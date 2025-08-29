ESPN Exclusively Presents Premier Lacrosse League Semifinals, Live from Philadelphia

The Premier Lacrosse League season continues with Semifinals action on Monday, Sept. 1, live from Subaru Park in Philadelphia, Pa. Drew Carter will handle play-by-play with Quint Kessenich and Ryan Boyle as analysts and Dana Boyle reporting.

Monday on ESPN+, the Philadelphia Waterdogs face off against the New York Atlas at noon ET, followed by the California Redwoods up against the Denver Outlaws at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

At 6 p.m. ET, Lacrosse continues with the Green Berets facing the Navy SEALs in the second annual Stars & Stripes Classic on ESPNU.