The Walt Disney Company Announces 100 Exclusive National Hockey League Games Across ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, and Hulu Beginning October 7

All Games Streaming Live in the ESPN App

Stanley Cup Final Returns to The Walt Disney Company in 2026

ESPN Opening Night Tripleheader: Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers, Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings

NHL Frozen Frenzy Returns October 28

2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series February 1 on ESPN

NHL Power Play on ESPN+: 1,050+ Out-of-Market Games Available This Season

ESPN and The Walt Disney Company (TWDC) today announced its 2025-26 National Hockey League (NHL) regular season schedule, with 100 exclusive games across ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and Hulu – all available on the ESPN App via ESPN direct-to-consumer (DTC) or Pay TV authentication. Additionally, ESPN and TWDC will present the NHL Opening Night tripleheader, NHL Frozen Frenzy, Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, and will drop the puck on the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs beginning in mid-April before concluding the season with the NHL Stanley Cup Final in June.

ESPN’s NHL studio show, The Point, will premiere October 7 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+, ahead of ESPN’s season-opening tripleheader and will be presented weekly this fall on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

NHL Opening Night on ESPN

The NHL 2025-26 season begins on Tuesday, October 7, with an opening night tripleheader Face-Off on ESPN.

The puck drops at 5 p.m. ET when the Chicago Blackhawks and Connor Bedard take on the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers. Prior to the game, Florida will raise its championship banner at Amerant Bank Arena commemorating the club’s 2024-25 Stanley Cup-winning season.

Continuing on ESPN at 8 p.m., Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins face off against longtime former coach Mike Sullivan, now behind the bench for the New York Rangers, and star goalie Igor Shesterkin in a Metropolitan Division matchup at Madison Square Garden.

Following at 10:30 p.m., the Colorado Avalanche face the Los Angeles Kings and new teammates Corey Perry and Anton Forsberg in a Western Conference matchup at Crypto.com Arena.

NHL Frozen Frenzy Returns on Oct. 28

This season’s NHL Frozen Frenzy, a special night of hockey featuring all 32 teams in action, returns on Oct. 28. Led by ESPN’s exclusive tripleheader – beginning at 6 p.m. ET – featuring the Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers, Washington Capitals at Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks (ESPN).

The additional 13 games will be available on NHL Power Play on the ESPN App – with 15-minute staggered start times – resulting in continuous action throughout the night. With every team in action, ESPN2 and ESPN+ will again provide a whip-around show with live look-ins on every game, showcasing the best plays, hits and goals of the night.

2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series

The 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series returns February 1 at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla. This season’s outdoor matchup will feature the hometown Tampa Bay Lightning facing off against the Boston Bruins, on ESPN (time TBD).

NHL Power Play on the ESPN App (Out-of-Market Games)

In addition to 47 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be accessible through NHL Power Play on the ESPN App – available to all ESPN DTC subscribers – throughout the season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on the ESPN App. To sign up or authenticate your eligible Pay TV subscription, visit stream.espn.com.

Stanley Cup Final

The Stanley Cup Final returns exclusively to The Walt Disney Company in June 2026.

Exclusive Game Highlights :

Oct. 9 – Rematch of last year’s Stanley Cup Playoff first round between the New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes (ESPN+/Hulu)

– Rematch of last year’s Stanley Cup Playoff first round between the and (ESPN+/Hulu) Oct. 14 – After making history last season, Alexander Ovechkin (897 goals), attempts to reach 900 career goals as the Washington Capitals take on the Tampa Bay Lightning (ESPN)

– After making history last season, Alexander Ovechkin (897 goals), attempts to reach 900 career goals as the take on the (ESPN) Oct. 16 – Former No. 1 draft pick Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers face off against 2025 No. 1 draft pick Matthew Schaefer and the New York Islanders (ESPN+/Hulu)

– Former No. 1 draft pick Connor McDavid and the face off against 2025 No. 1 draft pick Matthew Schaefer and the (ESPN+/Hulu) Oct. 21 – Brad Marchand returns to TD Garden to face his former Bruins teammates as a member of the defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers (ESPN)

– Brad Marchand returns to TD Garden to face his former Bruins teammates as a member of the defending Stanley Cup Champion (ESPN) Nov. 4 – Rematch of the 2025 Western Conference Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars (ESPN+/Hulu)

– Rematch of the 2025 Western Conference Final between the and (ESPN+/Hulu) Nov. 6 – Future Hall of Famers Alexander Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby face off as the Washington Capitals take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (ESPN+/Hulu)

– Future Hall of Famers Alexander Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby face off as the take on the (ESPN+/Hulu) Nov. 26 – Rare Wednesday night ESPN+/Hulu exclusive matchup featuring the Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks for a Central Division showdown

– Rare Wednesday night ESPN+/Hulu exclusive matchup featuring the and for a Central Division showdown Jan. 3 – The Pittsburgh Penguins and Sidney Crosby open the ABC Hockey Saturday schedule on the road against the Detroit Red Wings for an early matinee in the Motor City

– The and Sidney Crosby open the ABC Hockey Saturday schedule on the road against the for an early matinee in the Motor City Jan. 10 – Original Six matchup between New York Rangers and Boston Bruins at 1 p.m. (ABC)

Original Six matchup between and at 1 p.m. (ABC) Fan. 15 – ESPN doubleheader beginning with the “Battle of Pennsylvania” between the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins , followed by Mitch Marner’s first game against his former team as the Vegas Golden Knights host the Toronto Maple Leafs

– ESPN doubleheader beginning with the “Battle of Pennsylvania” between the and , followed by Mitch Marner’s first game against his former team as the host the Jan. 29 – Across ESPN+/Hulu, the Washington Capitals will face the Detroit Red Wings for an Eastern Conference battle; later, the Dallas Stars take on the Vegas Golden Knights

– Across ESPN+/Hulu, the will face the for an Eastern Conference battle; later, the take on the Feb. 5 – Battle of Florida between Sam Reinhart and the Florida Panthers taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning and Nikita Kucherov

– Battle of Florida between Sam Reinhart and the taking on the and Nikita Kucherov Feb. 26 – Following the Olympic Winter Games break, NHL action returns with an ESPN doubleheader featuring the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers , followed by the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings in a first-round rematch of last year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs

– Following the Olympic Winter Games break, NHL action returns with an ESPN doubleheader featuring the and , followed by the and in a first-round rematch of last year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs March 21 – Original Six matchup as the Boston Bruins take on the Detroit Red Wings in prime time matchup on ABC

– Original Six matchup as the take on the in prime time matchup on ABC March 28 – ABC Hockey Saturday continues with the Detroit Red Wings hosting the Philadelphia Flyers for an Eastern Conference showdown in prime time

– ABC Hockey Saturday continues with the hosting the for an Eastern Conference showdown in prime time April 5 – A rare Sunday night ESPN doubleheader features the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers for a Metropolitan Division matchup (7 p.m.), followed by the Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m.)

– A rare Sunday night ESPN doubleheader features the and for a Metropolitan Division matchup (7 p.m.), followed by the and (9:30 p.m.) April 11 – ABC Hockey Saturday tripleheader featuring the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins (12:30 p.m.), Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins (3 p.m.) followed by the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche (8 p.m.)

The Walt Disney Company’s 2025-26 NHL Game Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Teams Platform(s) Tue, Oct. 7 5 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers ESPN 8 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers ESPN 10:30 p.m. Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings ESPN Thu, Oct. 9 7:30 p.m. New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes ESPN+/Hulu 10 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks ESPN+/Hulu Tue, Oct. 14 7 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Washington Capitals ESPN 9:30 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars ESPN Thu, Oct. 16 7:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Islanders ESPN+/Hulu Fri, Oct. 17 9 p.m. San Jose Sharks vs. Utah Mammoth ESPN+/Hulu Tue, Oct. 21 7:30 p.m. Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins ESPN 10 p.m. Colorado Avalanche vs. Utah Mammoth ESPN Thu, Oct. 23 6:45 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning ESPN+/Hulu 9 p.m. Los Angeles Kings vs. Dallas Stars ESPN+/Hulu Fri, Oct. 24 7:30 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres ESPN+/Hulu Tue, Oct. 28 6 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers ESPN 8:30 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. Dallas Stars ESPN 11 p.m. Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks ESPN Thu, Oct. 30 7:30 p.m. New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes ESPN+/Hulu Tue, Nov. 4 8 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Nov. 6 7:30 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins ESPN+/Hulu 10 p.m. Florida Panthers vs. Los Angeles Kings ESPN+/Hulu Tue, Nov. 11 8 p.m. San Jose Sharks vs. Minnesota Wild ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Nov. 13 7:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Nov. 20 7:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning ESPN+/Hulu 10 p.m. Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks ESPN+/Hulu Wed, Nov. 26 8:30 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks ESPN+/Hulu Tue, Dec. 2 7:30 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers ESPN+/Hulu 10 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Dec. 4 7:30 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Carolina Hurricanes ESPN+/Hulu 10 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks vs. Los Angeles Kings ESPN+/Hulu Tue, Dec. 9 7:30 p.m. Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Carolina Hurricanes ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Dec. 11 9 p.m. Florida Panthers vs. Colorado Avalanche ESPN Fri, Dec. 12 8 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Dec. 18 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers vs. Buffalo Sabres ESPN+/Hulu Tue, Dec. 23 8 p.m. Nashville Predators vs. Minnesota Wild ESPN+/Hulu Sat, Jan. 3 12 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings ABC Tue, Jan. 6 7:30 p.m. New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders ESPN+/Hulu Sat, Jan. 10 1 p.m. New York Rangers vs. Boston Bruins ABC Tue, Jan. 13 7:30 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes vs. St. Louis Blues ESPN+/Hulu 10 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Utah Mammoth ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Jan. 15 7 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins ESPN 9:30 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vegas Golden Knights ESPN Thu, Jan. 22 7 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks vs. Carolina Hurricanes ESPN+/Hulu 9:30 p.m. Detroit Red Wings vs. Minnesota Wild ESPN Fri, Jan. 23 7 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Chicago Blackhawks ESPN Tue, Jan. 27 8 p.m. Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Jan. 29 7:30 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. Detroit Red Wings ESPN+/Hulu 10 p.m. Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights ESPN+/Hulu Sat, Jan. 31 1 p.m. Colorado Avalanche vs. Detroit Red Wings ABC 3:30 p.m. New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins ABC Sun, Feb. 1 TBD 2026 NHL Stadium Series

Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning ESPN 9:30 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks ESPN Tue, Feb. 3 7:30 p.m. Buffalo Sabres vs. Tampa Bay Lightning ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Feb. 5 7:30 p.m. Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning ESPN+/Hulu Thu, Feb. 26 8 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers ESPN 10:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings ESPN Sat, Feb. 28 12:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers ABC 3 p.m. Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers ABC Sun, March 1 6:30 p.m. Florida Panthers vs. New York Islanders ESPN Wed, March 4 7:00 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils ESPN+/Hulu 10 p.m. St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken ESPN+/Hulu Thu, March 5 7 p.m. Florida Panthers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets ESPN 9:30 p.m. New York Islanders vs. Los Angeles Kings ESPN Sat, March 7 12:30 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins ABC 3 p.m. New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils ABC Sun, March 8 7 p.m. Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils ESPN 9:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights ESPN Tue, March 10 8 p.m. Utah Mammoth vs. Minnesota Wild ESPN+/Hulu Thu, March 12 8 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars ESPN+/Hulu Fri, March 13 8 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues ESPN+/Hulu Sat, March 14 3 p.m. Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals ABC Mon, March 16 7 p.m. Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils ESPN 9:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Colorado Avalanche ESPN Thu, March 19 7:30 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild ESPN+/Hulu 10 p.m. Utah Mammoth vs. Vegas Golden Knights ESPN+/Hulu Sat, March 21 8 p.m. Boston Bruins vs. Detroit Red Wings ABC Tue, March 24 7 p.m. Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers ESPN+/Hulu 9:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Utah Mammoth ESPN+/Hulu Thu, March 26 7 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. Florida Panthers ESPN 9:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights ESPN Sat, March 28 8 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers vs. Detroit Red Wings ABC Tue, March 31 7:30 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets ESPN+/Hulu Thu, April 2 7:30 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils ESPN+/Hulu 10 p.m. Utah Mammoth vs. Seattle Kraken ESPN+/Hulu Sat, April 4 12:30 p.m. Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers ABC 3 p.m. Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars ABC Sun, April 5 7 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers ESPN 9:30 p.m. St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche ESPN Tue, April 7 7 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers vs. New Jersey Devils ESPN 9:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Utah Mammoth ESPN Thu, April 9 6:30 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers vs. Detroit Red Wings ESPN+/Hulu 9 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars ESPN+/Hulu Sat, April 11 12:30 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins ABC 3 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins ABC 8 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche ABC Mon, April 13 9:30 p.m. Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken ESPN Tue, April 14 7 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets ESPN 9:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins vs. St. Louis Blues ESPN Thu, April 16 8 p.m. St. Louis Blues vs. Utah Mammoth ESPN 10:30 p.m. Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche ESPN

Please note, game schedule may be subject to change. For the most up-to-date schedule and details, please visit espn.com/nhl/schedule .

All of ESPN. All in One Place. Now Available!

For the first time ever, ESPN offers its full suite of 12 networks and services directly to fans within an enhanced ESPN App that integrates game stats, ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen experience, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, these new features and functionality are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package.

