ESPN Welcomes Former FSU Standout EJ Manuel to Saturday Studio Wraps with Matt Barrie and Joey Galloway; ABC and ESPN2 Wraps Teams Return

With the 2025-26 college football campaign kicking off, ESPN is set for a stacked Saturday of studio programming throughout the fall on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. While ABC and ESPN2 teams all return for 2025-26, the ESPN studio crew welcomes a new member to the fold.

Barrie and Galloway Match Up with Manuel on ESPN

ESPN college football analyst EJ Manuel expands his college football responsibilities on ESPN networks, shifting from ACC Network to ESPN on Saturdays and joining SportsCenter anchor Matt Barrie and longtime ESPN analyst Joey Galloway. Manuel will still have a presence on ACC Network, co-hosting the ACC Network Football Podcast with Roddy Jones on Mondays and Wednesdays. Galloway, now in his 15th season with ESPN, will contribute analysis to marquee ESPN college football programming throughout the season, including the College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings Show. Barrie continues with his play-by-play role on ESPN Thursday Night Football and hosting on-campus SportsCenter shows preceding those primetime showdowns. In addition to their traditional studio wraps, Barrie, Galloway and Manuel will also close out each Saturday with College Football Final, highlighting the day in college football.

ABC Duo of Negandhi and McFarland Pairs Up for Year Six

Kevin Negandhi and Booger McFarland team up for their sixth straight season in studio together, wrapping up Saturday action on ABC for the 2025-26 campaign. McFarland and Negandhi also worked together on ABC wraps during the 2017 season. Beyond college football, McFarland contributes to studio programming across ESPN networks, including Get Up, SportsCenter, NFL PrimeTime, the annual NFL Draft presentation and Super Bowl week. Negandhi has anchored ABC’s college football studio coverage since 2019, and also co-hosts the 6 p.m. ET SportsCenter, leads ESPN’s coverage of the Special Olympic World Games and more.

Connors and Matich Return to ESPN2

Anchor Kevin Connors, who is beginning his seventh season on the ESPN2 desk, and analyst Trevor Matich return to the ESPN2 studio crew. Connors’ wide-ranging studio assignments include regular editions of SportsCenter, college football and basketball wraps, as well as Major League Baseball. He has handled play-by-play for college basketball and MLB games on ESPN as well. Matich is in his 18th year at ESPN and his second as a regular on ESPN2’s studio wraps. He also provides analysis for SportsCenter, College Football Live, ESPN Radio studio programming and more.

For the first time ever, ESPN offers its full suite of 12 networks and services directly to fans within an enhanced ESPN App that integrates game stats, ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen experience, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, these new features and functionality are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a special offer at launch for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit the ESPN DTC Press Kit.