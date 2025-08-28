Top LALIGA, Bundesliga, and Eredivisie matches on the ESPN App this weekend
- Mbappé, Vini Jr., Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Julián Alvarez, Nico Williams, and more in LALIGA
- Harry Kane, Luis Díaz, Alphonso Davies, Serhou Guirassy, lead cast of Bundesliga stars in action
- Sergiño Dest in action before his first return to the US Men’s National Team in 16 months
- All weekend matches are available to stream via ESPN DTC on the ESPN App
Mbappé, Yamal, Nico Williams, Julían Alvarez, headline stars in action this weekend in LALIGA
- Real Madrid vs. RCD Mallorca, Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET: Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson (English), Ricardo Ortiz, and Mario Kempes (Spanish) will call the game. Alex Kirkland (English) and Rodrigo Faez will report from the site.
- Rayo Vallecano vs. FC Barcelona, Sunday at 3:30 p.m.: Adrian Healey, Kasey Keller (English), Fernando Palomo, and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) will handle match commentary. Reporters Moises Llorens (Spanish) and Sid Lowe, along with analyst Mario Suarez, will provide on-site news and analysis.
LALIGA – Matchday 3 schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Aug 29
|1:30 p.m.
|Elche vs. Levante UD
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3:30 p.m.
|Valencia vs. Getafe
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Aug 30
|11 a.m.
|Alaves vs. Atlético de Madrid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|1 p.m.
|Real Oviedo vs. Real Sociedad
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Girona vs. Sevilla
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3:30 p.m.
|Real Madrid vs. Mallorca
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Aug 31
|11 a.m.
|Celta de Vigo vs. Villarreal
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|1 p.m.
|Real Betis vs. Athletic Club
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|1:30 p.m.
|Espanyol vs. Osasuna
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Rayo Vallecano vs. FC Barcelona
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
*Subject to change
Bundesliga stars line up for week two matches available via the ESPN App
After last Friday’s high-scoring season opener that featured a hat-trick by Harry Kane, a brace from Michael Olise, and one goal by Luis Diaz in his Bundesliga debut, defending champions FC Bayern München return to action against FC Augsburg on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET.
The second Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz of the season will stream on Saturday, beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET with live look-ins to five matches: SV Werder Bremen-Bayer Leverkusen, VfB Stuttgart- Borussia Mönchengladbach, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim- Eintracht Frankfurt, and RB Leipzig-FC Heidenheim.
Bundesliga Matchday 2 schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Aug 29
|2:30 p.m.
|Hamburger SV vs. FC St. Pauli
|ESPN+
|Sat, Aug 30
|9:20 a.m.
|Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|SV Werder Bremen vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|VfB Stuttgart vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|RB Leipzig vs. FC Heidenheim
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|FC Augsburg vs. FC Bayern München
|ESPN+
|Sun, Aug 31
|9:30 a.m.
|VfL Wolfsburg vs. FSV Mainz 05
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|Borussia Dortmund vs. 1. FC Union Berlin
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|1. FC Köln vs. Sport-Club Freiburg
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Eredivisie Matchday 4: Sergiño Dest in action before his return to the USMNT camp
Before his long-awaited U.S. Men’s National Team return, defender Sergiño Dest leads PSV Eindhoven as they host Telstar, a team in its first top-flight season since 1978. Dest, one of the most exciting defenders in the CONCACAF region, starred in PSV’s first three matches of the season after a 16-month layoff due to injury.
Eredivisie Matchday 4:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Sat, Aug 30
|10:30 a.m.
|FC Volendam vs. Ajax
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|PSV Eindhoven vs. Telstar
|ESPN+
|Sun, Aug 31
|8:30 a.m.
|Sparta Rotterdam vs. Feyenoord
|ESPN+
|10:45 a.m.
|NAC Breda vs. AZ Alkmaar
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.
All of ESPN. All in One Place. Now Available!
For the first time ever, ESPN offers its full suite of 12 networks and services – including ESPN+ – directly to fans within an enhanced ESPN App that integrates game stats, ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen experience, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, these new features and functionality are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a special offer at launch for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit the ESPN DTC Press Kit.
– 30 –