Twenty Years After Hurricane Katrina, New ESPN E60 Explores Storm’s Lingering Impact on New Orleans and its Resilient People

Above The Tide – 20 Years After Katrina Debuts Monday, August 11, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, Streaming Afterward on ESPN+

Twenty years after Hurricane Katrina, Louisiana native and Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark returns to New Orleans in a new ESPN E60 to explore the storm’s lingering impact on the city and its resilient people. Above the Tide – 20 Years After Katrina debuts Monday, August 11, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, streaming afterward on ESPN+.

Clark, an Emmy-winning NFL analyst for ESPN since 2015, is a native of Marrero, La., in the New Orleans area. Above the Tide represents his first project for E60, ESPN’s highly decorated storytelling brand.

Throughout an emotional journey across the city, Clark connects with a wide array of Crescent City figures including NFL veteran Leonard Fournette, who lived through Katrina as a 10-year-old, and New Orleans Saints personalities Drew Brees, Sean Payton and Steve Gleason, who re-live the Saints’ emotional return to the Superdome on Sept. 25, 2006, the first game in New Orleans after Katrina more than a year after the hurricane.

Clark also talks with local musicians, cultural figures and longtime residents who lived through the tragedy and grappled with its impact over the past two decades.

Above the Tide was produced and directed by Julian Gooden.

About E60:

E60, founded in 2007, is ESPN’s highly decorated sports storytelling brand. E60 has received 112 Sports Emmy nominations with 21 wins, including “Outstanding Hosted Edited Series” for the fifth time in 2025. E60 has won accolades for its mix of revealing profiles, hard-hitting investigations and exclusive interviews delivered with innovative production techniques, top-notch journalism with unrivaled storytelling. E60 has taken numerous formats during its lifespan, including that of a magazine-style program, segments and its current format as a one-hour, single-story program for linear television and streaming. Click HERE for the E60 media kit with links to past news releases, bios, etc.

