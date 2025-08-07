Southland Conference and ESPN Announce Extension to Media Rights Deal Through 2031

The Southland Conference and ESPN have agreed to a six-year extension of their long-standing media rights collaboration, solidifying the league’s place on the biggest stage in college sports broadcasting. The new six-year agreement delivers unprecedented visibility for Southland student-athletes, coaches, and programs—anchored by a robust slate of nationally televised games and hundreds of Southland digital events annually across ESPN platforms.

Beginning in the 2025–26 academic year, the enhanced agreement will feature select men’s and women’s basketball contests and an additional marquee event from football, basketball, baseball, or softball, airing live on ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU. These games may be chosen as a “flex pick,” a dynamic programming feature that allows the most compelling Southland matchup to be elevated into a prime national broadcast slot, showcasing the conference’s excellence on a broader stage. At the same time, fans can enjoy the full Southland experience on ESPN+ and the ESPN App, where a robust lineup of high-quality, school-produced broadcasts offers nonstop action and front-row access to hundreds of events across every sport throughout the season.

“We’re proud to strengthen our long-standing relationship with ESPN as we continue to raise the profile of the Southland Conference and its member institutions,” said Commissioner Chris Grant. “This elevated collaboration isn’t just about airtime, it’s about giving our student-athletes, their families, and our communities a national stage worthy of their relentless pursuit of excellence. With more prime-time opportunities, high-stakes matchups, and hundreds of school-produced broadcasts across ESPN+ and the ESPN App, we’re putting the heart of Southland competition in front of a wider audience than ever before. ESPN’s reach and reputation make them the perfect collaborator to showcase the resilient and passionate spirit that defines our programs and our people.”

A Championship Spotlight

A key breakthrough in the new agreement is the guaranteed national television exposure for two marquee Southland basketball games during Champ Week: one men’s basketball semifinal and the Women’s Basketball Championship game on ESPN platforms. While these games have previously aired on a case-by-case basis, this marks the first time they are contractually secured as annual broadcast events on ESPN platforms for the next six years.

In 2023, Commissioner Grant strategically secured these matchups as annual flex picks, contingent on ESPN inventory each year, to enhance exposure during Champ Week and align with the conference’s rising March Madness momentum and signature breakout performances, buzzer-beaters, and bracket-shaking upsets that define Southland basketball.

“ESPN has enjoyed a longstanding, collaborative relationship with the Southland Conference, which we’re excited to continue through this extension of our agreement,” said Mallory Kenny, ESPN Director of Programming and Acquisitions. “We look forward to showcasing more of the conference’s member institutions and student-athletes on a national stage in the years ahead across ESPN platforms.”

Expanded Live Coverage Across Sports

The agreement guarantees five annual events on ESPN linear networks, including:

Men’s Basketball Championship Game

Women’s Basketball Championship Game

One Men’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal

One regular season men’s basketball game

At least one additional football, basketball, softball or baseball event

As part of the expanded agreement, ESPN will feature Southland Conference football programs in two FCS Kickoff weekend games over the next six years, including the previously secured 2026 matchup. This places the league on one of the sport’s most visible early-season stages and builds on the momentum of already scheduled Week Zero contests, such as the 2025 game between Incarnate Word and Nicholls on ESPN2. These opportunities further elevate the Southland’s national presence and showcase its football programs to a broad audience.

A Relationship Built on Tradition—and Growth

The Southland Conference and ESPN have built a strong tradition over decades, with roots tracing back to the 1988 Men’s Basketball Tournament. The first formal media rights agreement was established in 2005, and this latest extension marks a significant step forward in providing fans across the country with deeper access to Southland sports.

About the Southland Conference

The Southland Conference was founded in 1963 with institutions including Lamar, which has spent 49 years in the conference. The 12 current full-time members have an average tenure of 25 years, providing remarkable stability.

The Southland comprises 12 schools within a driving range of the states of Louisiana and Texas as the conference celebrates regionality in college athletics the “Gas Tank League,” making it more accessible and more manageable for family, friends, and fans to travel to away contests.

Those 12 institutions include East Texas A&M University in Commerce, Houston Christian University, the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Lamar University in Beaumont, McNeese State University in Lake Charles, the University of New Orleans, Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas A&M University at Corpus Christi, and the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley.