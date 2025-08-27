Season Three of ESPN Original Series Eli’s Places Premieres Today, Exclusively on ESPN+

Watch Trailer | Press Kit

ESPN today premiered the third season of the ESPN Original Series Eli’s Places, exclusively streaming on ESPN+. Produced by Omaha Productions and NFL Films, the 10-episode series follows Eli Manning as he takes on his own version of his brother’s signature show to explore what makes college football a way of life across the country. This season, Eli sets a toilet paper world record at Auburn’s Toomer’s Corner, fires up the Georgia Bulldogs with Kirby Smart, and even revives fan-favorite alter ego Chad Powers alongside actor Glen Powell. Eli dives into the history and humor of the game — from recreating the first batch of Gatorade with Steve Spurrier to honoring the legacy of Mike Leach and his love of pirates — and receives help from stars like Andrew Luck, Martellus Bennett, Colt McCoy, Bill Cowher, and more, along the way.

“I’m thrilled to be back for Season 3 and to continue telling all the great stories college football has to offer,” said Manning. “We’re featuring so many incredible athletes and teams from campuses across the country, and even break a world record this season!”

A complete list of guests featured throughout the series include Bo Nix (Denver Broncos QB & Former Auburn QB); Kirby Smart (Head Coach, University of Georgia); Steve Spurrier (Former Florida Head Coach); Andrew Luck (Former Stanford QB & Current Stanford Football GM); Steve Sarkisian (Head Coach, University of Texas); Colt McCoy (Former Texas QB); Martellus Bennett (Former Texas A&M TE); Glen Powell (Actor & Executive Producer, Chad Powers); Kliff Kingsbury (Offensive Coordinator, Washington Commanders); James Austin Johnson (Comedian, Saturday Night Live); Bill Cowher (Pro Football Hall of Fame Coach); Kyle Brandt (Host, Good Morning Football).

New episodes premiere on Wednesdays on ESPN+.

Episode Descriptions & Premiere Dates

Episode 1: Toomer’s Corner (August 27)

In the season 3 opener, Eli Manning heads to Auburn University with his sights set on a world record, as he takes on the challenge of orchestrating the largest toilet paper rolling in the history of Toomer’s Corner. But he’s not doing it alone. Auburn legends Bo and Patrick Nix join Eli to show him how they roll, and to reminisce about their storied Auburn careers.



Episode 2: Motivational Tactics (September 3)

Eli heads to Athens, GA with a new title: motivational consultant. Tasked by head coach Kirby Smart to fire up the Bulldogs, Eli brings his own brand of energy, enthusiasm, and props to UGA’s spring practice.



Episode 3: Show Me The Money (September 10)

Eli Manning heads to Stanford to talk college football’s financial future with former Cardinal QB and current team GM Andrew Luck. After diving into the evolving world of Name, Image and Likeness, Eli takes matters into his own hands — helping walk-on long snapper Alejandro Chavez score his first endorsement deal.



Episode 4: Campus Creations (September 17)

Eli uncovers the origin stories behind two of college football’s most iconic traditions. First, he teams up with former Florida Gator Jevon Kearse and legendary coach Steve Spurrier to help recreate the very first batch of Gatorade in the same Gainesville lab where it was invented. Then, Eli meets with former Irish QB Rick Mirer and former Oklahoma Head Coach Barry Switzer to learn the story behind the “Play Like a Champion Today” sign.



Episode 5: Texas Traditions: Hook ‘Em (September 24)

Eli Manning heads to Austin to experience the heart and soul of Texas football. Joined by former Longhorn QB Colt McCoy, Eli dives into UT’s most iconic traditions — from firing Smokey The Cannon and pounding Big Bertha to running out with Bevo and the Silver Spurs.



Episode 6: Texas Traditions: Gig ‘Em (October 1)

Eli is back in the heart of Texas alongside former NFL star and Texas A&M Aggie Martellus Bennett to discover the traditions of Aggieland. From walking with Reveille, to firing the historic Spirit of ‘02 cannon, and suiting up as an honorary Yell Leader to see what makes Texas A&M one of a kind.



Episode 7: Think Fast, Act Fast (October 8)

Eli Manning returns to the world of Chad Powers to make sure college football’s most iconic walk-on gets the star treatment he deserves. Teaming up with actor Glen Powell—who brings Chad to life in the upcoming Hulu comedy series —Eli crashes the set of the TV show to make sure everything, and everyone, is up to Chad’s standards.



Episode 8: The Pirate (October 15)

Eli sets sail for Key West to uncover the legend of the late Mike Leach, college football’s most unconventional genius. At Key West High School, Eli teams up with Hal Mumme to break down the origins of the Air Raid offense. Later, Eli joins Kliff Kingsbury and Dana Holgorsen at Captain Tony’s to swap stories about “The Pirate” before honoring Leach’s legacy with a cannon salute aboard a tall ship.



Episode 9: The Man In The Suit (October 22)

With help from Saturday Night Live’s James Austin Johnson, Eli takes on the world of improv to sharpen his mascot persona. The training pays off as Eli heads to the University of Oklahoma to compete in the official tryouts for Boomer & Sooner.



Episode 10: All Stars & All Americans (October 29)

Eli Manning teams up with Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher to revisit the legacy of the College All-Star Game, diving into classic highlights that showcase the game’s rich history. Inspired by the vintage clips, Eli & Kyle Brandt reconstruct the iconic Bob Hope set and unveil Eli’s All-American team.



