ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One Schedule Update: Boston Red Sox Visit New York Yankees on August 24

One of Major League Baseball’s iconic rivalries continues as the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge host their archrivals, the Boston Red Sox and Alex Bregman on the August 24 edition of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One. With both teams in the MLB Postseason hunt, the matchup adds another chapter to baseball’s most storied rivalry.

Sunday Night Baseball starts at 7 p.m. ET and is available on ESPN, ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown generally precedes Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN with a one-hour pregame show beginning at 6 p.m.

Karl Ravech, the voice of Sunday Night Baseball, calls the action with analyst and five-time World Series Champion David Cone, analyst Eduardo Pérez and reporter Buster Olney.



ESPN is generating its largest Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One audience in eight years, since 2017. Sunday Night Baseball is averaging 1,680,000 million viewers, up seven percent from last year.



On deck: the Chicago Cubs visit the St. Louis Cardinals on the August 10 edition of Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One at 7 p.m. For the updated schedule, visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

