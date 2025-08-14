UFC 319: Du Plessis vs. Chimaev | Saturday, August 16

10 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Card – GET NOW

8 p.m.: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney+* & ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM)

6 p.m.: Early Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN**, ESPN Deportes, Disney+ & ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM)

UFC PPV action continues this weekend from Chicago with UFC 319: Du Plessis vs. Chimaev. The signature event, featuring the UFC Middleweight Championship and the finale bout for season 33 of The Ultimate Fighter, will be live from United Center on Saturday, Aug. 16, at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English, Spanish and Portuguese).

The prelims will be available on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney+ and ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM starting at 8 p.m. The early prelims begin at 6 p.m. on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Disney+ and ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM, with ESPN joining in progress at 7 p.m.

Main Event

The main event promises a can’t-miss championship showdown between unstoppable middleweights when titleholder Dricus Du Plessis takes on No. 3 Khamzat Chimaev. Du Plessis (23-2), undefeated inside the Octagon including four-straight victories over former UFC champions, looks to defend his title for the third time in his fourth consecutive UFC PPV main event. Chimaev (14-0), who has only gone the distance in two of his career fights and added his ninth first-round finish his last time out, puts his undefeated record on the line in his first UFC main event and title opportunity planning to start his own championship chapter after bursting into the UFC in 2020 with a record-setting start.

Co-Main Event

Ascending featherweights, No. 6 Lerone Murphy and Aaron Pico, making his UFC debut, go head-to-head in the co-main event. Murphy (16-0-1), unbeaten in his near decade-long MMA career, plans to make the most of his first PPV co-main event opportunity and solidify his case for a title shot with another showcase victory over signature competition. Pico (13-4), making his first Octagon walk having won nine of his last 10 career bouts with back-to-back first round knockouts in his last two appearances, aims to make a statement to the division and the entire MMA world with a showstopping finish to kick off his UFC career.

Additional PPV Card Highlights

In a welterweight contest of hard-hitting Dana White’s Contender Series alums, No. 11 Geoff Neal (16-6) takes on No. 12 Carlos Prates (21-7), as Prates looks to immediately return to form that built his 10-fight career knockout streak that never went past the second round in his first four UFC appearances.

Middleweight action sees No. 9 Jared Cannonier (18-8) face off against Michael Page (23-3) as both look to put together consecutive wins following strong performances earlier this year and position themselves in the Top 10.

To open the ESPN PPV main card, flyweight contenders, No. 11 Tim Elliot (21-13-1) and No. 15 Kai Asakura (21-5) go head-to-head, as Asakura looks to make a statement in his second Octagon appearance following challenging for the title in his UFC debut last time out.

The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 Live Finale

ESPN’s UFC 319 coverage kicks off with The Ultimate Fighter season 33 finale bout with Alibi Idris from Team Cormier taking on Joseph Morales from Team Sonnen at flyweight. Watch the full season available now on ESPN+.

ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives

On the Call

Jon Anik will call the action alongside Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Thu., 8/14 6 p.m. UFC 319 Press Conference: Du Plessis vs. Chimaev ESPN+, ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube 8 p.m. UFC: Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes Fri.,

8/15 1 p.m. UFC 319 Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Du Plessis vs. Chimaev ESPN+ 5 p.m. UFC Live: Du Plessis vs. Chimaev ESPN2 6 p.m. UFC 319 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Du Plessis vs. Chimaev ESPN+, ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube Sat., 8/16 6 p.m. UFC 319 Presented by Bud Light: Du Plessis vs. Chimaev (Early Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN**, ESPN Deportes, Disney+*, ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM 8 p.m. UFC 319 Presented by Bud Light: Du Plessis vs. Chimaev (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney+, ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM 10 p.m. UFC 319: Du Plessis vs. Chimaev (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV

(English, Spanish, Portuguese) 1 a.m.*** UFC 319 Post Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Du Plessis vs. Chimaev ESPN+

*Following the launch of ESPN on Disney+, all Disney+ subscribers also have access to the UFC 319 prelims and early prelims windows (6-10 p.m.) directly in the app.

**ESPN joining early prelims in progress at 7 p.m.

***Immediately following main event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 p.m. Main Dricus Du Plessis (C) vs. Khamzat Chimaev UFC Middleweight Championship Co-Main Lerone Murphy vs. Aaron Pico Undercard Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates Undercard Jared Cannonier vs. Michael Page Undercard Tim Eilliott vs. Kai Asakura 8 p.m. Feature Baisangur Susurkaev vs. Eric Nolan Undercard Gerald Meerschaert vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk Undercard Jessica Andrade vs. Loopy Godinez Undercard Chase Hooper vs. Alexander Hernandez 6 p.m. Feature Edson Barboza vs. Drakkar Klose Undercard Bryan Battle vs. Nursulton Ruziboev Undercard Karine Silva vs. Dione Barbosa Undercard Alibi Idris vs. Joseph Morales TUF Flyweight Finale

