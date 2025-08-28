ESPN Signs College GameDay Analyst Desmond Howard to Multi-Year Extension

Photos via ESPN Images

Heisman Trophy winner and Super Bowl MVP continues on ESPN’s College GameDay, College Football Playoff studio programming, ABC’s NFL Draft coverage and the Heisman Trophy Presentation

A 20-year employee, Howard stays with ESPN into a third decade

ESPN has signed Desmond Howard to a new multi-year extension as the college football analyst kicks off his 21st season on College GameDay Built by The Home Depot. The Heisman Trophy winner and Super Bowl MVP has been a part of the 10-time Sports Emmy Award-winning premier college football pregame show since he joined ESPN in 2005. Howard is also a staple on ESPN’s exclusive College Football Playoff studio coverage, ABC’s NFL Draft programming and the Heisman Trophy Presentation.

“I am thrilled to continue this journey with ESPN,” said Howard. “There’s nothing I’d rather be doing during the fall than showcasing the incredible sport that we all love alongside my College GameDay family.”

“Desmond has played a pivotal role in ESPN and College GameDay’s success for two decades, so we’re thrilled that the Heisman Trophy winner and one of college football’s all-time greats will continue to offer his analysis and perspective – and, of course, occasional friendly jabs – across our coverage,” said Burke Magnus, President/Content, ESPN.

Known for his infectious smile, exuberant laugh and expert analysis, Howard is a key member of the GameDay crew, where he appears weekly alongside host Rece Davis and analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban. The crew returns this weekend for the first show of the season live from Ohio State on Saturday, Aug. 30, on ESPN.

The Super Bowl XXXI MVP (1997) and Pro Bowl selection (2000) joined ESPN following his remarkable 11 seasons in the NFL. Drafted fourth overall by the Washington Redskins (1992), Howard played three years with Washington before spending time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Green Bay Packers, Oakland Raiders and Detroit Lions. With a memorable postseason kickoff return of 99 yards in the 1997 Super Bowl, he became the first and only player on special teams to be named Super Bowl MVP as part of the Packers.

As a college player at Michigan (1988-91), Howard was the first receiver in Big Ten history to lead the conference in scoring as he set or tied five NCAA records and 12 single-season Michigan records. In 1991, the All-American won the Heisman Trophy by the second-largest margin of victory in the trophy’s history (85 percent of the vote). He was also awarded the Walter Camp Trophy and the Maxwell Award that year.

In 2015, Michigan officially retired Howard’s No. 21. He has been inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame (2011), National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame (2010), University of Michigan Hall of Honor (2008), State of Michigan Sports Hall of Fame (2007), Gator Bowl Hall of Fame (2005) and Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame (2005).

