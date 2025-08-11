ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One Schedule Update: Boston Red Sox Host New York Yankees at Historic Fenway Park on September 14

One of Major League Baseball’s iconic rivalries continues as the American League Wild Card Series race heats up. On the September 14 edition of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One, the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge visit their archrivals, the Boston Red Sox and Alex Bregman.

Sunday Night Baseball starts at 7 p.m. ET and is available on ESPN, ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown generally precedes Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN with a one-hour pregame show beginning at 6 p.m.

Karl Ravech, the voice of Sunday Night Baseball, calls the action with analyst and five-time World Series Champion David Cone, analyst Eduardo Pérez and reporter Buster Olney.

In addition, on Wednesday, September 24, ESPN will exclusively air the New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs game at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup is part of ESPN’s non-Sunday allotment of games.



On deck: the New York Mets and Juan Soto square off with the Seattle Mariners and Cal Raleigh in the 2025 MLB Little League Classic Presented by New York Life, which airs on the August 17 edition of Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One at 7 p.m. For the updated schedule, visit ESPNPressRoom.com .

All of ESPN. All in One Place. Coming August 21.

For the first time ever, ESPN will offer its full suite of networks and services directly to fans, along with an enhanced ESPN App that integrates game stats, betting information, fantasy sports, commerce, multiview options and a personalized SportsCenter For You. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, these new features and functionality will be available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. For more visit the ESPN DTC Press Kit .



