ESPN Reveals Content Plan for Fifth Season of LALIGA Across ESPN and ABC Platforms

All matches streaming live in English and Spanish on ESPN DTC beginning on August 21

Unprecedented coverage of the 2025-26 season-opening weekend, August 15 – 19

Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and reigning champions FC Barcelona begin their title defense against RCD Mallorca across ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and Disney+ on Saturday, August 16

Xabi Alonso makes his heralded LALIGA coaching debut as Kylian Mbappé, Vini Jr., and Real Madrid host CA Osasuna on Tuesday, August 19, across ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, and Disney+

Sunday, Julián Álvarez and Atlético de Madrid begin their quest to make the 2025-26 LALIGA season a three-horse title race at RCD Espanyol on ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Former U.S. Men’s National Team players Geoff Cameron and Brek Shea – guests on SportsCenter coverage of LALIGA opening weekend

ESPN media platforms will combine to provide English and Spanish-language coverage of the 2025-26 LALIGA season, beginning with the opening weekend starting on Friday, August 15, with two matches – Girona-Rayo Vallecano at 1 p.m. ET, and Villarreal-Real Oviedo at 3:30 p.m. The opening day matches will stream on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, and air on ESPN Deportes.

LALIGA on TWDC Platforms scores its best audience in the 2024-25 season

LALIGA delivered its most successful season across ESPN platforms with 5.4 billion minutes viewed across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu in the 2024-25 season, making it the most-watched season for LALIGA in the United States. The upcoming 2025-26 season will mark the start of the second half of ESPN’s eight-year agreement as the exclusive home of LALIGA in the United States.

4 billion minutes watched in 2024-25 reflects a 23 percent increase vs. the 2023-24 season.

vs. the 2023-24 season. LALIGA viewership on linear platforms – ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – was up 32 percent compared to the previous season.

compared to the previous season. On TWDC digital platforms (ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu), minutes watched surged 16 percent in the 2024-25 season vs. the 2023-24 season.

In addition, by the end of year four of the eight-year LALIGA on ESPN agreement in the 2024-25 season, the cumulative audience across the TWDC platforms grew by 164 percent compared to the first season of the relationship in 2021-22. In the same period from the 2021-22 to 2024-25 seasons, the cumulative audience on TWDC digital platforms increased by 36 percent.

2025-26 SEASON OPENING WEEKEND

ESPN’s expansive coverage of the 10 opening week matches will stream live on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, simulcast in Spanish on ESPN Deportes. ESPN2 will carry two opening weekend matches: RCD Mallorca vs. FC Barcelona (Saturday, Aug. 16 at 1:30 p.m. ET), and Sunday’s RCD Espanyol vs. Atlético de Madrid at 3:30 p.m. Disney+ will livestream Mallorca-Barcelona, and Real Madrid vs. CA Osasuna (Tuesday, Aug. 19, at 3 p.m.).

Commentators:

Match commentators (English): Ian Darke (play-by-play) and analyst Steve McManaman on RCD Mallorca vs. FC Barcelona.

(play-by-play) and analyst on RCD Mallorca vs. FC Barcelona. Match commentators (Spanish):Fernando Palomo (play-by-play), Eduardo Biscayart (analyst), and reporters Moisés Llorens and Gemma Soler will call Mallorca vs. FC Barcelona from Estadi Mallorca Son Moix. Additionally, Palomo and Biscayart will travel to Madrid to commentate on Real Madrid’s season-opening match vs. CA Osasuna on Tuesday, Aug. 19. Martín Aínstein will report from the field.

Opening Weekend Special Content:

SportsCenter, ESPN’s flagship news program, will originate segments from Spain as part of the show’s coverage of LALIGA season-opening weekend. Former U.S. Men’s National Team players Geoff Cameron and Brek Shea , and The Pat McAfee Show personality Gump Cathcart , will be on site as part of the LALIGA Experience initiative. Cameron, Shea, and Cathcart will appear on Saturday morning SportsCenter to preview the RCD Mallorca-FC Barcelona game and discuss what makes the reigning LALIGA champion FC Barcelona a special club.

and , and The Pat McAfee Show personality , will be on site as part of the LALIGA Experience initiative. Cameron, Shea, and Cathcart will appear on Saturday morning SportsCenter to preview the RCD Mallorca-FC Barcelona game and discuss what makes the reigning LALIGA champion FC Barcelona a special club. Extensive coverage of LALIGA opening weekend will air on studio segments, including analysis by pundits originating from Mallorca and Madrid across ESPN Deportes shows – SportsCenter, Ahora o Nunca, Equipo F, Generacion F, Enfocados, and Fútbol Picante.

Mauricio Pedroza , Alex Pareja , and former Atlético de Madrid player Mario Suárez will host a match surround edition of Spanish-language ESPN FC – the new pre- and postgame studio brand for ESPN Deportes’ live game presentation – from Mallorca. A collection of LALIGA insiders will join them.

, , and former Atlético de Madrid player will host a match surround edition of Spanish-language ESPN FC – the new pre- and postgame studio brand for ESPN Deportes’ live game presentation – from Mallorca. A collection of LALIGA insiders will join them. Kay Murray , Alejandro Moreno , and Luis Garcia will host ESPN FC pre-game and post-game from Mallorca. Cameron and Shea will join the ESPN+ signature soccer studio show.

, , and will host ESPN FC pre-game and post-game from Mallorca. Cameron and Shea will join the ESPN+ signature soccer studio show. Martín Ainstein, the storyteller on Spanish football, returns this season with Bicycle Diaries, transporting fans into the essence of Spanish soccer as seen through the eyes of players, coaches, and tastemakers in LALIGA.

LALIGA opening weekend schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Aug 15 1:00 p.m. Girona vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3:00 p.m. Ahora o Nunca Pre-Game ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3:30 p.m. Villarreal vs. Real Oviedo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 5:30 p.m. Ahora o Nunca Post-Game ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Aug 16 11:00 a.m. Alaves vs. Levante ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 1:00 p.m. ESPN FC Pre-Game ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, Disney+ 1:30 p.m. RCD Mallorca vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, Disney+ 3:30 p.m. ESPN FC Post-Game ESPN+, Disney+ 3:30 p.m. Valencia vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Aug 17 11:00 a.m. Celta de Vigo vs. Getafe ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 1:30 p.m. Athletic Club vs. Sevilla ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3:00 p.m. ESPN FC Pre-Game ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes 3:30 p.m. Espanyol vs. Atlético de Madrid ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes 5:30 p.m. ESPN FC Post-Game ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, Aug 18 3:00 p.m. Elche vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 5:00 p.m. Ahora o Nunca Post-Game ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Tue, Aug 19 2:00 p.m. Ahora o Nunca Pre-Game ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 2:30 p.m. ESPN FC Pre-Game ESPN+, Disney+ 3:00 p.m. Real Madrid vs. CA Osasuna ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Disney+ 5:00 p.m. ESPN FC Post-Game ESPN+, Disney+ 5:00 p.m. Ahora o Nunca Post-Game ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

2025-26 LALIGA SEASON ON ESPN

ESPN+ is the exclusive English- and Spanish-language home for all 380 LALIGA matches in English and Spanish. The Walt Disney Company media platforms – ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, Disney+, and Hulu – will also carry select matches as simulcasts of ESPN+ presentation. Beyond live games, ESPN will provide comprehensive news and information coverage of the league through its unmatched array of linear, digital, and social media platforms. Highlights:

ESPN FC

Throughout the season, ESPN FC will provide the latest LALIGA news and analysis from hosts Dan Thomas, Kay Murray, and Alexis Nunes. Luis Garcia, Steve McManaman, and Mario Suárez will be part of the analyst team, along with ESPN FC regulars Craig Burley, Alejandro Moreno, Kasey Keller, Shaka Hislop, and Steve Nicol, among others. In addition, reporters Sid Lowe, Alex Kirkland, Adrian Healey, and Gemma Soler will be regular contributors.

Digital Coverage

Spain-based reporters – Alex Kirkland, Sam Marsden, Moises Llorens, Rodrigo Faez, Lluis Bou, Javier Rodriguez “Rodra,” Graham Hunter, and Sid Lowe – will headline ESPN.com/Soccer daily news and feature coverage, with weekend match reaction (digital or video) and regular topical content. Early-season coverage includes:

The 10 best LALIGA kits for 2025-26

LALIGA Burning Questions: ESPN.com’s Spanish soccer experts run through the talking points for all the big clubs heading into the new campaign

What to expect from Barcelona this season? Inside a summer of change

The early returns from Real Madrid’s Xabi Alonso era

Atlético de Madrid have spent big this summer. Will it matter?

ESPN Deportes

In addition to its live match telecasts, ESPN Deportes will provide news and information coverage of LALIGA’s 95th season through the network’s signature shows such as SportsCenter, Ahora o Nunca, Equipo F, Generacion F, Enfocados, and Fútbol Picante.

New this season: A Spanish-language edition of ESPN FC will debut this season as the primary pre- and postgame show surrounding live LALIGA matches on the 24-hour Spanish-language network. The new brand, featuring a distinct production team and talent, aligns with ESPN’s signature soccer studio programming.

ESPN Deportes.com

ESPNdeportes.com’s Rodra and Lluis will serve as Spanish-language reporters covering Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively. Content includes live game video alerts, final match highlights, player/coaches’ interviews and press conferences, weekly videos of best goals and saves, original content videos from the show “LALIGA al Día” and on-going YouTube segments, exclusive reports from reporters on site and clips from regularly scheduled TV shows.

ESPN Deportes YouTube:

Entering its fifth season, LALIGA al Día returns twice weekly, now also airing on ESPN Deportes linear TV. A new Weekend Edition will stream live after every Real Madrid and Barcelona match. Additional highlights include four on-site YouTube shows for each Clásico, and new city-based activations in the U.S. for select matches in collaboration with LALIGA. The channel will also feature in progress game video alerts, final match highlights, players and coaches’ interviews, and press conferences.

New: Ana Cobos, host for LALIGA al día Weekend Edition, and digital and social media reporters Javier Rodriguez “Rodra” (Madrid) and Lluis Bou (Barcelona), have joined the LALIGA on ESPN content team.

ESPN Social

Throughout the season, ESPNFC will deliver top moments, breaking updates, exclusive interviews, custom visuals, storytelling, social first video executions across Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok. Fans can also expect behind-the-scenes access during major matchdays — including El Clásico — through Instagram takeovers and other original content.

LALIGA on ESPN Marketing

Building on its season-long LALIGA on ESPN on- and off-channel promotional support for the 2024-25 season, the award-winning ESPN Marketing returns with a campaign that highlights the surging global popularity of LALIGA players and teams. Featuring bold visuals, animation, and bilingual wordplay, the creative aligns with ESPN’s new brand identity and the vibrant spirit of LALIGA. The teaser debuted August 4. Players set to feature in recurring vignettes throughout the season include Kylian Mbappé, Vini Jr. (Real Madrid), Lamine Yamal, Pedri (FC Barcelona), Antoine Griezmann, Julián Álvarez (Atlético de Madrid), and Nico Williams (Athletic Club).

The campaign is set to the exclusive bilingual track “Uuu” by J Balvin and Stormzy, capturing the global the cross-cultural energy of LALIGA on ESPN. Watch.

