ESPN to Stream Five Out-of-Market NFL Preseason Games on The ESPN App for ESPN Direct-to-Consumer Subscribers

Games: Ravens at Commanders, Colts at Bengals, Texans at Lions, Bills at Buccaneers and Chargers at 49ers on Saturday, August 23

NFL Preseason Slate Part of ESPN DTC’s Launch Weekend, More NFL Content Added for the New Service

ESPN Shifts October Monday Night Football Game from ESPN+ to ESPN

NFL fans will have access to stream five out-of-market NFL preseason games via the ESPN App to Direct-to-Consumer subscribers on Saturday, August 23, as ESPN’s enhanced service provides even more opportunities to consume NFL content. The Week 3 preseason games – Baltimore at Washington (Noon ET), Indianapolis at Cincinnati (1 p.m.), Houston at Detroit (1 p.m.), Buffalo at Tampa (7:30 p.m.), and Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco (8:30 p.m.) – will highlight the first weekend of ESPN’s Direct-to-Consumer service, set to launch on Thursday, August 21.

Each of the five games will be available out-of-market on the ESPN App to fans subscribed directly to the ESPN Unlimited plan or through select pay TV providers. The preseason games are subject to local and other geographic blackouts (availability maps can be found here). For fans in the ten participating teams’ markets and additional surrounding areas, their individual game will be available via an over-the-air station in their local market and other surrounding areas, and will not be available through the ESPN App. The ESPN App stream will feature the local broadcast from each game.

The added preseason games are part of the enhanced NFL programming and content coming to fans through the ESPN App as part of the new licensing agreement with the NFL, announced by ESPN in early August.

ESPN to Air a Monday Night Football Doubleheader in Week 7

Separately, as part of the Monday Night Football regular season schedule, ESPN has shifted its Houston at Seattle matchup in Week 7 (October 20) from ESPN+ to ESPN. The kickoff time remains unchanged, resulting in ESPN airing a true doubleheader, with Tampa Bay at Detroit beginning at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Texans and Seahawks at 10 p.m. The Buccaneers at Lions is not impacted, having been previously programmed for ESPN with the same kickoff time.

ESPN’s entire 25-game slate of NFL games, including Monday Night Football, and NFL shows such as Monday Night Countdown, Sunday NFL Countdown, and NFL Live, along with much more, will stream on the ESPN DTC service via the ESPN App. For more information on ESPN’s MNF schedule, click here.

Bundling options for the ESPN DTC unlimited plan include a special offer with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. A separate ESPN DTC unlimited bundle with NFL+ Premium that includes NFL Network and NFL Redzone will also be available.

