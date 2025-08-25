SEC Network Re-Signs Prolific Group of On-Air Personalities

Heading into the 2025 college football season, SEC Network announced the renewals of seven familiar faces: Cole Cubelic, Chris Doering, Roman Harper, Alyssa Lang, Jordan Rodgers, Matt Stinchcomb and Benjamin Watson, who have totaled more than 40 years of experience with serving SEC fans. SEC Network viewers can also welcome back Gene Chizik, a national championship winning coach who has previously served as a studio analyst.

“We’re thrilled this diverse and trusted group will be remaining with SEC Network,” said Pete Watters, VP of Production. “The expertise, professionalism and energized analysis they bring to both our studio and live programming is second to none. Excited to see them continue to engage fans this fall.”

Chizik returns to SEC Network as a studio analyst, bringing his national championship winning perspective to viewers. His knowledge and expertise of the game will enlighten fans to the intricacies of the game. During his time with the Auburn Tigers, he led the team to a national championship, SEC championship and was named Coach of the Year from numerous outlets. Chizik will be a staple at the SEC Now desk each week throughout the fall.

A multi-faceted analyst, Cubelic re-signed a multi-year extension with SEC Network. He will continue his weekly football field analysis, teaming up with Tom Hart and Jordan Rodgers for SEC Saturday Night games for the ninth consecutive season. Cubelic also co-hosts Read & React every Monday throughout college football season, while also making regular appearances on SEC Now and The Paul Finebaum Show.

A staple in the Saturday football studios, Doering appears across the network on SEC Now and SEC Football Final each Saturday during the college football season. Doering also co-hosts SEC This Morning every Monday and Friday on both SECN and Sirius XM. He signs his extension after having been with SEC Network for nearly a decade.

Harper continues to grow and expand his presence with SEC Network after renewing his multi-year contract. The SEC Nation analyst will continue to join the crew on the signature weekly traveling show, bringing his energy to schools across the Southeast. The former Super Bowl Champion and NFL Pro Bowl safety co-hosts Read & React every Monday throughout college football season, while also making regular appearances on SEC Now and The Paul Finebaum Show. Harper has also contributed as a SportsCenter AM guest each Saturday and Sunday in the fall, prepping fans for all the keys to that weekend’s slate of games.

Lang – a versatile and veteran voice on the network – signed a multi-year extension. A host, anchor and sideline reporter for SEC Network, she works across football, basketball, gymnastics, baseball and softball. In addition to her SEC Network responsibilities, Lang is a sideline reporter for numerous ESPN games as well. She serves as one of the SEC Now anchors, bringing SEC fans all they need to know about the happenings around the league. Last year, Lang also had the opportunity to anchor SportsCenter for the first time in her career, joining the desk in both Bristol and L.A.

A fundamental voice on the network, Rodgers and ESPN have reached a multi-year extension. SEC Network fans can tune in to see Rodgers across their screens each Saturday as he continues to join the SEC Nation crew across college campuses each weekend this fall. Rodgers – alongside Hart and Cubelic – will continue to bring his analysis to SEC Saturday Night games across the southeast. Throughout the fall, Rodgers will also make appearances as an analyst for SEC on ABC games. He will also make regular appearances on ESPN weekday programming and The Paul Finebaum Show throughout the fall.

Stinchcomb – who has worked with the company for over 15 years – signed a multi-year agreement. The color commentator will continue to call SEC Network afternoon games alongside Taylor Zarzour and Lang in his 17th college football season. Stinchcomb will also keep up his appearances on studio programming on weekdays in both the fall and offseason as he brings fans the most up-to-date analysis of teams across the SEC.

After joining SEC Network in 2021, Super Bowl Champion and former Georgia standout Benjamin Watson extended his contract with the company. His expertise of the game is shown through his insightful takes on both SEC Now and SEC Football Final throughout the fall.

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 22 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Marty & McGee, Read & React and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as the Emmy Award-winning TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. Follow SEC Network on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter/X.

All of ESPN. All in One Place. Now Available!

For the first time ever, ESPN offers its full suite of 12 networks and services directly to fans within an enhanced ESPN App that integrates game stats, ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen experience, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, these new features and functionality are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a special offer at launch for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit the ESPN DTC Press Kit.