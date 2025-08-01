ESPN’s Comprehensive Coverage of 2025 Little League Softball® World Series Presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods to Begin August 3 from Greenville, N.C.

Athletes Unlimited’s AUSL All-Star Cup Returns to Greenville with ESPN2 Doubleheader on August 6

The 51st Little League Softball® World Series Presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods begins Sunday, August 3, from Greenville, N.C. Nine games will stream on ESPN+, while 13 will air across ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC – including both semifinal matchups on Saturday, August 9, and the Championship Game on Sunday, August 10.

For the third consecutive year, the Little League Softball® World Series Presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods Championship Game will air on ABC – and for the first time ever, will also stream live on Disney+. Coverage begins Sunday, Aug. 10, at 3 p.m. ET, with Courtney Lyle providing play-by-play alongside analysts Amanda Scarborough and Michele Smith and reporter Kris Budden.

All games will be played at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park in Greenville.

Athletes Unlimited Softball League Pro Games

Athletes Unlimited returns to Greenville, North Carolina, as part of its newly launched AUSL All-Star Cup – a four-week season featuring 60 of the top professional softball players. This spotlight event, held in conjunction with the Little League Softball® World Series Presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods, includes a doubleheader at East Carolina University on Wednesday, Aug. 6, with games airing on ESPN2 at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Now in its third year, the AUSL Pro Games at the LLSWS, Presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods, bring together professional and youth athletes in a celebration of the sport, with AU players also visiting Stallings Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 5, to engage with the 12 participating Little League teams.

ESPN Fan Zone

The ESPN Fan Zone returns to Greenville for the 2025 Little League Softball® World Series Presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods, offering interactive experiences for fans throughout the tournament. A life-sized ESPN tournament bracket will be on display at Stallings Stadium, serving as a central photo opportunity to celebrate team victories and tournament moments. Additional activities include the ESPN Sports Forever photo wall, exclusive giveaways such as ESPN x Little League Softball Minnie Mouse pins and ESPN Sports Forever tattoos and surprise meet-and-greets with participating Little Leaguers. Athletes Unlimited players and Minnie Mouse are scheduled to make select appearances at the bracket wall throughout the week.

For the full updated schedule, please visit the Little League website.

2025 Little League Softball® World Series Broadcast Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platforms Sun, Aug 3 10 a.m. Mill Creek, WA vs. Lake Mary, FL Matt Schick, Jenny Dalton-Hill ESPN+ 1 p.m. Winterville, NC vs. São Paulo, Brazil Matt Schick, Jenny Dalton-Hill ESPN+ 4 p.m. Repentigny, Quebec vs. Prague, Czechia Courtney Lyle, Amanda Scarborough ESPN+ 7 p.m. Guilford, CT vs. Johnstown, PA Courtney Lyle, Amanda Scarborough ESPN+ Mon, Aug 4 10 a.m. Floyds Knobs, IN vs. TBA Matt Schick, Jenny Dalton-Hill ESPN+ 1 p.m. Tulsa, OK vs. TBA Matt Schick, Jenny Dalton-Hill ESPN+ 4 p.m. Los Angeles, CA vs. TBA Courtney Lyle, Amanda Scarborough ESPN+ 7 p.m. Iwate, Japan vs. TBA Courtney Lyle, Amanda Scarborough ESPN2 Tue, Aug 5 10 a.m. LLSWS Game 9 Matt Schick, Jenny Dalton-Hill ESPN2 1 p.m. LLSWS Game 10 Matt Schick, Jenny Dalton-Hill ESPN+ 4 p.m. LLSWS Game 11 Courtney Lyle, Amanda Scarborough ESPN+ 7 p.m. LLSWS Game 12 Courtney Lyle, Amanda Scarborough ESPN2 Wed, Aug 6 10 a.m. LLSWS Game 13 Courtney Lyle, Michele Smith, Kris Budden ESPN2 1 p.m. LLSWS Game 14 Courtney Lyle, Michele Smith, Kris Budden ESPN2 Thu, Aug 7 1 p.m. Purple Bracket Semi Final 1 Courtney Lyle, Amanda Scarborough, Michele Smith, Kris Budden ESPN 5 p.m. Orange Bracket Semi Final 1 Courtney Lyle, Amanda Scarborough, Michele Smith, Kris Budden ESPN Fri, Aug 8 4 p.m. Purple Bracket Semi Final 2 Courtney Lyle, Amanda Scarborough, Michele Smith, Kris Budden ESPN2 7 p.m. Orange Bracket Semi Final 2 Courtney Lyle, Amanda Scarborough, Michele Smith, Kris Budden ESPN2 Sat, Aug 9 2 p.m. Orange Bracket Final Courtney Lyle, Amanda Scarborough, Michele Smith, Kris Budden ESPN 5 p.m. Purple Bracket Final Courtney Lyle, Amanda Scarborough, Michele Smith, Kris Budden ESPN2 Sun, Aug 10 Noon LLSWS Consolation Courtney Lyle, Amanda Scarborough, Michele Smith, Kris Budden ESPN 3 p.m. LLSWS Final Courtney Lyle, Amanda Scarborough, Michele Smith, Kris Budden ABC, Disney+



All games are also available on the ESPN App.

