SEC Network Readies for the 2025 College Football Campaign with Comprehensive Studio Programming Lineup

SEC Network is gearing up for another strong season of college football, welcoming back its fall lineup ahead of kickoff for the 2025 campaign. This year’s college football slate brings new programming to SEC Network’s lineup for viewers to look forward to.

SEC Now: Open Mic

Beginning Monday, Aug. 25, SEC Network will debut its new whip-around show, which features weekly media availabilities from all 16 coaches across the league. Dari Nowkhah is set to host each Monday from noon-3 p.m. ET, while Peter Burns will serve as the host each Tuesday (1-3 p.m.).

Each week, SEC Network will take viewers into the room with head coaches as they address the media, answering hard-hitting questions.

SEC Now – Now on Wednesday Nights

Wednesday evenings, SEC Network viewers can tune in for a special edition of SEC Now. Not only will the episodes cover all things pressing in the SEC football world, Alyssa Lang will also serve up volleyball and soccer content for fans across the league. Joining her on the desk is a familiar face in the return of Gene Chizik. The former Auburn head coach won a national championship with the Tigers in 2010 and has served as a studio analyst for the network for multiple years

SEC Now will also be available each Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday throughout the fall. Lang, Burns and Nowkhah will man the desk with analysis from the likes of Chris Doering, Benjamin Watson, Matt Stinchcomb, Fozzy Whittaker, Roman Harper and Chizik keeping you up to date on your favorite team, or their biggest rival.

Taking Over ATL

Week 1 will be a full SEC Network Takeover in Week 1 as SEC Nation, Marty & McGee, The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now will all be live for three days of coverage from Aflac Kickoff Weekend at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The weekend starts with #FinebaumFriday on Aug. 29 as the Mouth of the South is live from International Plaza from 3-7 p.m.

Saturday, fans get three hours of on-site coverage, beginning with Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper at 9 a.m. Marty Smith and Ryan McGee bring their signature style to the show – an intersection of southern lifestyle and college football delivering the latest headlines, Hillbilly and otherwise, across the SEC landscape. Throughout the fall, Marty & McGee will be live from each SEC Nation site at 9 a.m. on Saturday mornings.

Immediately after, SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville – in its 12th season – will be bringing fans everything they need to know ahead of the weekend’s slate of Southeastern Conference games (10 a.m. – noon), including the first Aflac Kickoff game between Syracuse and No. 24 Tennessee. Laura Rutledge returns for her ninth season as host – and her 10th on the show overall. She is joined by Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow as the crew breaks down all the need-to-knows for fans each week.

The following day, Rutledge hosts a special edition of SEC Now alongside analysts Harper and Rodgers (2 p.m., SEC Network), prepping fans for the second Aflac Kickoff Game of the weekend showcasing Virginia Tech and No. 13 South Carolina (3 p.m., ESPN).

The following shows are also featured as part of SEC Network’s expansive studio and original programming lineup.

SEC Football Final Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors (Returns Saturday, Aug. 30)

Host Nowkhah is joined by Chris Doering and Benjamin Watson as SEC Football Final Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors recaps the biggest football storylines and highlights from the weekend. The show airs each Saturday evening following the completion of the final SEC Network game.

SEC in 60 (Returns Monday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m.)

Viewers can relive all the action of SEC Football Saturdays as SEC Network packs a day’s worth of games into an electrifying 60 minutes. Week 1’s episode features games from Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day weekend.

SEC Inside (Returns Tuesday, Sept. 2 at 8:30 p.m.)

Taking viewers behind the scenes, SEC Inside follows Southeastern Conference teams through that week’s game. The show is shot in cinematic style, delivering unique vantage points and sound from the sidelines that fans cannot get anywhere else. The season debut focuses on two schools in Week 1 in back-to-back episodes on the night of Sept. 2, with the Missouri Tigers against Central Arkansas (8:30 p.m.) and the Tennessee Volunteers vs. the Syracuse Orange (9 p.m.).

The Paul Finebaum Show (Weekdays at 3 p.m.)

The four-hour daily program, simulcast on ESPN Radio, showcases Finebaum’s captivating opinions and deep knowledge of the SEC, as well as his interactions with these passionate callers – many of whom have followed him for years. The show airs live from SEC Network’s Charlotte studios Monday-Thursday and from each SEC Nation site for #FinebaumFriday throughout the season, including the Week 1 show from International Plaza on Aug. 29.

SEC This Morning (Returns Friday, Aug. 29 at 8 a.m.)

Hosted by Burns and Chris Doering, SEC This Morning discusses the biggest headlines from around the Southeastern Conference. The show airs weekdays on Sirius XM and is simulcast on SEC Network every Monday and Friday during the college football season. SEC This Morning’s Monday show is presented by YellaWood, while Friday’s show is brought to viewers by Hardee’s.

Read & React (Returns Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.)

Back for its third season, Read & React with Cole Cubelic and Harper returns Monday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. ET. Each Monday, the duo takes a comprehensive look into the key plays, players, units and teams that changed the game each weekend.

TrueSouth Presented by YellaWood (Returns Tuesday, Sept. 2 at 8 p.m.)

The eighth season of the Emmy Award-winning TrueSouth Presented by YellaWood premieres Tuesday, Sept. 2, with five episodes slated this fall. Four-time James Beard Award winner John T. Edge writes and hosts the show, which is produced by Bluefoot Entertainment and executive produced by ESPN senior writer and two-time New York Times best-selling author Wright Thompson. The series revolves around two food stories told from one place, which TrueSouth sets in conversation to make larger points about Southern beliefs and identities. The Emmy Award-winning show highlights Clinton, Ga. to start the season.

The TrueSouth team will travel to four states throughout the season, making pit stops in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and Mississippi – shining the spotlight on cooks, eaters and everyday heroes across the south. Season 8’s episodes will air biweekly on SEC Network, with all new episodes available on demand on SEC Network+ and ESPN+ immediately upon airing.

Each weekly show on SEC Network’s fall schedule will re-air multiple times throughout the week with select studio shows available on demand on the ESPN App.

SEC – Family, Food, Football

SEC Network released its new Saturday Morning campaign, showcasing the core facets of the SEC – family, food and football. The campaign is focused in “Lovey’s,” a Southern diner inspired by beloved breakfast joints across the Southeastern Conference. From the menu to the staff to the walls, each detail feels authentically SEC. Each Saturday, viewers can start the day with a strong cup of coffee and the SEC Network crew. We Love It Here.

Day Time (ET) SEC Network Programming Monday 8 a.m. SEC This Morning Presented by YellaWood Noon SEC Now: Open Mic 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions Bank 7 p.m. Read & React 8 p.m. SEC in 60 Tuesday 1 p.m. SEC Now: Open Mic 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Evening Window SEC Now Evening Window SEC Inside: Football Wednesday 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Evening Window SEC Now Thursday 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Friday 8 a.m. SEC This Morning Presented by Hardee’s 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Johnsonville Evening Window SEC Now Presented by Auto Owners Insurance Saturday 9 a.m. Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper 10 a.m. SEC Nation* Noon SEC Now 10:30 p.m. SEC Football Final Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

*SEC Nation presenting sponsors rotate on a weekly basis between Academy Sports + Outdoors, Dr Pepper, Johnsonville, Regions Bank and T-Mobile 5G Home Internet

