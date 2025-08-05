ESPN Unveils Expansive 2025 Women’s Collegiate Soccer Schedule Featuring More Than 1,980 Matches Across Platforms

ESPN+ will stream 1,750+ women’s soccer games from 22 conferences , including 100 conference championship matches

64 regular-season games will air on ESPNU , SEC Network (SECN) , and ACC Network (ACCN)

Season-opener: 1 North Carolina at Tennessee, August 14 on SECN at 7 p.m. ET

ESPN platforms will present more than 1,980 women’s college soccer matches during the 2025 season this fall, including 64 regular-season matchups across ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN), and ACC Network (ACCN) –. In the season’s opening match, defending national champion and No. 1 North Carolina opens play at Tennessee on Thursday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

ESPN+, the No. 1 sports streaming platform, will stream over 1,750 women’s soccer matches from more than 22 conferences, highlighted by marquee regular season matches and more than 100 conference tournament games.

Games on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACC Network Extra will feature inter- and intra-conference matchups between teams from myriad of leagues: America East, American, ASUN, Atlantic 10, Big 12, Big East, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Conference USA, Horizon League, Ivy, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, Patriot League, Southern, Southland, Sun Belt, West Coast and Western Athletic.

The 2025 women’s college soccer schedule extends ESPN’s long-term commitment as the definitive home for women’s college sports coverage. It also underscores the growing popularity of women’s sports programming across ESPN platforms.

Commentators:

Veteran play-by-play commentator Jenn Hildreth and former U.S. Women’s National Team midfielder Lori Lindsey are teaming up again to call the top ACC games each week. Lindsey was a two-time ACC Player of the Year (2000, 2001) at Virginia. Mike Watts, the primary play-by-play voice for women’s soccer on SEC Network, will pair again with analyst Jill Loyden, a former U.S. Women’s National Team goalkeeper. Also returning on the soccer broadcast team will be play-by-play commentators Alex Perlman, Glenn Davis, and Jonathan Yardley along with analysts Marion Crowder, Kacey White, and others.

Highlights:

Strong matchups: Defending national champion and preseason 1 North Carolina will be featured five times this season as they look to extend their 23 national titles.

Oct. 12: No. 1 North Carolina at No. 4 Duke, 1 p.m., ESPNU

Oct. 16: No. 10 Wake Forest at Clemson at 7 p.m., ACC Network

2025 WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER MATCHES ON ESPN NETWORKS

(*subject to change)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Thu, Aug 14 7 p.m. No. 1 North Carolina at Tennessee SEC Network Florida at No. 3 Florida State ACC Network 7:30 p.m. No. 8 UCLA at Georgia ESPNU Sun, Aug 17 1 p.m. LSU at No. 10 Wake Forest ACC Network 7:30 p.m. No. 2 Notre Dame at No. 6 Arkansas SEC Network Thu, Aug 21 7 p.m. No. 18 Ohio State at No. 21 South Carolina SEC Network Sun, Aug 24 7:30 p.m. No. 10 Wake Forest at No. 20 Mississippi State SEC Network Thu, Sep 4 6 p.m. No. 11 Penn State at Virginia ACC Network Sun, Sep 7 1 p.m. No. 18 Ohio State at Kentucky ESPNU 1:30 p.m. Alabama at No. 4 Duke ACC Network Wed, Sep 10 8 p.m. Miami at No. 10 Wake Forest ACC Network Thu, Sep 11 6 p.m. No. 6 Arkansas at Florida SEC Network No. 7 Stanford at Clemson ACC Network 8 p.m. No. 21 South Carolina at Alabama SEC Network Fri, Sep 12 7 p.m. Tennessee at No. 20 Mississippi State ESPNU Sun, Sep 14 1 p.m. California at Clemson ACC Network Wed, Sep 17 7 p.m. No. 3 Florida State at No. 1 North Carolina ACC Network Thu, Sep 18 7 p.m. Florida at Oklahoma SEC Network 8 p.m. No. 20 Mississippi State at No. 19 Texas ESPNU Sun, Sep 21 2 p.m. Georgia at Ole Miss SEC Network Wed, Sep 24 6 p.m. No. 1 North Carolina at No. 2 Notre Dame ACC Network Thu, Sep 25 7 p.m. LSU at Auburn SEC Network Sun, Sep 28 6 p.m. No. 2 Notre Dame at Clemson ACC Network Thu, Oct 2 6 p.m. Missouri at LSU SEC Network 7 p.m. No. 6 Arkansas at No. 21 South Carolina ESPNU No. 10 Wake Forest at NC State ACC Network 8 p.m. No. 19 Texas at Texas A&M SEC Network Sun, Oct 5 2 p.m. California at SMU ACC Network 3 p.m. Alabama at Missouri SEC Network 4 p.m. Pittsburgh at No. 1 North Carolina ACC Network Thu, Oct 9 6 p.m. No. 19 Texas at No. 21 South Carolina SEC Network 7 p.m. No. 3 Florida State at No. 2 Notre Dame ACC Network 8 p.m. Tennessee at Oklahoma SEC Network Sun, Oct 12 1 p.m. No. 1 North Carolina at No. 4 Duke ESPNU 3 p.m. Harvard vs. Yale ESPNU 3:30 p.m. SMU at No. 2 Notre Dame ACC Network Thu, Oct 16 7 p.m. LSU at Ole Miss SEC Network No. 10 Wake Forest at Clemson ACC Network Sun, Oct 19 Noon No. 7 Stanford at Miami ACC Network 3 p.m. No. 25 Texas Tech at Arizona ESPNU 5 p.m. Auburn at Georgia SEC Network Tennessee at No. 17 Vanderbilt ESPNU Wed, Oct 22 9 p.m. No. 16 Santa Clara at Gonzaga ESPNU Thu, Oct 23 6 p.m. No. 3 Florida State at No. 15 Virginia ACC Network 8 p.m. No. 2 Notre Dame at No. 14 Virginia Tech ACC Network Sun, Oct 26 Noon No. 22 Oklahoma State at West Virginia ESPNU 3 p.m. No. 17 Vanderbilt at No. 21 South Carolina SEC Network 5 p.m. Kentucky at Texas A&M SEC Network 7 p.m. No. 4 Duke at NC State ACC Network Thu, Oct 30 6 p.m. No. 10 Wake Forest at No. 3 Florida State ACC Network 8 p.m. NC State at No. 1 North Carolina ACC Network Sun, Nov 2 12:30 p.m. 2025 SEC Soccer Tournament (First Round) SEC Network 3 p.m. 2025 SEC Soccer Tournament (First Round) SEC Network 5:30 p.m. 2025 SEC Soccer Tournament (First Round) SEC Network 8 p.m. 2025 SEC Soccer Tournament (First Round) SEC Network Tue, Nov 4 12:30 p.m. 2025 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals) SEC Network 3 p.m. 2025 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals) SEC Network 5:30 p.m. 2025 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals) SEC Network 8 p.m. 2025 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals) SEC Network Thu, Nov 6 4:30 p.m. 2025 SEC Soccer Tournament (Semifinals) SEC Network 7 p.m. 2025 SEC Soccer Tournament (Semifinals) SEC Network Sun, Nov 9 Noon 2025 ACC Women’s Soccer Tournament (Championship) ESPNU 2 p.m. 2025 America Soccer Tournament (Championship) ESPNU 2:30 p.m. 2025 SEC Soccer Tournament (Championship) SEC Network

