A cohesive formula is being used by ESPN for its upcoming 2025 US Open Campaign. Earlier this summer, the US Open announced a “New York Groove” remix by GRAMMY-winning producer Mustard as its campaign song.

For ESPN, the brand is leaning into a cover of “New York Groove” soundtracked by Multi-platinum & 2x GRAMMY-nominee K.Flay, originally made famous by Kiss’ Ace Frehley. Within the backdrop of New York City, the creative highlights tennis’ biggest stars looking to find their groove alongside the city and fans eager to help them. The cover will also be featured in the US Open Manifesto, institutional videos and in broadcast on ESPN throughout the tournament.

This synergy allows ESPN to create a connection from the song to the courts with a track that matches the energy played on one of tennis’ most iconic stages. The spot features tennis stars Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner, Taylor Fritz, Novak Djokovic, and Aryna Sabalenka, among others.

ESPN’s campaign runs across ESPN platforms beginning Aug. 18 during qualifying week, building up to “first ball to last ball” coverage.

Daily marathon coverage from all courts – first ball to last ball – will culminate with the Women’s Singles Final on Saturday, September 6, at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and the Men’s Singles Final on Sunday, September 7 at 2 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN Deportes. The US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special airs on ABC at 1 p.m. ET.

The Women’s Doubles Final will air on Friday, September 5 at noon ET on ESPN2 with the Men’s Doubles Final streaming exclusively on ESPN+ Saturday, September 6 at noon ET. The enhanced ESPN App will be the All-In-One-Place streaming home for the US Open.

All of ESPN. All in One Place. Coming August 21.

For the first time evess.r, ESPN will offer its full suite of networks and services directly to fans, along with an enhanced ESPN App that integrates game stats, betting information, fantasy sports, commerce, multiview options and a personalized SportsCenter For You. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, these new features and functionality will be available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. For more visit the ESPN DTC Press Kit.