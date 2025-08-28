ESPN Unveils Return of ESPN Radio’s College Football Tailgate Featuring ESPN Radio Personalities Amber Wilson and Jonathan Zaslow
ESPN today announced the return of the dynamic two-show ESPN Radio College Football Tailgate, bringing fans closer to the heart of college football action every weekend. The tour features the popular “Amber & Ian: On the Road” on Friday nights and an immersive Saturday morning broadcast live from prime tailgating locations, which begins Friday, Aug. 29 hosted by ESPN Radio personalities Amber Wilson and Jonathan Zaslow.
“College football is all about passion, tradition and community. We’re thrilled to bring that energy directly to fans every weekend with ESPN Radio’s College Football Tailgate,” said Justin Craig, ESPN Vice President of Digital & Audio Production. “Amber and Jonathan are the perfect voices to capture the excitement on campus, and this tour allows us to not only showcase the games, but also connect with the next generation of fans and broadcasters in a truly meaningful way.”
“A new season of College Football Tailgate means we’re bringing you the college towns, the campuses, the rivalries, and the tailgates,” said Zaslow. “Getting back in the airstream studio is what’s been missing from my life! There’s no one I’d rather Tailgate with every week than the great Amber Wilson and all of you!”
“I’m so excited to be back on the road for College Football Tailgate at the biggest college football matchups around the country,” said Wilson. “Zaslow and I have been doing radio together for almost a decade, and there’s nothing we’ve done that rivals the fun we have bringing the listener with us to the most passionate fan bases in all of sports!”
Amber & Ian: On the Road – Friday Nights
Starting Week 1, Amber & Ian: On the Road will hit the airwaves every Friday night from 7-10 p.m. ET Hosted by Wilson and Zaslow, the show will be broadcast live in the town of the week’s featured game. Each week, the duo will dive into top college football storylines, highlight NFL action and provide fans the perfect lead-in to their sports-packed weekend.
College Football Tailgate – Live from Prime Locations on Saturdays
On Saturday mornings, the CFB Tailgate tour continues with a live broadcast from ESPN Radio’s Airstream trailer. Starting at 10 a.m., Wilson and Zaslow will be stationed at the heart of the most vibrant tailgating scenes, bringing listeners unparalleled access to the excitement leading up to kickoff. The show will feature live reports from ESPN’s on-site reporters, interviews with coaches and players and more. There will be a robust footprint on ESPN Radio’s Instagram and X handles, sharing on-site and behind-the-scenes content to bring listeners right to the field.
In addition to the shows on each stop, Wilson, Zaslow and the crew will meet with university classes and organizations on campus to pass along experience and knowledge to the next generation of broadcasters.
With a mix of live interaction and insider insights from the Amber & Ian show, ESPN’s CFB Tailgate tour promises to be the ultimate weekend destination for college football enthusiasts.
FULL 2025-26 ESPN RADIO CFB TOUR SCHEDULE
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Sat, Aug 30
|10 a.m.
|Texas at Ohio State
|Sat, Sep 6
|10 a.m.
|Baylor at SMU*
|Sat, Sep 13
|10 a.m.
|Georgia at Tennessee
|Sat, Sep 20
|10 a.m.
|Florida at Miami
|Sat, Sep 27
|10 a.m.
|Alabama at Georgia
|Sat, Oct 4
|10 a.m.
|Clemson at UNC
|Sat, Oct 18
|10 a.m.
|USC at Notre Dame
|Sat, Oct 25
|10 a.m.
|Texas A&M at LSU*
|Sat, Nov 1
|10 a.m.
|Georgia at Florida*
|Sat, Nov 8
|10 a.m.
|LSU at Alabama
|Sat, Nov 15
|10 a.m.
|Texas at Georgia
|Sat, Nov 22
|10 a.m.
|Illinois at Wisconsin
|Sat, Nov 29
|10 a.m.
|Alabama at Auburn
|Sat, Dec 6
|10 a.m.
|SEC Championship Game as part of Championship Saturday (Atlanta)
*Game will also be broadcast on ESPN Radio.
