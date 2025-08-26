Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One: Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Draws ESPN’s Second-Largest Audience of MLB Season: 2,572,000 Viewers

ESPN’s MLB Game Viewership Up 13 Percent from 2024

The August 24 edition of Sunday Night Baseball presented by Capital One, featuring the Boston Red Sox vs. the New York Yankees, drew ESPN’s second-largest audience of the MLB season with 2,572,000 viewers on average. The game peaked with 2,889,000 viewers at 8:15 p.m. ET, according to Nielsen.

Viewership was up 96 percent from last year’s game on the same weekend – the Houston Astros vs. the Baltimore Orioles – which averaged 1,310,000 viewers. The most-watched ESPN MLB game of 2025 was the New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers June 3 contest, which averaged 2,729,000 viewers.

Major League Baseball games on ESPN have averaged 1,728,000 viewers this season, up 13 percent from last season. The average includes Sunday Night Baseball and exclusive flex games. Sunday Night Baseball is averaging 1,765,000 viewers in 2025, up 11 percent from 2024.

On deck: the Philadelphia Phillies host the Atlanta Braves on the August 31 edition of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball presented by Capital One, at 7 p.m. ET.

