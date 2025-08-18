Rich Eisen Returns to SportsCenter After Two Decades – Live from Los Angeles Monday, Aug. 18

Anchors 11pm ET edition of SportsCenter following Bengals at Commanders Monday Night Football preseason game (8 p.m., ESPN)

The special appearance marks Eisen’s reconnection with ESPN, his home from 1996–2003, ahead of Sept. 2 debut of The Rich Eisen Show on Disney and ESPN platforms

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to join Eisen on SportsCenter post-game; ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes joins Eisen in-studio

For the first time in over 20 years, Emmy nominated sportscaster Rich Eisen will anchor SportsCenter on Monday, Aug. 18, hosting the 11 p.m. ET edition from Los Angeles. The appearance comes ahead of the Sept. 2 debut of The Rich Eisen Show on Disney and ESPN platforms, which was announced in May.

As a custom, SportsCenter hosted by Eisen, will deliver highlights, player interviews, and expert analysis, along with a preview of the 2025 NFL season. Eisen will be joined in-studio by ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes.

Earlier in the evening, ESPN’s Monday Night Football preseason coverage will feature the Bengals at Commanders (8 p.m., ESPN) with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge on the call.

Eisen’s reconnection with ESPN, his home from 1996 to 2003, will go beyond The Rich Eisen Show to include select appearances across ESPN studio programming. During his original tenure, Eisen was a prominent SportsCenter anchor and contributed to multiple high-profile events. Separate from his newest ESPN agreement, Eisen maintains his role at NFL Network.

Prior to his SportsCenter appearance on Monday, fans can also catch Eisen hosting his three-time “Outstanding Daily Studio Show” Emmy-nominated The Rich Eisen Show, streaming live for free on The Roku Sports Channel, via Audacy, or on SiriusXM channel 375 starting at noon ET.

Leading into the game, a one-hour Monday Night Countdown (7 p.m., ESPN) will be hosted by Scott Van Pelt with analysts Ryan Clark, Marcus Spears, Jason Kelce and insider Adam Schefter, featuring a conversation with Washington Commanders Head Coach Dan Quinn conducted by Van Pelt. SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt will return on Tuesday, Aug. 26, with a live show from the US Open (11:30 p.m. ET).

All of ESPN. All in One Place. Launching August 21.

On August 21st, for the first time ever, ESPN will offer its full suite of networks and services directly to fans, along with an enhanced ESPN App that integrates game stats, betting information, fantasy sports, commerce, multiview options and a personalized SportsCenter For You. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, these new features and functionality will be available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. For more visit the ESPN DTC Press Kit.

-30-

Media Contacts:

[email protected]

[email protected]