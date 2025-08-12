ESPN Unveils 2025 Men’s Collegiate Soccer Schedule Featuring More Than 1,110 Matches
- ESPN+ will stream 1,090+ men’s soccer games from more than 17 conferences, including 16 conference championship matches
ESPN will present more than 1,110 men’s college soccer matches across ESPNU, ACC Network, ESPN+ and the ESPN App during the 2025 season. Coverage begins Thursday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. ET when No. 3 Ohio State visits Virginia Tech on ACC Network and defending national champion and preseason No. 1 Vermont hosts Sacred Heart on ESPN+.
ESPN+ will continue to be the top destination for college soccer, streaming more than 1,090 men’s matches live from over 17 conferences this season, highlighted by marquee regular season matches and 81 conference tournament clashes – including 16 conference championship matches. ACC Network will televise 17 matches, and ESPNU will televise four.
Matches presented on ESPNU and ACC Network, along with select ESPN+ matches, will be called by play-by-play voices including Joe Malfa, Jonathan Yardley, and others. Devon Kerr, Paddy Foss, Michael Lahoud, and others will provide analysis throughout the season.
ESPNU and ACC Network:
ESPNU and ACC Network will combine to carry 21 men’s collegiate soccer matches on ESPN linear networks.
- Strong Matchups: Of the 21 regular-season matchups on ESPNU and ACC Network, 14 will be between preseason Top 25 teams, including No. 4 Denver visiting No. 7 Pittsburgh on Oct. 14 and No. 6 Wake Forest facing No. 7 Pittsburgh on Oct. 24, both on ACC Network.
- ACC Championship Play: All rounds of the 2025 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship will be broadcast on an ESPN or ACCN platform. This includes first round (November 5) and quarterfinal (November 9) games which are held at campus sites. The semifinals (November 13) and championship game (November 16) are held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary. More specifics on game times and networks will be announced in the future.
- Championship pedigree: Six of the last 13 NCAA national champions will be featured on the schedule, including Clemson, Maryland, Virginia, Notre Dame, Indiana and North Carolina.
Also, ESPN platforms will once again exclusively present the NCAA Div. 1 Men’s College Cup, with the 2025 season culminating Dec. 12 and 15 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.
ESPNU and ACC Network Schedule:
(*subject to change)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform
|Thu, Aug 21
|6 p.m.
|No. 3 Ohio State at Virginia Tech
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|Maryland at No. 6 Wake Forest
|ACC Network
|Mon, Aug 25
|7 p.m.
|Michigan State at No. 7 Pittsburgh
|ACC Network
|Tue, Aug 26
|7 p.m.
|South Carolina at No. 9 Clemson
|ACC Network
|Fri, Sep 5
|7:30 p.m.
|North Carolina at No. 14 N.C. State
|ACC Network
|Sun, Sep 7
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 11 Indiana at Notre Dame
|ACC Network
|Fri, Sep 19
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 6 Wake Forest at No. 17 Virginia
|ACC Network
|Tue, Sep 23
|7 p.m.
|Kentucky at Louisville
|ACC Network
|Fri, Sep 26
|6 p.m.
|No. 9 Clemson at No. 6 Wake Forest
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 14 N.C. State at No. 7 Pittsburgh
|ACC Network
|Wed, Oct 1
|10 p.m.
|UC Davis at Cal Poly
|ESPNU
|Fri, Oct 3
|8 p.m.
|No. 7 Pittsburgh at No. 15 Duke
|ACC Network
|Sun, Oct 5
|6 p.m.
|No. 17 Virginia at No. 14 N.C. State
|ACC Network
|Fri, Oct 10
|7 p.m.
|No. 9 Clemson at No. 14 N.C. State
|ACC Network
|Tue, Oct 14
|7 p.m.
|No. 4 Denver at No. 7 Pittsburgh
|ACC Network
|Fri, Oct 17
|8 p.m.
|No. 15 Duke at No. 9 Clemson
|ACC Network
|Sun, Oct 19
|5 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at North Carolina
|ACC Network
|Fri, Oct 24
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 6 Wake Forest at No. 7 Pittsburgh
|ACC Network
|Fri, Oct 31
|8 p.m.
|No. 15 Duke at North Carolina
|ACC Network
|Sun, Nov 16
|11 a.m.
|Ivy Championship
|ESPNU
|1 p.m.
|ACC Championship
|ESPNU
*Subject to change
ESPN+:
The 1,090 matches streaming live on ESPN+ during the 2025 men’s college soccer season will include teams from a variety of conferences – America East, American, ASUN, Atlantic 10, Big East, Big South, Big West, Horizon League, Ivy League, Metro Atlantic, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, Patriot League, Southern, Sun Belt, West Coast, and Western Athletic.
Defending national champion and preseason No. 1 Vermont will play four times on ESPN+ in the opening weeks of the season, including back-to-back matchups against ranked teams – vs. No. 21 Akron (Sept. 13, 6 p.m.) and vs. No. 23 Hofstra (Sept. 16, 6 p.m.).
Notable ESPN+ Matches:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Thu, Aug 21
|6 p.m.
|Sacred Heart vs. No. 1 Vermont
|7 p.m.
|Detroit Mercy vs. No. 12 Dayton
|Sun, Aug 24
|Noon
|No. 12 Dayton vs. No. 20 W Michigan
|1 p.m.
|Boston University vs. No. 1 Vermont
|8:30 p.m.
|No. 5 SMU vs. Saint Louis
|Mon, Aug 25
|7:30 p.m.
|Maryland vs. No. 25 Georgetown
|Sat, Sep 13
|6 p.m.
|No. 21 Akron vs. No. 1 Vermont
|Tue, Sep 16
|6 p.m.
|No. 23 Hofstra vs. No. 1 Vermont
*Subject to change
All of ESPN. All in One Place. Coming August 21.
For the first time ever, ESPN will offer its full suite of networks and services directly to fans, along with an enhanced ESPN App that integrates game stats, betting information, fantasy sports, commerce, multiview options and a personalized SportsCenter For You. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, these new features and functionality will be available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. For more visit the ESPN DTC Press Kit.