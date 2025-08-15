The 2025-26 German football season on ABC and ESPN platforms begins Saturday in Stuttgart
The unofficial start of the 2025-26 German football season on ABC and ESPN platforms will kick off with the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup between DFB-Pokal winners VfB Stuttgart and Bundesliga champions FC Bayern München at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart, Germany. The match will air live on Saturday, August 16, at 2 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+.
Saturday’s German Super Cup will be the first Bundesliga match for Luiz Diaz, FC Bayern München’s prized off-season player acquisition. Diaz’s transfer from Liverpool FC to FC Bayern München cost a whopping $88 million (USD).
Derek Rae, ESPN’s lead Bundesliga play-by-play commentator, and analyst Patrick Owomoyela will call the match in English from the match site. Germany-based reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt and former German international Thomas Hitzlsperger will report pitchside.
Alexis Nunes, Nedum Onuoha, and Kasey Keller will host the English-language ESPN FC pre- and post-match shows, beginning at 2 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+.
LALIGA Matchday 1: FC Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, and Real Madrid in matches across ESPN platforms
LALIGA’s top stars – Mbappé, Vini Jr., Federico Valverde, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Antoine Griezmann, Julián Alvarez, Nico Williams, and more – will kick off the 2025-26 season this weekend. LALIGA’s week one matches in English and Spanish will be available on ESPN platforms and Disney+. Highlights:
- FC Barcelona kick off their 2025-26 LALIGA campaign looking to defend their league title at RCD Mallorca on Saturday, August 16, at 1:30 p.m.
- After ranking among the top two off-season spenders in LALIGA, a rebuilt Atlético de Madrid opens the season at Espanyol on Sunday, August 17
- A new-look Real Madrid, under new manager Xabi Alonso, hosts CA Osasuna on Tuesday, August 19.
LALIGA Matchday 1 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Fri, Aug 15
|1:00 p.m.
|Girona vs. Rayo Vallecano
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3:30 p.m.
|Villarreal vs. Real Oviedo
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Aug 16
|1:30 p.m.
|Mallorca vs. FC Barcelona
|ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes,
Disney+
|3:30 p.m.
|Alaves vs. Levante
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Valencia vs. Real Sociedad
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Aug 17
|11 a.m.
|Celta de Vigo vs. Getafe
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|1:30 p.m.
|Athletic Club vs. Sevilla
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3:30 p.m.
|Espanyol vs. Atlético de Madrid
|ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
|Mon, Aug 18
|3:00 p.m.
|Elche vs. Real Betis
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Tue, Aug 19
|3 p.m.
|Real Madrid vs. Osasuna
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Disney+
*Subject to change
Eredivisie Matchday 2: U.S. players Sergiño Dest and Ricardo Pepi in action this Weekend on ESPN+
Four – Feyenoord, Ajax, PSV, and AZ Alkmaar – of the seven teams that won their season openers in the Eredivisie last week will be featured exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, highlighted by FC Twente-PSV Eindhoven, the league’s defending champions led by U.S. Men’s National Team players Sergiño Dest and Ricardo Pepi.
Eredivisie on ESPN+ Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform(s)
|Sat, Aug 16
|12:45 p.m.
|Excelsior vs. Feyenoord
|ESPN+
|Sun, Aug 17
|6:15 a.m.
|Go Ahead Eagles vs. Ajax
|ESPN+
|8:30 a.m.
|FC Twente vs. PSV Eindhoven
|ESPN+
|10:45 a.m.
|FC Volendam vs. AZ Alkmaar
|ESPN
*Subject to change
