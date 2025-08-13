Headed to Williamsport: ESPN Begins Exclusive Coverage of 2025 Little League Baseball World Series Presented by T-Mobile

Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, and Little League Hall of Excellence enshrinee Todd Frazier to call the Little League Baseball World Series Championship Game Presented by T-Mobile, with Jess Sims and Sebastian Salazar reporting.

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the 2025 Little League Baseball World Series Presented by T-Mobile begins Wednesday, August 13, with eight hours of action starting at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN. ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC will combine to broadcast all 38 games from historic Williamsport, Pa. from August 13-24, culminating with the Little League Baseball World Series Championship Game on Sunday, August 24, at 3 p.m. on ABC.

The Little League Baseball World Series has been broadcasted on ABC since 1963, making it the company’s longest-running consecutive league partnership. The full schedule is in the grid below.

Little League Baseball World Series Championship Game Commentators

Karl Ravech and Mike Monaco return to lead play-by-play duties in Williamsport this year, with Ravech set to call the action during Championship weekend. Analysts Todd Frazier and Olympic Gold Medalist Jessica Mendoza also return to the booth and will be on the call through Championship weekend. The trio, along with reporters Jess Sims and Sebastian Salazar, will call the Little League Baseball World Series Championship Game and United States Championship Game on ABC, along with other marquee games throughout the tournament.

Xavier Scruggs and Sunday Night Baseball analyst Eduardo Pérez are back to cover games on both fields, along with Chris Burke joining this year’s team. Burke, a leading voice in college baseball, brings deep passion for youth sports and teaching the game the right way.

Jess Sims will serve as the sideline reporter at Lamade Stadium. Sims, who joined ESPN in 2022, is a part of College GameDay and men’s college basketball coverage. A former college athlete, teacher, and Peloton instructor, she is also an ongoing contributor to Good Morning America. Sebastian Salazar returns to handle sideline duties at Volunteer Stadium, bringing energy, in-game stories and live translations to help connect with players and fans alike.

T-Mobile Home Run Derby Championship

The top baseball and softball sluggers from around the country will swing for the fences in the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby Championship will take place on Thursday, August 21, at 5 p.m. and airs on ESPN, Friday, August 22, at 7 p.m. The finalists competed in local and regional competitions across the nation to earn a place in the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby Championship.

ESPN Fan Experiences

Visitors will have plenty to do on site as ESPN will also be offering interactive experiences for fans throughout the tournament. A larger than life-sized ESPN tournament bracket will be on display just outside the third-base concourse of Lamade Stadium, serving as a central photo opportunity to celebrate team victories and championship moments. Additional activities include exclusive giveaways such as ESPN x Little League Baseball Mickey Mouse pins and ESPN Sports Forever tattoos, an ESPN Sports Forever photo opportunity located at the back of the wall, and surprise meet-and-greets with ESPN talent, Mickey Mouse, and other special guests.

2025 Little League Baseball World Series Broadcast Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platform Wed, Aug. 13 1 p.m. Little League World Series Game 1: Puerto Rico (away) vs. Latin America (home) Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 3 p.m. Little League World Series Game 2: Mountain (away) vs. Great Lakes (home) Karl Ravech, Todd Frazier, Jessica Mendoza, Jess Sims ESPN 5 p.m. Little League World Series Game 3: Panama (away) vs. Australia (home) Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 7 p.m. Little League World Series Game 4: Metro (away) vs. Southwest (home) Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Todd Frazier, Jess Sims ESPN Thu, Aug. 14 1 p.m. Little League World Series Game 5: Europe & Africa (away) vs. Japan (home) Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 3 p.m. Little League World Series Game 6: New England (away) vs. Southeast (home) Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Jess Sims ESPN 5 p.m. Little League World Series Game 7: Asia-Pacific (away) vs. Mexico (home) Mike Monaco, Tim Kurkjian, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 7 p.m. Little League World Series Game 8: Midwest (away) vs. Mid-Atlantic (home) Karl Ravech, Todd Frazier, Jess Sims ESPN Fri, Aug. 15 1 p.m. Little League World Series Game 9 Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 3 p.m. Little League World Series Game 10 Karl Ravech, Chris Burke, Jessica Mendoza, Jess Sims ESPN 5 p.m. Little League World Series Game 11 Mike Monaco, Eduardo Pérez, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 7 p.m. Little League World Series Game 12 Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Todd Frazier, Jess Sims ESPN Sat, Aug. 16 1 p.m. Little League World Series Game 13: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 5 Loser Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 3 p.m. Little League World Series Game 14: Game 4 Loser vs. Game 6 Loser Karl Ravech, Todd Frazier, Chris Burke, Jess Sims ESPN 5 p.m. Little League World Series Game 15: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 7 Loser Mike Monaco, Eduardo Pérez, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 7 p.m. Little League World Series Game 16: Game 2 Loser vs. Game 8 Loser Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Jess Sims ESPN2 Sun, Aug. 17 9 a.m. Little League World Series Game 17: Game 10 Loser vs. Game 14 Winner Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, David Cone, Jess Sims ESPN 11 a.m. Little League World Series Game 18: Game 9 Loser vs. Game 13 Winner Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 1 p.m. Little League World Series Game 19: Game 12 Loser vs. Game 16 Winner Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Todd Frazier, Jess Sims ABC 2 p.m. Little League World Series Game 20: Game 11 Loser vs. Game 15 Winner Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 7 p.m. MLB Little League Classic Presented by New York Life: New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, David Cone, Buster Olney ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes Mon, Aug. 18 1 p.m. Little League World Series Game 21: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner Mike Monaco, Todd Frazier, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 3 p.m. Little League World Series Game 22: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, Xavier Scruggs, Jess Sims ESPN 5 p.m. Little League World Series Game 23: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner Mike Monaco, Chris Burke, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 7 p.m. Little League World Series Game 24: Game 12 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Todd Frazier, Jess Sims ESPN Tue, Aug. 19 1 p.m. Little League World Series Game 25: Game 21 Loser vs. Game 19 Winner Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 3 p.m. Little League World Series Game 26: Game 22 Loser vs. Game 20 Winner Karl Ravech, Chris Burke, Jess Sims ESPN 5 p.m. Little League World Series Game 27: Game 23 Loser vs. Game 17 Winner Mike Monaco, Eduardo Pérez, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 7 p.m. Little League World Series Game 28: Game 24 Loser vs. Game 18 Winner Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Todd Frazier, Jess Sims ESPN Wed, Aug. 20 1 p.m. Little League World Series Game 29: Game 21 Winner vs. Game 23 Winner Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 3 p.m. Little League World Series Game 30: Game 22 Winner vs. Game 24 Winner Karl Ravech, Chris Burke, Jessica Mendoza, Jess Sims ESPN 5 p.m. Little League World Series Game 31: Game 27 Winner vs. Game 25 Winner Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs, Sebastian Salazar ESPN 7 p.m. Little League World Series Game 32: Game 28 Winner vs. Game 26 Winner Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Todd Frazier, Jess Sims ESPN Thu, Aug. 21 3 p.m. Little League World Series Game 33: Game 29 Loser vs. Game 31 Winner Karl Ravech, Chris Burke, Todd Frazier, Jess Sims ESPN 5 p.m. T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby Mike Monaco, Jessica Mendoza, Xavier Scruggs ESPN 7 p.m. Little League World Series Game 34: Game 30 Loser vs. Game 32 Winner Karl Ravech, Chris Burke, Todd Frazier, Jess Sims ESPN Sat, Aug. 23 12:30 p.m. International Championship Game Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Todd Frazier, Sebastian Salazar ABC 3:30 p.m. United States Championship Game Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Todd Frazier, Jess Sims ABC Sun, Aug. 24 10 a.m. Consolation Game / Third Place Game Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Todd Frazier, Jess Sims, Sebastian Salazar ESPN2 3 p.m. World Series Championship Game Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza, Todd Frazier, Jess Sims, Sebastian Salazar ABC

All of ESPN. All in One Place. Coming August 21.

For the first time ever, ESPN will offer its full suite of networks and services directly to fans, along with an enhanced ESPN App that integrates game stats, betting information, fantasy sports, commerce, multiview options and a personalized SportsCenter For You. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, these new features and functionality will be available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. For more visit the ESPN DTC Press Kit.

-30-

ESPN media contact: [email protected], [email protected]