ESPN’s NFL Studio Lineup Introduces Vibrant Personalities and Enhanced Onsite Programming for the 2025 NFL Season

NFL Live Joins Monday Night Countdown Onsite at Monday Night Football

Peter Schrager Joins NFL Live on Mondays; Content Creator Katie Feeney to Contribute to Sunday NFL Countdown and More

Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss Returns Full-Time to Sunday NFL Countdown; Super Bowl Champion Jason Kelce Enters Second Year on Monday Night Countdown

Chris Berman and Iconic NFL Primetime Return

Prediction Bonanza Special Kicks Off the Season

ESPN’s NFL studio lineup returns for the 2025 season, adding new, vibrant voices to established casts that include multiple Super Bowl Champions. ESPN’s long-established pregame shows – Sunday NFL Countdown and Monday Night Countdown – are back, as is ESPN’s iconic highlights program, NFL Primetime. NFL Live is set to travel to more game sites this season, following an award-winning campaign in 2024. NFL Matchup and NFL Turning Point will return, providing a preview and review of each week. Everything kicks off with a special Prediction Bonanza on the first day of the NFL season as the road to Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, Calif. begins.

Monday Night Countdown and NFL Live to Originate from Monday Night Football Location

Monday Night Countdown, presented by ESPN Bet Sportsbook, will originate from the site of Monday Night Football most weeks. The two-hour pregame show (6-8 p.m. ET) will recap Sunday’s action and set the table for the final game of the week. Ryan Clark, Jason Kelce, and Marcus Spears, along with host Scott Van Pelt, are together for a second consecutive season. Michelle Beisner-Buck’s storytelling through features and interviews remains a core part of the show. Adam Schefter will join multiple segments every week.

Monday Night Countdown will have a special 5 p.m. start time in Weeks 2, 4, 6, and 7, the four weeks when Monday Night Football airs multiple games on the same night.

New this year, NFL Live will regularly originate from the location of Monday Night Football. For the second consecutive season, it will extend to two hours on Mondays (3-5 p.m. ET). Clark, Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky, and Spears will join host Laura Rutledge, as well as Peter Schrager, who will be a regular on Monday’s shows this season. Schefter, a constant on the show throughout the week, will also appear. NFL Live, coming off its Sports Emmy Award win for “Outstanding Studio Show-Daily,” begins its sixth season with its current cast. From Tuesday through Friday, the show will air in its traditional timeslot, 4-5 p.m.

Monday Night Football Week 1 will be in Chicago for an NFC North showdown between the Vikings and Bears. Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, and Rutledge will be on the call at 8 p.m. (ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes), with Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli on ESPN2.

Every game of Monday Night Football and ESPN’s portfolio of studio shows are available to stream via ESPN DTC on the ESPN App. More information on the 2025-26 Monday Night Football schedule can be found here. ESPN’s 2025 NFL Kickoff Campaign launched across platforms, with the spot available here.

Sunday NFL Countdown Embarks on 41st Season

Sunday NFL Countdown, presented by Snickers, returns on September 7 (10 a.m.-1 p.m.), ahead of the first full slate of NFL Week 1 games. The premier pregame show embarks on its 41st NFL season. Tedy Bruschi, Randy Moss, Rex Ryan, Alex Smith, and host Mike Greenberg all return for their second season together. Schefter, who has been an integral part of the show since joining ESPN in 2009, will be in the studio each week. Sports betting analyst Erin Dolan, who has been part of the show for the previous two seasons, will also be present. Moss returns full-time after taking a leave of absence for a health-related issue in December 2024, before returning on Super Bowl Sunday.

Content Creator Katie Feeney to Contribute in Multiple Ways on Multiple Platforms

Content creator Katie Feeney, who joined ESPN this summer, will bring her personal 14 million social media followers, in addition to ESPN’s social media followers, a lifestyle-driven approach to NFL content this season, while also continuing to be one of ESPN’s personalities featured in the enhanced ESPN App. The recent Penn State graduate will blend on-site access with fashion, and culture across multiple social media feeds, while also contributing, at times, to Sunday NFL Countdown and, occasionally, to Monday Night Countdown.

NFL Primetime with Chris Berman and Booger McFarland Returns to ESPN+

NFL Primetime presented by Dell Technologies returns, as Chris Berman continues to host the iconic highlight show every Sunday (7:30 p.m.) on ESPN+ and then on demand through Wednesday of each week. Booger McFarland joins Berman for the sixth consecutive season. The show originally launched in 1987.

Sal Paolantonio Hosts NFL Matchup for 23rd Consecutive Season

NFL Matchup, the deep-dive breakdown show, premieres every Saturday morning on ESPN2 before airing Sunday morning on ESPN, leading off the network’s Sunday programming during the NFL season. The show is available on ESPN+ beginning Saturday each week. Sal Paolantonio, Darius Butler, and Greg Cosell all return for the in-depth Xs and Os show.

Additional NFL-Centric Shows