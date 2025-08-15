The 2025-26 German football season on ABC and ESPN platforms begins Saturday in Stuttgart

The unofficial start of the 2025-26 German football season on ABC and ESPN platforms will kick off with the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup between DFB-Pokal winners VfB Stuttgart and Bundesliga champions FC Bayern München at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart, Germany. The match will air live on Saturday, August 16, at 2 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+.

Saturday’s German Super Cup will be the first Bundesliga match for Luiz Diaz, FC Bayern München’s prized off-season player acquisition. Diaz’s transfer from Liverpool FC to FC Bayern München cost a whopping $88 million (USD).

Derek Rae, ESPN’s lead Bundesliga play-by-play commentator, and analyst Patrick Owomoyela will call the match in English from the match site. Germany-based reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt and former German international Thomas Hitzlsperger will report pitchside.

Alexis Nunes, Nedum Onuoha, and Kasey Keller will host the English-language ESPN FC pre- and post-match shows, beginning at 2 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+.

LALIGA Matchday 1: FC Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, and Real Madrid in matches across ESPN platforms

LALIGA’s top stars – Mbappé, Vini Jr., Federico Valverde, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Antoine Griezmann, Julián Alvarez, Nico Williams, and more – will kick off the 2025-26 season this weekend. LALIGA’s week one matches in English and Spanish will be available on ESPN platforms and Disney+. Highlights:

FC Barcelona kick off their 2025-26 LALIGA campaign looking to defend their league title at RCD Mallorca on Saturday, August 16, at 1:30 p.m.

After ranking among the top two off-season spenders in LALIGA, a rebuilt Atlético de Madrid opens the season at Espanyol on Sunday, August 17

A new-look Real Madrid, under new manager Xabi Alonso, hosts CA Osasuna on Tuesday, August 19.

LALIGA Matchday 1 Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s) Fri, Aug 15 1:00 p.m. Girona vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3:30 p.m. Villarreal vs. Real Oviedo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Aug 16 1:30 p.m. Mallorca vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, Disney+ 3:30 p.m. Alaves vs. Levante ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Valencia vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Aug 17 11 a.m. Celta de Vigo vs. Getafe ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 1:30 p.m. Athletic Club vs. Sevilla ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3:30 p.m. Espanyol vs. Atlético de Madrid ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Mon, Aug 18 3:00 p.m. Elche vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Tue, Aug 19 3 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Osasuna ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Disney+

*Subject to change

Eredivisie Matchday 2: U.S. players Sergiño Dest and Ricardo Pepi in action this Weekend on ESPN+

Four – Feyenoord, Ajax, PSV, and AZ Alkmaar – of the seven teams that won their season openers in the Eredivisie last week will be featured exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, highlighted by FC Twente-PSV Eindhoven, the league’s defending champions led by U.S. Men’s National Team players Sergiño Dest and Ricardo Pepi.

Eredivisie on ESPN+ Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s) Sat, Aug 16 12:45 p.m. Excelsior vs. Feyenoord ESPN+ Sun, Aug 17 6:15 a.m. Go Ahead Eagles vs. Ajax ESPN+ 8:30 a.m. FC Twente vs. PSV Eindhoven ESPN+ 10:45 a.m. FC Volendam vs. AZ Alkmaar ESPN

*Subject to change

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

