ESPN Re-Signs Field Yates to a Multi-Year Agreement

NFL Draft and Fantasy Football Multiplatform Coverage Leads His Portfolio

Studio Shows, Podcasts, Onsite Coverage and Mock Drafts All Continue

Continues as a Host, Analyst and Insider on ESPN Studio Shows at Times Throughout the Year

ESPN has re-signed Field Yates to a multi-year agreement, continuing his role as one of the company’s lead NFL Draft, Fantasy Football and overall NFL analysts and insiders. Leading into, and during the NFL season, Yates will remain the face of ESPN’s Fantasy Football multi-platform coverage, including studio shows and podcasts. In the offseason, he will continue to be central to ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage, in both the lead-up and throughout the annual three-day pinnacle event.

In addition to his NFL Draft and Fantasy Football duties, Yates will remain both a host and analyst on ESPN’s studio programming, including NFL Live and SportsCenter. Yates, who has been with ESPN since 2012, has built a rapport with fans, thanks to his relatable and engaging personality, to go along with his trusted insights.

In 2024, Yates expanded his portfolio when he became one of ESPN’s main NFL Draft analysts. For the past two NFL Drafts, he has been part of ESPN’s on-air coverage for the entirety of the event, including on ABC the first two nights.

On a week-to-week basis, First Draft and Fantasy Focus Football podcasts will both continue with Yates’ involvement, as will Fantasy Football Now, which airs Sunday mornings on ESPN2 during the NFL season, and regular NFL Draft studio programming after the Super Bowl each year. Also leading into the NFL Draft, Yates will continue reporting from the Senior Bowl, NFL Scouting Combine and Pro Days, along with offering mock drafts, rankings and previews.

Before joining ESPN, Yates spent two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs (2009-11), working across both the scouting and coaching staffs. He also completed four summer internships with the New England Patriots (2004-07), where he supported both coaching and scouting operations.

A native of Weston, Mass., Yates graduated from Wesleyan University with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology. He and his wife, Chapin, have two daughters: Kinley, born in January 2022, and Palmer, born in June 2023.