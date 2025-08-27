The Walt Disney Company Announces 100 Exclusive National Hockey League Games Across ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, and Hulu Beginning October 7
- All Games Streaming Live in the ESPN App
- Stanley Cup Final Returns to The Walt Disney Company in 2026
- ESPN Opening Night Tripleheader: Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers, Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings
- NHL Frozen Frenzy Returns October 28
- 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series February 1 on ESPN
- NHL Power Play on ESPN+: 1,050+ Out-of-Market Games Available This Season
ESPN and The Walt Disney Company (TWDC) today announced its 2025-26 National Hockey League (NHL) regular season schedule, with 100 exclusive games across ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and Hulu – all available on the ESPN App via ESPN direct-to-consumer (DTC) or Pay TV authentication. Additionally, ESPN and TWDC will present the NHL Opening Night tripleheader, NHL Frozen Frenzy, Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, and will drop the puck on the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs beginning in mid-April before concluding the season with the NHL Stanley Cup Final in June.
ESPN’s NHL studio show, The Point, will premiere October 7 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+, ahead of ESPN’s season-opening tripleheader and will be presented weekly this fall on ESPN2 and ESPN+.
NHL Opening Night on ESPN
The NHL 2025-26 season begins on Tuesday, October 7, with an opening night tripleheader Face-Off on ESPN.
The puck drops at 5 p.m. ET when the Chicago Blackhawks and Connor Bedard take on the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers. Prior to the game, Florida will raise its championship banner at Amerant Bank Arena commemorating the club’s 2024-25 Stanley Cup-winning season.
Continuing on ESPN at 8 p.m., Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins face off against longtime former coach Mike Sullivan, now behind the bench for the New York Rangers, and star goalie Igor Shesterkin in a Metropolitan Division matchup at Madison Square Garden.
Following at 10:30 p.m., the Colorado Avalanche face the Los Angeles Kings and new teammates Corey Perry and Anton Forsberg in a Western Conference matchup at Crypto.com Arena.
NHL Frozen Frenzy Returns on Oct. 28
This season’s NHL Frozen Frenzy, a special night of hockey featuring all 32 teams in action, returns on Oct. 28. Led by ESPN’s exclusive tripleheader – beginning at 6 p.m. ET – featuring the Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers, Washington Capitals at Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks (ESPN).
The additional 13 games will be available on NHL Power Play on the ESPN App – with 15-minute staggered start times – resulting in continuous action throughout the night. With every team in action, ESPN2 and ESPN+ will again provide a whip-around show with live look-ins on every game, showcasing the best plays, hits and goals of the night.
2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series
The 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series returns February 1 at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla. This season’s outdoor matchup will feature the hometown Tampa Bay Lightning facing off against the Boston Bruins, on ESPN (time TBD).
NHL Power Play on the ESPN App (Out-of-Market Games)
In addition to 47 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be accessible through NHL Power Play on the ESPN App – available to all ESPN DTC subscribers – throughout the season.
NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on the ESPN App. To sign up or authenticate your eligible Pay TV subscription, visit stream.espn.com.
Stanley Cup Final
The Stanley Cup Final returns exclusively to The Walt Disney Company in June 2026.
Exclusive Game Highlights:
- Oct. 9 – Rematch of last year’s Stanley Cup Playoff first round between the New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes(ESPN+/Hulu)
- Oct. 14 – After making history last season, Alexander Ovechkin (897 goals), attempts to reach 900 career goals as the Washington Capitals take on the Tampa Bay Lightning (ESPN)
- Oct. 16 – Former No. 1 draft pick Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers face off against 2025 No. 1 draft pick Matthew Schaefer and the New York Islanders (ESPN+/Hulu)
- Oct. 21 – Brad Marchand returns to TD Garden to face his former Bruins teammates as a member of the defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers (ESPN)
- Nov. 4 – Rematch of the 2025 Western Conference Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars (ESPN+/Hulu)
- Nov. 6 – Future Hall of Famers Alexander Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby face off as the Washington Capitals take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (ESPN+/Hulu)
- Nov. 26 – Rare Wednesday night ESPN+/Hulu exclusive matchup featuring the Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks for a Central Division showdown
- Jan. 3 – The Pittsburgh Penguins and Sidney Crosby open the ABC Hockey Saturday schedule on the road against the Detroit Red Wings for an early matinee in the Motor City
- Jan. 10 – Original Six matchup between New York Rangers and Boston Bruins at 1 p.m. (ABC)
- Fan. 15 – ESPN doubleheader beginning with the “Battle of Pennsylvania” between the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins, followed by Mitch Marner’s first game against his former team as the Vegas Golden Knights host the Toronto Maple Leafs
- Jan. 29 – Across ESPN+/Hulu, the Washington Capitals will face the Detroit Red Wings for an Eastern Conference battle; later, the Dallas Stars take on the Vegas Golden Knights
- Feb. 5 – Battle of Florida between Sam Reinhart and the Florida Panthers taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning and Nikita Kucherov
- Feb. 26 – Following the Olympic Winter Games break, NHL action returns with an ESPN doubleheader featuring the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers, followed by the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings in a first-round rematch of last year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs
- March 21 – Original Six matchup as the Boston Bruins take on the Detroit Red Wings in prime time matchup on ABC
- March 28 – ABC Hockey Saturday continues with the Detroit Red Wings hosting the Philadelphia Flyers for an Eastern Conference showdown in prime time
- April 5 – A rare Sunday night ESPN doubleheader features the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers for a Metropolitan Division matchup (7 p.m.), followed by the Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m.)
- April 11 – ABC Hockey Saturday tripleheader featuring the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins (12:30 p.m.), Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins (3 p.m.) followed by the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche (8 p.m.)
The Walt Disney Company’s 2025-26 NHL Game Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Teams
|Platform(s)
|Tue, Oct. 7
|5 p.m.
|Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers
|ESPN
|10:30 p.m.
|Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings
|ESPN
|Thu, Oct. 9
|7:30 p.m.
|New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes
|ESPN+/Hulu
|10 p.m.
|Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Tue, Oct. 14
|7 p.m.
|Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Washington Capitals
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars
|ESPN
|Thu, Oct. 16
|7:30 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Islanders
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Fri, Oct. 17
|9 p.m.
|San Jose Sharks vs. Utah Mammoth
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Tue, Oct. 21
|7:30 p.m.
|Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|Colorado Avalanche vs. Utah Mammoth
|ESPN
|Thu, Oct. 23
|6:45 p.m.
|Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
|ESPN+/Hulu
|9 p.m.
|Los Angeles Kings vs. Dallas Stars
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Fri, Oct. 24
|7:30 p.m.
|Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Tue, Oct. 28
|6 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers
|ESPN
|8:30 p.m.
|Washington Capitals vs. Dallas Stars
|ESPN
|11 p.m.
|Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks
|ESPN
|Thu, Oct. 30
|7:30 p.m.
|New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Tue, Nov. 4
|8 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Thu, Nov. 6
|7:30 p.m.
|Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
|ESPN+/Hulu
|10 p.m.
|Florida Panthers vs. Los Angeles Kings
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Tue, Nov. 11
|8 p.m.
|San Jose Sharks vs. Minnesota Wild
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Thu, Nov. 13
|7:30 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Thu, Nov. 20
|7:30 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
|ESPN+/Hulu
|10 p.m.
|Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Wed, Nov. 26
|8:30 p.m.
|Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Tue, Dec. 2
|7:30 p.m.
|Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers
|ESPN+/Hulu
|10 p.m.
|Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Thu, Dec. 4
|7:30 p.m.
|Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Carolina Hurricanes
|ESPN+/Hulu
|10 p.m.
|Chicago Blackhawks vs. Los Angeles Kings
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Tue, Dec. 9
|7:30 p.m.
|Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Carolina Hurricanes
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Thu, Dec. 11
|9 p.m.
|Florida Panthers vs. Colorado Avalanche
|ESPN
|Fri, Dec. 12
|8 p.m.
|Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Thu, Dec. 18
|7:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia Flyers vs. Buffalo Sabres
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Tue, Dec. 23
|8 p.m.
|Nashville Predators vs. Minnesota Wild
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Sat, Jan. 3
|12 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings
|ABC
|Tue, Jan. 6
|7:30 p.m.
|New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Sat, Jan. 10
|1 p.m.
|New York Rangers vs. Boston Bruins
|ABC
|Tue, Jan. 13
|7:30 p.m.
|Carolina Hurricanes vs. St. Louis Blues
|ESPN+/Hulu
|10 p.m.
|Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Utah Mammoth
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Thu, Jan. 15
|7 p.m.
|Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vegas Golden Knights
|ESPN
|Thu, Jan. 22
|7 p.m.
|Chicago Blackhawks vs. Carolina Hurricanes
|ESPN+/Hulu
|9:30 p.m.
|Detroit Red Wings vs. Minnesota Wild
|ESPN
|Fri, Jan. 23
|7 p.m.
|Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Chicago Blackhawks
|ESPN
|Tue, Jan. 27
|8 p.m.
|Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Thu, Jan. 29
|7:30 p.m.
|Washington Capitals vs. Detroit Red Wings
|ESPN+/Hulu
|10 p.m.
|Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Sat, Jan. 31
|1 p.m.
|Colorado Avalanche vs. Detroit Red Wings
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
|ABC
|Sun, Feb. 1
|TBD
|2026 NHL Stadium Series
Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks
|ESPN
|Tue, Feb. 3
|7:30 p.m.
|Buffalo Sabres vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Thu, Feb. 5
|7:30 p.m.
|Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Thu, Feb. 26
|8 p.m.
|Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers
|ESPN
|10:30 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings
|ESPN
|Sat, Feb. 28
|12:30 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers
|ABC
|3 p.m.
|Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers
|ABC
|Sun, March 1
|6:30 p.m.
|Florida Panthers vs. New York Islanders
|ESPN
|Wed, March 4
|7:00 p.m.
|Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils
|ESPN+/Hulu
|10 p.m.
|St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Thu, March 5
|7 p.m.
|Florida Panthers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|New York Islanders vs. Los Angeles Kings
|ESPN
|Sat, March 7
|12:30 p.m.
|Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins
|ABC
|3 p.m.
|New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils
|ABC
|Sun, March 8
|7 p.m.
|Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights
|ESPN
|Tue, March 10
|8 p.m.
|Utah Mammoth vs. Minnesota Wild
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Thu, March 12
|8 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Fri, March 13
|8 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Sat, March 14
|3 p.m.
|Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals
|ABC
|Mon, March 16
|7 p.m.
|Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Colorado Avalanche
|ESPN
|Thu, March 19
|7:30 p.m.
|Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild
|ESPN+/Hulu
|10 p.m.
|Utah Mammoth vs. Vegas Golden Knights
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Sat, March 21
|8 p.m.
|Boston Bruins vs. Detroit Red Wings
|ABC
|Tue, March 24
|7 p.m.
|Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers
|ESPN+/Hulu
|9:30 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers vs. Utah Mammoth
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Thu, March 26
|7 p.m.
|Minnesota Wild vs. Florida Panthers
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights
|ESPN
|Sat, March 28
|8 p.m.
|Philadelphia Flyers vs. Detroit Red Wings
|ABC
|Tue, March 31
|7:30 p.m.
|Carolina Hurricanes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Thu, April 2
|7:30 p.m.
|Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils
|ESPN+/Hulu
|10 p.m.
|Utah Mammoth vs. Seattle Kraken
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Sat, April 4
|12:30 p.m.
|Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers
|ABC
|3 p.m.
|Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars
|ABC
|Sun, April 5
|7 p.m.
|Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche
|ESPN
|Tue, April 7
|7 p.m.
|Philadelphia Flyers vs. New Jersey Devils
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers vs. Utah Mammoth
|ESPN
|Thu, April 9
|6:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia Flyers vs. Detroit Red Wings
|ESPN+/Hulu
|9 p.m.
|Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Sat, April 11
|12:30 p.m.
|Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins
|ABC
|3 p.m.
|Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
|ABC
|8 p.m.
|Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche
|ABC
|Mon, April 13
|9:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken
|ESPN
|Tue, April 14
|7 p.m.
|Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Penguins vs. St. Louis Blues
|ESPN
|Thu, April 16
|8 p.m.
|St. Louis Blues vs. Utah Mammoth
|ESPN
|10:30 p.m.
|Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche
|ESPN
Please note, game schedule may be subject to change. For the most up-to-date schedule and details, please visit espn.com/nhl/schedule.
All of ESPN. All in One Place. Now Available!
For the first time ever, ESPN offers its full suite of 12 networks and services directly to fans within an enhanced ESPN App that integrates game stats, ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen experience, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, these new features and functionality are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a special offer at launch for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit the ESPN DTC Press Kit.
