters welcome Rutledge to all their telecasts (20 games), while George and Schrager join Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick for five games – the four weeks Monday Night Football has multiple games (Weeks 2, 4, 6 and 7) and the Doubleheader Saturday in Week 18.

Salters’ contract extension further cements the Emmy-winner as the longest-tenured sideline reporter in Monday Night Football history, set to enter her 14th season. Salters is one of the company’s most decorated and recognizable reporters, having excelled in several roles throughout her 25 years at ESPN, including multiple Emmy and industry award winning journalistic endeavors with E:60 and SportsCenter. Currently, in addition to Monday Night Football, she is the lead sideline reporter on ESPN’s NBA coverage, which includes the NBA Finals each season. In 2023, she won the Sports Emmy in the ‘Outstanding Personality/Reporter’ category.

Rutledge, now a two-time Emmy recipient as the host of NFL Live and reporting for SEC on ABC, has joined Buck, Aikman and Salters for marquee MNF regular season games and ESPN’s Wild Card and Divisional playoff games for the past few seasons, sharing the sidelines with Salters more than a dozen times. In those same seasons, Rutledge was the sideline reporter with Fowler, Orlovsky, and Riddick for select MNF dual game weeks. This season, in addition to appearing on MNF each week, fans will continue to see Rutledge host NFL Live and SEC Nation on Saturday mornings.

In Week 2 (Chargers at Raiders), George will make her NFL debut, while Schrager will add to his NFL sideline experience, a role he previously held with FOX and NFL Network. George is a top ESPN and ABC college football sideline reporter, having worked multiple College Football Playoff Semifinals and several marquee regular season games. In May, she was also recognized with an Emmy as part of ESPN’s SEC on ABC college football coverage. Beyond football, the former University of Louisville volleyball star is also a regular on NBA telecasts and more. In addition to her NFL responsibilities, George will continue in her college football and NBA roles.

Schrager, who joined ESPN in March, jumps back into a role he assumed for multiple seasons at FOX and international games with NFL Network. As he enters his first NFL season with ESPN, Schrager will also appear regularly across its studio programming, continuing frequent appearances on Get Up, First Take, The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Live and SportsCenter. Leading up to and surrounding the NFL’s tentpole events such as the Super Bowl, free agency and the NFL Draft, Schrager will have an increased presence on the same programs.

Director Artie Kempner will make his Monday Night Football debut this season after joining ESPN in the offseason following a 30+ year career directing NFL games at FOX. Kempner will team with veteran ESPN producer Steve Ackels, as both will lead the production, technical and operations teams for all Buck, Aikman, Salters and Rutledge broadcasts.

MJ Acosta-Ruiz and John Sutcliffe on ESPN Deportes

On ESPN Deportes, sideline reporter MJ Acosta-Ruiz returns for her second season, partnering with long-time reporter John Sutcliffe, who celebrated his 300th MNF game on the network last season. Both join Rebeca Landa (play-by-play) and Sebastian Martinez-Christensen (analyst) weekly for MNF games.



