ESPN Unveils 2025 Men’s Collegiate Soccer Schedule Featuring More Than 1,110 Matches

ESPN+ will stream 1,090+ men’s soccer games from more than 17 conferences, including 16 conference championship matches

ESPN will present more than 1,110 men’s college soccer matches across ESPNU, ACC Network, ESPN+ and the ESPN App during the 2025 season. Coverage begins Thursday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. ET when No. 3 Ohio State visits Virginia Tech on ACC Network and defending national champion and preseason No. 1 Vermont hosts Sacred Heart on ESPN+.

ESPN+ will continue to be the top destination for college soccer, streaming more than 1,090 men’s matches live from over 17 conferences this season, highlighted by marquee regular season matches and 81 conference tournament clashes – including 16 conference championship matches. ACC Network will televise 17 matches, and ESPNU will televise four.

Matches presented on ESPNU and ACC Network, along with select ESPN+ matches, will be called by play-by-play voices including Joe Malfa, Jonathan Yardley, and others. Devon Kerr, Paddy Foss, Michael Lahoud, and others will provide analysis throughout the season.

ESPNU and ACC Network:

ESPNU and ACC Network will combine to carry 21 men’s collegiate soccer matches on ESPN linear networks.

Of the 21 regular-season matchups on ESPNU and ACC Network, 14 will be between preseason Top 25 teams, including No. 4 Denver visiting No. 7 Pittsburgh on Oct. 14 and No. 6 Wake Forest facing No. 7 Pittsburgh on Oct. 24, both on ACC Network. ACC Championship Play: All rounds of the 2025 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship will be broadcast on an ESPN or ACCN platform. This includes first round (November 5) and quarterfinal (November 9) games which are held at campus sites. The semifinals (November 13) and championship game (November 16) are held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary. More specifics on game times and networks will be announced in the future.

Also, ESPN platforms will once again exclusively present the NCAA Div. 1 Men’s College Cup, with the 2025 season culminating Dec. 12 and 15 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.

ESPNU and ACC Network Schedule:

(*subject to change)

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Thu, Aug 21 6 p.m. No. 3 Ohio State at Virginia Tech ACC Network 8 p.m. Maryland at No. 6 Wake Forest ACC Network Mon, Aug 25 7 p.m. Michigan State at No. 7 Pittsburgh ACC Network Tue, Aug 26 7 p.m. South Carolina at No. 9 Clemson ACC Network Fri, Sep 5 7:30 p.m. North Carolina at No. 14 N.C. State ACC Network Sun, Sep 7 7:30 p.m. No. 11 Indiana at Notre Dame ACC Network Fri, Sep 19 7:30 p.m. No. 6 Wake Forest at No. 17 Virginia ACC Network Tue, Sep 23 7 p.m. Kentucky at Louisville ACC Network Fri, Sep 26 6 p.m. No. 9 Clemson at No. 6 Wake Forest ESPNU 7:30 p.m. No. 14 N.C. State at No. 7 Pittsburgh ACC Network Wed, Oct 1 10 p.m. UC Davis at Cal Poly ESPNU Fri, Oct 3 8 p.m. No. 7 Pittsburgh at No. 15 Duke ACC Network Sun, Oct 5 6 p.m. No. 17 Virginia at No. 14 N.C. State ACC Network Fri, Oct 10 7 p.m. No. 9 Clemson at No. 14 N.C. State ACC Network Tue, Oct 14 7 p.m. No. 4 Denver at No. 7 Pittsburgh ACC Network Fri, Oct 17 8 p.m. No. 15 Duke at No. 9 Clemson ACC Network Sun, Oct 19 5 p.m. Virginia Tech at North Carolina ACC Network Fri, Oct 24 7:30 p.m. No. 6 Wake Forest at No. 7 Pittsburgh ACC Network Fri, Oct 31 8 p.m. No. 15 Duke at North Carolina ACC Network Sun, Nov 16 11 a.m. Ivy Championship ESPNU 1 p.m. ACC Championship ESPNU

*Subject to change

ESPN+:

The 1,090 matches streaming live on ESPN+ during the 2025 men’s college soccer season will include teams from a variety of conferences – America East, American, ASUN, Atlantic 10, Big East, Big South, Big West, Horizon League, Ivy League, Metro Atlantic, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, Patriot League, Southern, Sun Belt, West Coast, and Western Athletic.

Defending national champion and preseason No. 1 Vermont will play four times on ESPN+ in the opening weeks of the season, including back-to-back matchups against ranked teams – vs. No. 21 Akron (Sept. 13, 6 p.m.) and vs. No. 23 Hofstra (Sept. 16, 6 p.m.).

Notable ESPN+ Matches:

Date Time (ET) Match Thu, Aug 21 6 p.m. Sacred Heart vs. No. 1 Vermont 7 p.m. Detroit Mercy vs. No. 12 Dayton Sun, Aug 24 Noon No. 12 Dayton vs. No. 20 W Michigan 1 p.m. Boston University vs. No. 1 Vermont 8:30 p.m. No. 5 SMU vs. Saint Louis Mon, Aug 25 7:30 p.m. Maryland vs. No. 25 Georgetown Sat, Sep 13 6 p.m. No. 21 Akron vs. No. 1 Vermont Tue, Sep 16 6 p.m. No. 23 Hofstra vs. No. 1 Vermont

*Subject to change

