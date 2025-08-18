ESPN Events Announces Future Vegas Kickoff Classic Matchups

LAS VEGAS – ESPN Events has announced a pair of future Vegas Kickoff Classic games at Allegiant Stadium that will feature matchups of top FCS programs from the Big Sky Conference and Missouri Valley Football Conference.

Two Vegas Kickoff Classic games will now be contested during Labor Day weekend in 2027. A historic, first-time matchup of Miami (Fla.) vs. Utah – billed as the “Battle of the U” — was previously announced and will take place on Saturday, September 4. That game will now be preceded by another neutral-site matchup earlier that weekend when 18-time national champion North Dakota State meets three-time national champion Montana State in Las Vegas.

In 2029, Allegiant Stadium will host another matchup of FCS powers when two-time national champion Montana face South Dakota State, winners of back-to-back national titles in 2022 and 2023. Game dates, times and networks will be announced at a later date.

“Labor Day, Las Vegas, College Football – it’s the perfect trifecta to celebrate the start of the season,” said ESPN Vice President of Events Clint Overby. “Las Vegas continues to attract high-caliber events and ESPN is proud to work with these great programs and our local partners to kick off the upcoming seasons.”

Last year saw the largest crowd in Allegiant Stadium history (63,969) treated to a thrilling 27-20 USC win over LSU in the second Vegas Kickoff Classic. The inaugural Vegas Kickoff Classic in 2021 featured BYU defeating Arizona 24-16.

“After the record-breaking success of our season-opening game last year, it is exciting to announce these future matchups featuring brand-new markets for us with famously passionate fanbases,” said John Saccenti, executive director of the Vegas Kickoff Classic and Las Vegas Bowl. “We look to make this an annual event and we are already working on more matchups to announce.”

Steve Hill, Chief Executive Officer, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, added, “Las Vegas has firmly established itself as the premier destination for the biggest moments in sports, and the Vegas Kickoff Classic builds on that reputation. These future matchups demonstrate our city’s ability to host marquee events that not only showcase top-tier athletics but also create unique experiences and lasting memories for athletes, fans, and visitors alike.”

The Vegas Kickoff Classic is owned and operated by ESPN.

