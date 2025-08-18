First Take Announces Largest HBCU Schedule to Date, Beginning Aug. 28

ESPN’s signature morning debate show First Take with featured commentator and executive producer Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim today announced four live shows on-site at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) this fall. This marks the show’s largest HBCU fall tour to date.

Here are the HBCUs and dates for the live fall shows. Subject to change.

HBCU 2025 Date Norfolk State University Thursday, Aug. 28 Amazon Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola (Alabama A&M vs. Alabama St.) Location: Legion Field Friday, Oct. 24 Delaware State University Wednesday, Oct. 29 Bethune-Cookman University Thursday, Nov. 20

Aug. 28 at Norfolk State University (Norfolk, Va.)

A public HBCU established in 1935 and originally part of Virginia State University, Norfolk State opens its football season against Towson University on Aug. 28, where former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will make his Norfolk State head coaching debut. Earlier this year, Vick was named a 2025 College Football Hall of Fame inductee.

Oct. 24 at Amazon Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola; Legion Field (Birmingham, Ala.)

The Amazon Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola is the largest HBCU football game held annually in the country. It features Alabama A&M versus Alabama St. and is played at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala.

Oct. 29 at Delaware State University (Dover, Del.)

One of the nation’s oldest HBCUs, established in 1891, Delaware State is a public historically black land‑grant research university serving as a flagship HBCU in Delaware. Delaware State takes on Norfolk State on Oct. 30 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Nov. 20 at Bethune-Cookman University (Daytona, Fla.)

Founded in 1904 by Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, Bethune‑Cookman is a private HBCU. First Take will be on-site prior to Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M’s football matchup on Nov. 22.

First Take has a history of visiting HBCUs or in support of HBCU week since 2019. The show has traveled to Winston-Salem State University (2023) and home to alum, Smith; and to Florida A&M with comedian Kevin Hart and movie producer Will Packer (2021). The show also celebrated HBCU Week at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in 2022 and at 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Del. in 2019.

Last year, the show visited three HBCUs: Howard University, Tennessee State University and Clark Atlanta at Morehouse College.

ESPN’s First Take airs weekdays from 10 a.m. – Noon ET on ESPN.

