Not So Fast, My Friend: A Lee Corso Special to Debut August 22 on ESPN in Advance of the Legendary Analyst’s Final College GameDay Show

One-hour special to air Friday, Aug. 22, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN, streaming afterward on ESPN+

Interviews with legends from across college football help tell the story of Corso’s impact on the sport

Corso, who turns 90 years old today, will make his final College GameDay appearance Aug. 30 in Columbus

Before Lee Corso makes his final headgear pick on College GameDay Built by The Home Depot on August 30, ESPN will honor the legendary broadcaster with a one-hour special, Not So Fast, My Friend: A Lee Corso Special, on Friday, August 22 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN with a re-airs on Saturday, August 23 at 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. on ESPN2. The special will be available to stream on-demand on ESPN+ after its initial airing.

The primetime special will highlight Corso’s extraordinary life, his larger-than-life personality and the immeasurable impact he has had on college football as a player, coach and broadcaster. Corso has been connected to the sport for more than 75 years, beginning in the 1950s during his playing days at Florida State, then over nearly three decades as a coach at Louisville, Indiana, Navy and Northern Illinois, and for the past 38 seasons on ESPN’s College GameDay, where he has entertained fans across multiple generations.

GameDay personalities from past and present, including Rece Davis, Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, Tim Brando, Chris Fallica, Maria Taylor and more, share their favorite moments and memories with Corso from the program’s early days to the highly anticipated road show that now travels from campus to campus weekly ushering in the kickoff of college football Saturdays. Other contributing voices to the special include coaches, players, fellow broadcasters and celebrities with special ties to the nonagenarian, including Drew Brees, Darryl Hill, Ken Jeong, Tom Jackson, Lane Kiffin, Carl Lewis, Andrew Luck, Steve Sarkisian, Kirby Smart, Dabo Swinney and Mike Tirico.

The Corso one-hour special is being produced by Max Brodsky, Jennifer Chafitz, Christopher Duzan, Jon Fish, Alexandra Nolen, Abigail Ochoa, Frank Saraceno and Kris Schwartz of the Internal Productions Team of ESPN Original Content. The coordinating producers are Ben Webber, Joe Disney and Vin Cannamela.

Corso, who turns 90 years old today (Aug. 7), will make his final College GameDay appearance in Columbus, Ohio, during Week 1 of the 2025 college football season before defending National Champion Ohio State hosts Texas.

Corso has been part of the show since it debuted in 1987, and he has entertained crowds on more than 70 college campuses and other game sites. Entering his final telecast, Corso has made 430 headgear picks all-time, including picking the Buckeyes a record 45 times.

Corso joined ESPN in 1987 following a 28-year coaching career and during his time with the network has been a part of 10 Sports Emmy Award-winning seasons. He is a member of the athletic Halls of Fame at Florida State, Louisville and Indiana, in addition to the state of Florida Sports Hall of Fame and the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame. In 2010, the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) honored him with the Contributions to College Football Award in recognition of his lifetime of achievement and integrity in the sport. Last fall when GameDay traveled to Bloomington, Ind., the mayor proclaimed it “Coach Lee Corso Day” in his honor as friends, family members, former players and coaches returned to campus.

