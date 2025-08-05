ESPN Unveils Expansive 2025 Women’s Collegiate Soccer Schedule Featuring More Than 1,980 Matches Across Platforms
- ESPN+will stream 1,750+ women’s soccer games from 22 conferences, including 100 conference championship matches
- 64 regular-season games will air on ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN), and ACC Network (ACCN)
- Season-opener: 1 North Carolina at Tennessee, August 14 on SECN at 7 p.m. ET
ESPN platforms will present more than 1,980 women’s college soccer matches during the 2025 season this fall, including 64 regular-season matchups across ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN), and ACC Network (ACCN) –. In the season’s opening match, defending national champion and No. 1 North Carolina opens play at Tennessee on Thursday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network.
ESPN+, the No. 1 sports streaming platform, will stream over 1,750 women’s soccer matches from more than 22 conferences, highlighted by marquee regular season matches and more than 100 conference tournament games.
Games on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACC Network Extra will feature inter- and intra-conference matchups between teams from myriad of leagues: America East, American, ASUN, Atlantic 10, Big 12, Big East, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Conference USA, Horizon League, Ivy, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, Patriot League, Southern, Southland, Sun Belt, West Coast and Western Athletic.
The 2025 women’s college soccer schedule extends ESPN’s long-term commitment as the definitive home for women’s college sports coverage. It also underscores the growing popularity of women’s sports programming across ESPN platforms.
Commentators:
Veteran play-by-play commentator Jenn Hildreth and former U.S. Women’s National Team midfielder Lori Lindsey are teaming up again to call the top ACC games each week. Lindsey was a two-time ACC Player of the Year (2000, 2001) at Virginia. Mike Watts, the primary play-by-play voice for women’s soccer on SEC Network, will pair again with analyst Jill Loyden, a former U.S. Women’s National Team goalkeeper. Also returning on the soccer broadcast team will be play-by-play commentators Alex Perlman, Glenn Davis, and Jonathan Yardley along with analysts Marion Crowder, Kacey White, and others.
Highlights:
- Strong matchups: Defending national champion and preseason 1 North Carolina will be featured five times this season as they look to extend their 23 national titles.
- Notable early-season non-conference games:
Aug. 17: No. 2 Notre Dame at No. 6 Arkansas, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Aug. 21: No. 18 Ohio State at No. 21 South Carolina, 7 p.m., SEC Network
Sep. 17: No. 3 Florida State at No. 1 North Carolina, 7 p.m., ACC Network
Sep. 24: No. 1 North Carolina at No. 2 Notre Dame, 6 p.m., ACC Network
Oct. 9: No. 3 Florida State at No. 2 Notre Dame, 7 p.m., ACC Network
- Top Rivalry:
Oct. 12: No. 1 North Carolina at No. 4 Duke, 1 p.m., ESPNU
- Other Notable Games:
Oct. 16: No. 10 Wake Forest at Clemson at 7 p.m., ACC Network
2025 WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER MATCHES ON ESPN NETWORKS
(*subject to change)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Thu, Aug 14
|7 p.m.
|No. 1 North Carolina at Tennessee
|SEC Network
|Florida at No. 3 Florida State
|ACC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 8 UCLA at Georgia
|ESPNU
|Sun, Aug 17
|1 p.m.
|LSU at No. 10 Wake Forest
|ACC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 2 Notre Dame at No. 6 Arkansas
|SEC Network
|Thu, Aug 21
|7 p.m.
|No. 18 Ohio State at No. 21 South Carolina
|SEC Network
|Sun, Aug 24
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 10 Wake Forest at No. 20 Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|Thu, Sep 4
|6 p.m.
|No. 11 Penn State at Virginia
|ACC Network
|Sun, Sep 7
|1 p.m.
|No. 18 Ohio State at Kentucky
|ESPNU
|1:30 p.m.
|Alabama at No. 4 Duke
|ACC Network
|Wed, Sep 10
|8 p.m.
|Miami at No. 10 Wake Forest
|ACC Network
|Thu, Sep 11
|6 p.m.
|No. 6 Arkansas at Florida
|SEC Network
|No. 7 Stanford at Clemson
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|No. 21 South Carolina at Alabama
|SEC Network
|Fri, Sep 12
|7 p.m.
|Tennessee at No. 20 Mississippi State
|ESPNU
|Sun, Sep 14
|1 p.m.
|California at Clemson
|ACC Network
|Wed, Sep 17
|7 p.m.
|No. 3 Florida State at No. 1 North Carolina
|ACC Network
|Thu, Sep 18
|7 p.m.
|Florida at Oklahoma
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|No. 20 Mississippi State at No. 19 Texas
|ESPNU
|Sun, Sep 21
|2 p.m.
|Georgia at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|Wed, Sep 24
|6 p.m.
|No. 1 North Carolina at No. 2 Notre Dame
|ACC Network
|Thu, Sep 25
|7 p.m.
|LSU at Auburn
|SEC Network
|Sun, Sep 28
|6 p.m.
|No. 2 Notre Dame at Clemson
|ACC Network
|Thu, Oct 2
|6 p.m.
|Missouri at LSU
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|No. 6 Arkansas at No. 21 South Carolina
|ESPNU
|No. 10 Wake Forest at NC State
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|No. 19 Texas at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 5
|2 p.m.
|California at SMU
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|Alabama at Missouri
|SEC Network
|4 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at No. 1 North Carolina
|ACC Network
|Thu, Oct 9
|6 p.m.
|No. 19 Texas at No. 21 South Carolina
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|No. 3 Florida State at No. 2 Notre Dame
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|Tennessee at Oklahoma
|SEC Network
|Sun, Oct 12
|1 p.m.
|No. 1 North Carolina at No. 4 Duke
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|Harvard vs. Yale
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|SMU at No. 2 Notre Dame
|ACC Network
|Thu, Oct 16
|7 p.m.
|LSU at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|No. 10 Wake Forest at Clemson
|ACC Network
|Sun, Oct 19
|Noon
|No. 7 Stanford at Miami
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|No. 25 Texas Tech at Arizona
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|Auburn at Georgia
|SEC Network
|Tennessee at No. 17 Vanderbilt
|ESPNU
|Wed, Oct 22
|9 p.m.
|No. 16 Santa Clara at Gonzaga
|ESPNU
|Thu, Oct 23
|6 p.m.
|No. 3 Florida State at No. 15 Virginia
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|No. 2 Notre Dame at No. 14 Virginia Tech
|ACC Network
|Sun, Oct 26
|Noon
|No. 22 Oklahoma State at West Virginia
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|No. 17 Vanderbilt at No. 21 South Carolina
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|Kentucky at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|No. 4 Duke at NC State
|ACC Network
|Thu, Oct 30
|6 p.m.
|No. 10 Wake Forest at No. 3 Florida State
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|NC State at No. 1 North Carolina
|ACC Network
|Sun, Nov 2
|12:30 p.m.
|2025 SEC Soccer Tournament (First Round)
|SEC Network
|3 p.m.
|2025 SEC Soccer Tournament (First Round)
|SEC Network
|5:30 p.m.
|2025 SEC Soccer Tournament (First Round)
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|2025 SEC Soccer Tournament (First Round)
|SEC Network
|Tue, Nov 4
|12:30 p.m.
|2025 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals)
|SEC Network
|3 p.m.
|2025 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals)
|SEC Network
|5:30 p.m.
|2025 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals)
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|2025 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals)
|SEC Network
|Thu, Nov 6
|4:30 p.m.
|2025 SEC Soccer Tournament (Semifinals)
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|2025 SEC Soccer Tournament (Semifinals)
|SEC Network
|
Sun, Nov 9
|Noon
|2025 ACC Women’s Soccer Tournament (Championship)
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|2025 America Soccer Tournament (Championship)
|ESPNU
|2:30 p.m.
|2025 SEC Soccer Tournament (Championship)
|SEC Network
All of ESPN. All in One Place. Coming this Fall.
This fall, for the first time ever, ESPN will offer its full suite of networks and services directly to fans, along with an enhanced ESPN App that integrates game stats, betting information, fantasy sports, commerce, multiview options and a personalized SportsCenter For You. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, these new features and functionality will be available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. For more visit the ESPN DTC Press Kit.
– 30 –