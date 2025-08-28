Top LALIGA, Bundesliga, and Eredivisie matches on the ESPN App this weekend

Mbappé, Vini Jr., Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Julián Alvarez, Nico Williams, and more in LALIGA

Harry Kane, Luis Díaz, Alphonso Davies, Serhou Guirassy, lead cast of Bundesliga stars in action

Sergiño Dest in action before his first return to the US Men’s National Team in 16 months

All weekend matches are available to stream via ESPN DTC on the ESPN App

Mbappé, Yamal, Nico Williams, Julían Alvarez, headline stars in action this weekend in LALIGA

Real Madrid vs. RCD Mallorca, Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET : Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson (English), Ricardo Ortiz, and Mario Kempes (Spanish) will call the game. Alex Kirkland (English) and Rodrigo Faez will report from the site.

: Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson (English), Ricardo Ortiz, and Mario Kempes (Spanish) will call the game. Alex Kirkland (English) and Rodrigo Faez will report from the site. Rayo Vallecano vs. FC Barcelona, Sunday at 3:30 p.m.: Adrian Healey, Kasey Keller (English), Fernando Palomo, and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) will handle match commentary. Reporters Moises Llorens (Spanish) and Sid Lowe, along with analyst Mario Suarez, will provide on-site news and analysis.

LALIGA – Matchday 3 schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Aug 29 1:30 p.m. Elche vs. Levante UD ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3:30 p.m. Valencia vs. Getafe ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Aug 30 11 a.m. Alaves vs. Atlético de Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 1 p.m. Real Oviedo vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Girona vs. Sevilla ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3:30 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Mallorca ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Aug 31 11 a.m. Celta de Vigo vs. Villarreal ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 1 p.m. Real Betis vs. Athletic Club ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 1:30 p.m. Espanyol vs. Osasuna ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Bundesliga stars line up for week two matches available via the ESPN App

After last Friday’s high-scoring season opener that featured a hat-trick by Harry Kane, a brace from Michael Olise, and one goal by Luis Diaz in his Bundesliga debut, defending champions FC Bayern München return to action against FC Augsburg on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The second Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz of the season will stream on Saturday, beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET with live look-ins to five matches: SV Werder Bremen-Bayer Leverkusen, VfB Stuttgart- Borussia Mönchengladbach, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim- Eintracht Frankfurt, and RB Leipzig-FC Heidenheim.

Bundesliga Matchday 2 schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Aug 29 2:30 p.m. Hamburger SV vs. FC St. Pauli ESPN+ Sat, Aug 30 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. SV Werder Bremen vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. RB Leipzig vs. FC Heidenheim ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. FC Augsburg vs. FC Bayern München ESPN+ Sun, Aug 31 9:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. FSV Mainz 05 ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. 1. FC Union Berlin ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. 1. FC Köln vs. Sport-Club Freiburg ESPN+

*Subject to change

Eredivisie Matchday 4: Sergiño Dest in action before his return to the USMNT camp

Before his long-awaited U.S. Men’s National Team return, defender Sergiño Dest leads PSV Eindhoven as they host Telstar, a team in its first top-flight season since 1978. Dest, one of the most exciting defenders in the CONCACAF region, starred in PSV’s first three matches of the season after a 16-month layoff due to injury.

Eredivisie Matchday 4 :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Sat, Aug 30 10:30 a.m. FC Volendam vs. Ajax ESPN+ 2 p.m. PSV Eindhoven vs. Telstar ESPN+ Sun, Aug 31 8:30 a.m. Sparta Rotterdam vs. Feyenoord ESPN+ 10:45 a.m. NAC Breda vs. AZ Alkmaar ESPN+

*Subject to change

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

All of ESPN. All in One Place. Now Available!

For the first time ever, ESPN offers its full suite of 12 networks and services – including ESPN+ – directly to fans within an enhanced ESPN App that integrates game stats, ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen experience, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, these new features and functionality are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a special offer at launch for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit the ESPN DTC Press Kit.

– 30 –